Nathan Chen featured in new Elton John, Britney Spears song music video

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen performs throughout the new music video for the acoustic version of “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears published on Friday.

Chen skates at a rink at Yale, where he is an undergraduate student.

Chen previously used a John medley for his free skate to win the Olympics in February. He first skated to John in 2019 after one of his choreographers, Marie-France Dubreuil, saw the film “Rocketman” and felt she could put together a strong program for him using its music.

“Elton John’s music means something to anybody who’s ever listened to it,” Chen said in a press release for the music video. “‘Rocket Man’ has always intrigued me — it’s otherworldly, but it’s just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments. In a way, ‘Rocket Man’ captures what my own journey has felt like — and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life. I couldn’t believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of ‘Hold Me Closer’ — and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Chen originally had a different free skate for the Olympic season, then switched back to the John medley in December.

After Chen won Olympic gold, John tweeted congratulations.

Then in April, Chen was at a John concert with his fellow Stars on Ice cast members. The singer shouted out Chen for skating to his songs.

“It took on a new meaning when I watched the Winter Olympics this year,” John said at the concert in a video posted by Olympic teammate Madison Chock. “Professionalism, athleticism, just incredible. I was just so honored that he chose my song.”

