Aja Evans, Olympic bobsled medalist, banned two years

By Nov 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EST
Aja Evans, an Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, was banned two years for not submitting a drug-testing sample during an out-of-competition test on March 29.

Evans, a 34-year-old who earned Olympic bronze in 2014 and placed fifth in 2018, “failed to submit to sample collection after being notified by a USADA [U.S. Anti-Doping Agency] doping control officer,” according to a press release.

Athletes can qualify for a reduction from the default four-year ban for not submitting a sample if they can show that it wasn’t intentional. A USADA investigation determined Evans “negligently failed to submit to sample collection.”

Evans’ ban began on Nov. 8, the date she accepted the sanction.

Evans was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team this past February after making the previous two Olympic teams. She was set back last season by a Dec. 3 training accident that put her in a hospital with facial lacerations.

The World Cup bobsled season starts next week. Evans had been the lone Olympian named to the national team of female push athletes for this season.

Garrett Scantling, world’s top decathlete, banned three years

By Nov 18, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
Garrett Scantling, the world’s top decathlete this year by best score, was banned three years, through the 2024 Paris Olympics, in a case of missing (but not failing) drug tests and/or not filing complete information to be found for drug testing.

Scantling’s ban was backdated to June 27, the date he committed what the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) called “a tampering violation” and two months after his third “whereabouts failure” in a 12-month span.

Three whereabouts failures — usually not being present for out-of-competition drug tests — in a 12-month span can trigger up to a two-year suspension. The specifics of Scantling’s whereabouts failures have not been published.

Scantling then provided an altered email during an investigation into his third whereabouts failure, constituting the tampering violation, according to USADA.

“Just such an unfortunate situation,” Scantling said in a text on Friday. “I worked so hard to get into the position that I was in. But one mistake alters the whole course of my career. I own it, and I take responsibility no matter how harsh the consequences may seem for a clean athlete. Now I am going to start training youth and keep building my coaching resume while I take care of my body for a POSSIBLE return in 2025. But for now I am just trying to move on and be happy with what I have accomplished so far in my life, knowing that I still have so much left to go!”

Scantling was first provisionally suspended in July, ruling him out of the world championships while his case played out. Scantling was successfully drug tested nine times between his first whereabouts failure on Aug. 25, 2021 and the start of his provisional suspension on July 21, according to USADA.

“Unfortunately, there’s no leniency for being forgetful, you have to accept responsibility and move on,” Scantling posted on social media when the provisional ban was announced in July.

Scantling had what would have been a four-year ban reduced to three years because he admitted the violation and accepted the sanction within 20 days of notification.

Scantling had the world’s best decathlon score of the year at the time — 8,867 points — a score that would have won the world championships and remains the best in the world this year. He was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The rules keeping sport fair and clean can be inconvenient and burdensome, but athletes fulfilling their obligations under the rules is critical to protect the integrity of competition for all,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a press release. “Even when a rule violation, like in this case, does not involve the use of prohibited drugs, it is paramount that truthful, open, and complete cooperation happens with organizations like USADA and the Athletics Integrity Unit when investigating any potential rule violations.”

U.S. men’s basketball team drops from world No. 1 FIBA ranking for first time since 2010

By Nov 18, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
The U.S. men’s basketball team dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010.

Spain displaced the U.S. by a slim margin in the latest rankings update thanks in large part to its EuroBasket title in September.

“It’s not exactly a new title and it probably can’t be maintained for too long, but it’s something so unique, prestigious and historic that I feel tremendously proud of everyone who … have contributed to it,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo tweeted, according to an Associated Press translation.

FIBA rankings are calculated using all games played by 164 national teams in top official FIBA competitions and their qualifiers over an eight-year period. Added weight is given to more recent games, strength of opponent and strength of competition.

While the U.S. won its fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo, it also lost in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup (which Spain won) and placed third at the AmeriCup in September.

The U.S. did not have qualification for the 2023 World Cup or the 2024 Olympics at stake at the AmeriCup, a tournament for North and South American nations, and used mostly G League players and no NBA players.

Argentina was the last country other than the U.S. to be ranked No. 1, most recently in 2010. The Americans took the top spot back after winning the 2010 World Championship.

