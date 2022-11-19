Mikaela Shiffrin gets 75th World Cup win, breaks Lindsey Vonn record

By Nov 19, 2022, 7:56 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin won the season-opening slalom for her 75th career World Cup victory and broke Lindsey Vonn‘s female record for the most podiums in a single discipline.

Shiffrin, third after the first of two runs in Levi, Finland, had the best second run to prevail by .16 of a second over Swede Anna Swenn Larsson combining times from both runs.

The winner’s prize in Levi is a reindeer. Shiffrin “won” her fifth reindeer.

German Lena Duerr, the first run leader, was last to go in the second run. She still held a lead of .38 over Shiffrin halfway through her second run, but lost nearly a second to the next split and finished in fourth place behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

Shiffrin has the third-most wins in World Cup history behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Vonn (82).

Shiffrin earned her 67th World Cup slalom podium. Vonn made 66 downhill podiums. Stenmark holds the overall record with 81 slalom podiums, plus 72 giant slalom podiums.

Shiffrin’s 48 World Cup slalom wins are most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

The women race another slalom in Levi on Sunday.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Madison Chock, Evan Bates lead group of U.S. figure skaters to qualify for Grand Prix Final

By Nov 19, 2022, 7:46 AM EST
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates led a group of five U.S. figure skaters to qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final after the NHK Trophy event finished on Saturday.

Chock and Bates, three-time world medalists, finished runner-up to Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen at NHK in Japan, the fifth of six Grand Prix Series events that act as qualifiers for the Final, which takes the top six per discipline from the season.

The Final is often a preview of March’s world championships.

Chock and Bates qualified for the Final by combining their win at Skate America in October with their runner-up at NHK.

They became the first U.S. skaters in any discipline to qualify for seven Grand Prix Finals (if including last year, when the Final was canceled after the qualifying series finished). They will tie the U.S. record of six Grand Prix Final starts held by 2014 Olympic ice dance champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Bates, 33, broke the record of oldest American to qualify for a Final held by pairs’ skater Todd Sand from the 1996-97 season. Bates is already the only U.S. figure skater to compete in four Winter Olympics and the oldest to win a medal (in the team event).

Chock and Bates will look for their first Grand Prix Final title, and the biggest international title of their careers, after silver medals at the event in 2014, 2015 and 2019.

They rank fifth in the world this season by best total score (209.13 points). Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who have not gone head-to-head with Chock and Bates this season, rank first with 215.70 points.

None of the Olympic medalists from February are competing this fall: French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are taking at least this season off. Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are banned indefinitely, along with all Russian skaters, due to the war in Ukraine. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired.

NHK Trophy highlights air Sunday on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

MORE: NHK Trophy Results | Season Broadcast Schedule

Also Saturday, world champion Shoma Uno of Japan won the men’s event with the world’s second-best total score this season (279.76). Only American Ilia Malinin has scored higher this season (280.37 to win Skate America).

Uno and Malinin will go head-to-head for the first time this fall at the Grand Prix Final, should Malinin have a decent result at his second Grand Prix start next week in Finland.

Also at NHK, Yelim Kim held off world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan to become the second South Korean to win a Grand Prix after 2010 Olympic champion Yuna Kim.

The NHK results also ensured world junior champion Isabeau Levito earned a place in the Final with her second-place finishes at two prior Grand Prix events. Levito, 15, is the youngest American to qualify for a Final since Caroline Zhang in 2007.

Fellow Americans Starr Andrews and Amber Glenn followed their first Grand Prix podiums earlier this season by placing ninth and 11th at NHK. They needed podium finishes to remain in contention to qualify for the Final.

Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won the pairs’ title at NHK, improving on their world-leading score this season. Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Howe were second to join the Japanese in the Grand Prix Final. Americans Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim, the world champions, and Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps qualified for the Final earlier this month.

Aja Evans, Olympic bobsled medalist, banned two years

By Nov 18, 2022, 6:29 PM EST
Aja Evans
Aja Evans, an Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, was banned two years for not submitting a drug-testing sample during an out-of-competition test on March 29.

Evans, a 34-year-old who earned Olympic bronze in 2014 and placed fifth in 2018, “failed to submit to sample collection after being notified by a USADA [U.S. Anti-Doping Agency] doping control officer,” according to a press release.

Athletes can qualify for a reduction from the default four-year ban for not submitting a sample if they can show that it wasn’t intentional. A USADA investigation determined Evans “negligently failed to submit to sample collection.”

Evans’ ban began on Nov. 8, the date she accepted the sanction.

She released the following statement through a representative:

As many of you know, I’ve dedicated my heart and soul to bobsled over these last 10 years. The sport has rewarded me with not only amazing opportunities and achievements, but also tremendous teammates and friends. I am very grateful for my journey through bobsled and for the personal growth I’ve experienced by being in the sport.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship and professional responsibility I accept the two-year sanction imposed upon me by USADA. At no time have I ever purposely avoided testing or failed a test, as my integrity and dignity stands for so much more than that. My mistake was simply failing to submit to a test when the rules mandated that I had to. Although I never thought I had done anything wrong at that time, I understand my actions have consequences.

I humbly accept this sanction, and will use the time to focus on my health and wellbeing. This is by no means a reflection of who I am in the sport of bobsled, as my impact in the sport remains positive and far reaching, even outside of competition. And, I will always remain positive, appreciative, and practice good sportsmanship.

To accept this sanction was a very difficult decision to make, but one that I ultimately felt was necessary given where I am in my life. At this time, I ask for your support and respect as I turn inward and focus on myself so that I can come out from this a better athlete and an even better person.

Thank you, everyone, in advance, for your love and support.

Evans was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team this past February after making the previous two Olympic teams. She was set back last season by a Dec. 3 training accident that put her in a hospital with facial lacerations.

The World Cup bobsled season starts next week. Evans had been the lone Olympian named to the national team of female push athletes for this season.

