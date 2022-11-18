Nathan Chen featured in new Elton John, Britney Spears song music video

By Nov 18, 2022, 10:25 AM EST
0 Comments

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen performs throughout the new music video for the acoustic version of “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears published on Friday.

Chen skates at a rink at Yale, where he is an undergraduate student.

Chen previously used a John medley for his free skate to win the Olympics in February. He first skated to John in 2019 after one of his choreographers, Marie-France Dubreuil, saw the film “Rocketman” and felt she could put together a strong program for him using its music.

“Elton John’s music means something to anybody who’s ever listened to it,” Chen said in a press release for the music video. “‘Rocket Man’ has always intrigued me — it’s otherworldly, but it’s just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments. In a way, ‘Rocket Man’ captures what my own journey has felt like — and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life. I couldn’t believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of ‘Hold Me Closer’ — and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Chen originally had a different free skate for the Olympic season, then switched back to the John medley in December.

After Chen won Olympic gold, John tweeted congratulations.

Then in April, Chen was at a John concert with his fellow Stars on Ice cast members. The singer shouted out Chen for skating to his songs.

“It took on a new meaning when I watched the Winter Olympics this year,” John said at the concert in a video posted by Olympic teammate Madison Chock. “Professionalism, athleticism, just incredible. I was just so honored that he chose my song.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

USA Basketball
U.S. men’s basketball team drops from world No. 1 FIBA ranking for...
Yelim Kim
NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs
Jason Brown
Jason Brown returns to figure skating, and a Toronto basement, with an ‘Impossible...

U.S. men’s basketball team drops from world No. 1 FIBA ranking for first time since 2010

By Nov 18, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
USA Basketball
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. men’s basketball team dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010.

Spain displaced the U.S. by a slim margin in the latest rankings update thanks in large part to its EuroBasket title in September.

“It’s not exactly a new title and it probably can’t be maintained for too long, but it’s something so unique, prestigious and historic that I feel tremendously proud of everyone who … have contributed to it,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo tweeted, according to an Associated Press translation.

FIBA rankings are calculated using all games played by 164 national teams in top official FIBA competitions and their qualifiers over an eight-year period. Added weight is given to more recent games, strength of opponent and strength of competition.

While the U.S. won its fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo, it also lost in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup (which Spain won) and placed third at the AmeriCup in September.

The U.S. did not have qualification for the 2023 World Cup or the 2024 Olympics at stake at the AmeriCup, a tournament for North and South American nations, and used mostly G League players and no NBA players.

Argentina was the last country other than the U.S. to be ranked No. 1, most recently in 2010. The Americans took the top spot back after winning the 2010 World Championship.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Nathan Chen
Nathan Chen featured in new Elton John, Britney Spears song music video
Yelim Kim
NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs
Jason Brown
Jason Brown returns to figure skating, and a Toronto basement, with an ‘Impossible...

NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs

By Nov 18, 2022, 7:19 AM EST
Yelim Kim
Getty
0 Comments

World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series.

Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance. Kim, trying to become the second South Korean to win a Grand Prix after 2010 Olympic champion Yuna Kim, has a 4.15-point lead over Sakamoto going into Saturday’s free skate (live on Peacock).

Sakamoto, skating in front of a home crowd in Japan, under-rotated the second half of her triple flip-triple toe loop combination.

“All my jumps were unsatisfactory,” Sakamoto said, according to the International Skating Union (ISU). “This is one of the major events in Japan, and this makes me nervous. In Japan there are still restrictions in place – you cannot cheer loudly, and in the performance it hit me, ‘I am skating in Japan.’ Nationals is the one I am really nervous at, and the NHK Trophy is almost the same.”

Americans Starr Andrews and Amber Glenn, who earned their first Grand Prix podiums this season, are fifth and 11th, respectively. They likely need to finish in the top three to qualify for December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final.

NHK TROPHY: Scores | Broadcast Schedule

Sota Yamamoto, eighth at last season’s Japan Championships, is the surprise men’s leader after countryman Uno fell on a quad toe loop.

Yamamoto tallied 96.49 points, distancing Uno by 4.83. Both men are in position to qualify for the Grand Prix Final, which is an anticipated showdown between Uno and American Ilia Malinin (who can qualify next week).

Chock and Bates are also in position to qualify for the Final, but they also trail after Friday’s rhythm dance. Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen, who were ninth at the Olympics, outscored them on technical elements and totaled 85.66 points, edging the Americans by .66.

“I walked out and saw our name on top, and I couldn’t really believe it,” Sørensen said, according to the ISU.

The one favorite to top the standings Friday was the world’s top-ranked pairs’ team, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

They scored 78.25 points and take a comfortable 13.63-point lead over Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Howe into Saturday’s free skate. Both pairs are in position to qualify for the Grand Prix Final, where world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier await.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

USA Basketball
U.S. men’s basketball team drops from world No. 1 FIBA ranking for...
Nathan Chen
Nathan Chen featured in new Elton John, Britney Spears song music video
Jason Brown
Jason Brown returns to figure skating, and a Toronto basement, with an ‘Impossible...