Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee said her upcoming sophomore season at Auburn will be her last and that she will return to elite gymnastics after this winter in a bid for the 2024 Paris Games.
“I don’t want it [the Olympics] to just be once in a lifetime,” she said in a video posted Tuesday. “I have my sights set on Paris in 2024, and I know what I have to do to get there. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work.”
Lee, 19, hasn’t competed in elite international gymnastics since the Tokyo Games. She competed last winter and spring for Auburn in the NCAA, which has a different scoring system than the Olympics and usually requires different routines.
She took runner-up in April’s NCAA Championships all-around behind Trinity Thomas of Florida. She also won the balance beam title and helped Auburn to a fourth-place team finish, the best in program in history.
Lee then signaled a return to elite in July by participating in her first U.S. national team camp since the Tokyo Games.
Without Lee (and without Rio Olympic all-around champ Simone Biles), the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won the world title two weeks ago. Shilese Jones took all-around silver at worlds, where Lee’s Tokyo Olympic teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles each won three medals.
The upcoming NCAA season runs from January into April. Lee has not said whether she plans to return to elite competition for the summer 2023 season, or if it will be in 2024 before the Paris Games.
Most Olympic medalist gymnasts who took breaks from elite came back before the Olympic year. Biles returned from a two-year competition break in 2018. Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman took time off after the 2012 London Games and returned to competition in March 2015.
Biles has not competed since Tokyo and also not ruled out a return ahead of Paris 2024.
Ben Provisor, a two-time U.S. Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler, was banned 16 months, retroactive to July 11, after testing positive for amphetamine.
A U.S. Anti-Doping Agency review determined Provisor’s positive test was caused by medication prescribed by a physician that he was using in a therapeutic dose. Provisor did not have a current prescription nor did he have a valid therapeutic use exemption (TUE) at the time of his test that would have allowed him to take the medication legally.
Provisor has since obtained a prospective TUE.
The 32-year-old Provisor’s test was done at a competition where he qualified for the world championships. Provisor was given a provisional suspension in July and later replaced on the world team by the man he beat at the qualifier, Spencer Woods, in the week leading up to September’s worlds.
Provisor lost in the round of 16 at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. He was eliminated before the final of last year’s Olympic Trials.
American Noah Lyles and world record breakers Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya are among five finalists for World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.
Lyles, bidding to be the first U.S. man to win the award since decathlete Ashton Eaton in 2015, broke Michael Johnson‘s American record in the 200m in winning the world title in the event in 19.31 seconds in Eugene, Oregon, in July. He became the third-fastest man in history behind Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.
Duplantis, the Louisiana-raised Swede, upped his pole vault world record three times in 2022 and swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles in the event.
Kipchoge broke his own world record in the marathon, clocking 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to prevail in Berlin on Sept. 25.
The other finalists are Moroccan steeplechaser Soufiane El Bakkali, who went undefeated in 2022, including world and Diamond League titles, and Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the world outdoor 5000m champion who ran the world’s fastest mile in 21 years.
The Female Athlete of the Year finalists were announced Monday.
The finalists for each award were chosen from 10 nominees via three-way voting process that ended Oct. 31: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.
Winners will be named in early December.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year.
