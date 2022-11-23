Something new for Olympic artistic swimming: men

By Nov 23, 2022, 2:04 PM EST
Bill May
Getty
Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, has been on the Olympic program since 1984. It has always been a women’s-only discipline at the Games. That may change in Paris in 2024.

FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, last month amended its rules to allow up to two men per country in the artistic team event at competitions including the Olympics.

However, that has not gone into effect for the 2024 Paris Games. Not yet at least. The official 2024 Olympic documentation for artistic swimming has not been changed from what was initially published in July, before the FINA rule passed.

The International Olympic Committee pointed out that the Paris 2024 event program and athlete quotas were approved in December 2020, 22 months before FINA moved to allow men in the team event at future Olympics.

When asked if it’s too late to change the team event’s athlete makeup for Paris 2024, the IOC said it “is currently working with FINA to understand their long term development plans for the integration of men into artistic swimming, and the opportunities that may exist for men to compete in artistic swimming at the Olympic Games.”

Key U.S. artistic swimming figures believe that the change will go into effect for Paris. The IOC may have an update at or following its next executive board meeting in two weeks.

U.S. artistic swimming head coach Andrea Fuentes is looking forward to having men in her athlete pool for the team event. There are candidates. Since 2015, the world championships have included a mixed duet with one male swimmer and female swimmer, an event that is not on the Olympic program.

“We have males ready to swim, but there are other countries who have not,” Fuentes said, adding that she will decide whether to enter men in upcoming team competitions to test them out. “I want inclusion. … If I have the opportunity to do it, I will for sure use it.”

The current U.S. national team includes 25 athletes: 24 women and one man: Kenny Gaudet, an 18-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, recently highlighted by the Los Angeles Times. Gaudet has competed in solo and duet events, plus is part of the U.S. team in the acrobatic routine that FINA announced last week will be added to the Olympic event for Paris.

“With time, it’s becoming a sport where we need more strength, more power,” Fuentes said. “Naturally, men have more strength.

“We can use the strength of each individual in a different way. We have a female swimmer, for example, who is extremely light. So imagine [a male artistic swimmer] pushing to the air this super light person. You can make the most impactful acrobatics to have ever happened in our sport, no? So it changes everything.”

Bill May, a 43-year-old American, is a pioneer for men’s artistic swimming. He came out of a 10-year retirement — spending much of that time performing in a Cirque du Soleil water show — when the mixed duet was added to worlds. He partnered with Christina Jones to win the first gold.

May said there have been discussions about adding men since at least 2000, back when he didn’t know of any other men in the sport.

May, who last competed in 2021 and now coaches the Santa Clara Aquamaids program in California, said he learned of male Olympic inclusion via text message from a FINA artistic swimming official on Oct. 20. May described his reaction as “an explosion. Not just for me. For the sport.”

“The world all of a sudden becomes tunnel vision,” said May, who was elected onto FINA’s athlete commission in June. “All of these people that we’ve had that camaraderie together now have the opportunity to compete at a competition we thought we could only dream of.

“Every male athlete, every coach, every federation, every official that is pushing for men, it’s not to push females out. It’s to expand the sport that we all love and respect so much.”

The U.S. still must qualify for the 10-nation 2024 Olympic team event. It failed to reach the last three Olympics. It missed the Tokyo Games by one spot and .2108 of a point in a last-chance qualifier.

At this past summer’s world championships, the U.S. placed sixth in the technical routine, ninth in the free routine and fifth in the highlight (acrobatic) routine, the three events that will make up future Olympic competition. That was its best combined result at a worlds since 2007, the last year it qualified for the Olympic team event.

For 2024, the winner of the 2023 Pan American Games qualifies for the Olympics. The U.S. is expected to contend with Canada and Mexico for that spot.

If the U.S. does not win Pan Ams, its last shot to qualify will be the February 2024 World Championships. The top five nations among those not already qualified via continental championships will round out the 10-nation Olympic field.

Bobby Finke talks gold medals and Golden Goggles … and swimming in surgical gloves

By Nov 23, 2022, 7:35 PM EST
2022 Golden Goggle Awards
All images via Getty
Bobby Finke made his first splash by reaching an Olympic Trials final in 2016 at age 16. Now with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships medals, the 23-year-old has taken the swimming world by storm. Earlier this week, Finke, a proud product of the University of Florida, took home multiple honors, including Male Athlete of the Year, at the Golden Goggles — the Oscars of U.S. swimming.

Finke reflected on his remarkable last two years, his experience in Tokyo, what he’s learned from teammate Katie Ledecky and much more below.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OlympicTalk: What do your Golden Goggles nominations — Male Race of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year — mean to you?

Bobby Finke: I think I read somewhere that if I win the Athlete of the Year award I would be the first distance swimmer on the men’s side to get it, so I’m really hoping that I can be honored and snag that award, especially for coach Anthony Nesty and the University of Florida. I’m up against some pretty incredible so it’s just an honor to even be a part of that list.

Editor’s note: Finke was right. He became the first distance swimmer to win Male Athlete of the Year.

For more highlights from the Olympians, Paralympians, and world champions on the Golden Goggles red carpet, see below!

You are a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time world medalist and a pro athlete. If someone told you four years ago that this would be your life, would you believe it?

Finke: No. Four years ago I was just trying to make an Olympic team. I started the journey of trying to make an Olympic team when I was 16. That’s when I knew I first had a shot and started working towards the Tokyo Games. I wasn’t looking for a medal or anything. I was just trying to make an Olympic team, and then once I got on the team, I was just trying to make the finals. It’s been one step at a time.

How old were you when you first fell in love with swimming?

Finke: My whole family has been involved in swimming in one way or another. My mom, Jeanne, actually swam for Ball State and my dad, Joe — who didn’t know how to swim until he started dating my mom — is actually a swim coach now. I grew up racing my two older sisters, Autumn and Ariel, in the pool and would always ask them what their times were and would compare them to mine so I could figure out how to beat them. That’s all I cared about. Growing up with that competition around me really shaped how I swim my races and how I go into practice. Competing with people is what I love most about the sport.

Did you grow up watching the Olympics as a kid? What swimmers/athletes did you look up to?

Finke: The first Olympics I remember watching was in 2008 with Michael Phelps. He was someone I looked up to. I was 8 years old at the time. I was just cheering, but I didn’t truly realize the magnitude of what he accomplished. The swimmer I really idolized growing up was Robert Margalis. He had a tough journey, and I admired his determination. He was my main inspiration. I actually know his sister, Melanie, pretty well and would race with her whenever she came home from college for breaks.

Let’s fast forward to the Tokyo Games. Walk me through your experience.

Finke: I didn’t know what to expect going into the Games. There were no fans there, which I think affected other swimmers since they were used to having an atmosphere with a ton of people, but since it was my first Olympics I didn’t have anything to compare it to. So I felt like that gave me a bit of an edge. Overall, Tokyo was great. They put on a great Olympics, and the whole experience was incredible for me. I think I did pretty well, and I’m hoping that I get to make it another one.

You definitely did “pretty well.” To walk away with two gold medals at your first Olympics, winning them both in a very dramatic fashion, what was that like for you? Do you remember what you were thinking and feeling mid-race?

Finke: Coming back on the last 50 [meters], I’ve never really done that before. I’ve never had great closing speed in the 800m or 1500m. It kind of just happened. I knew the Europeans were really good at coming home, and I knew going into the last 50 I was behind them significantly, especially in the 800m. I felt confident going into the 1500m, but I had no idea what was going to happen in the 800m.

During the 800m, I just saw that I caught up a little bit. The last 50 felt like forever, and I was gradually trying to catch more and more of Mykhailo Romanchuk, who was next to me. Once I passed him, I could see across the whole field, and I realized Florian Wellbrock fell back, and then Gregorio Paltrinieri was right there with all of us. At that point, with just five meters left, I knew if I got out-touched I would not be OK with that, so I made sure I put every ounce of energy I had left into that race. I’m so happy that I did.

Swimming - Olympics: Day 9

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from training with Katie Ledecky so far?

Finke: Confidence. She can go fast ALL. THE. TIME. It’s crazy. It’s something I want to be able to do, too, and Katie has told me that I just need to believe that I can get there. So that’s something I’m working on. I’m learning a lot from her, especially with seeing how she carries herself, the confidence she has in herself and her training and her work ethic.

Are you doing anything differently in terms of training to prepare for Paris?

Finke: We are just sticking to the formula that works. We add some things in here and there, but we’re not changing the foundation of our training. Nesty comes up with ideas all the time. The most recent one was swimming with surgical gloves on to remove the feel of the water. I think he came up with that idea when he was cutting chicken at home. The next day he came into practice, and he had us all swimming with gloves on with rubber bands around our wrists.

Switching gears, I’ve got some rapid-fire questions for you. Are you ready?

Finke: Yeah, let’s do it.

I know you’re a big Marvel guy. I’m going to name a couple of your U.S. teammates. Name which super hero they are most like and why.

Katie Ledecky.

Finke: Hmmm. I’m trying to think of the best one. There are two parts to this. Who is the strongest Avenger and who is the best one. I consider Thor to be the strongest Avenger so for Katie, I’ll say Thor.

Kieran Smith.

Finke: Iron Man. He’s got charisma, so I think Iron Man pairs well with him.

Ryan Murphy.

Finke: Hmmm. Ryan, Ryan, Ryan. I guess Captain America. Just the charisma and the way he carries himself and the team leadership Ryan has. He does a really great job at being the captain of our team.

Regan Smith.

Finke: Captain Marvel. She’s strong, incredible and funny.

Caeleb Dressel.

Finke: I’ll go with Thor again.

Which Avenger would you be?

Finke: I would say either Captain America or Thor, not because of my personality but just because those two are my favorites.

I know you don’t listen to music pre-race, so how do you get locked in? What do you think about? Any affirmations?

Finke: I kind of just sit and stare waiting for my name to be called.

If you could only listen to one artist for an entire workout, who would it be?

Finke: Queen or Elton John. I really enjoy music from the ’70s and ’80s.

What’s something you wish more people knew about being a swimmer?

Finke: We have really early wake-up calls and very long days. During the pandemic, I was getting up at like 3:50 a.m. for practice, but now I get up at 4:55 a.m. every day.

Finish this sentence: I’m not ready for a meet without …

Finke: The first thing that came to my mind is pizza. After every meet I always have pizza.

Your life is on the line. You need to sing one karaoke song to save it. What are you picking?

Finke: “Take me out to the Ball Game.” We had a karaoke machine growing up, and that was the only song I could do.

Nordic combined world champion draws on beard to protest no Olympic women’s event

By Nov 23, 2022, 11:47 AM EST
Gyda Westvold Hansen
Getty
Norwegian Gyda Westvold Hansen, the first world champion in women’s Nordic combined, competed in a domestic event with a drawn-on beard on Saturday to protest the lack of an Olympic women’s Nordic combined event.

Westvold Hansen and other women also raised their ski poles at the start line to form Xs. Top female Nordic combined skiers have used the hashtag #noeXception on social media in speaking out against a June decision not to add women’s Nordic combined to the Winter Olympics for 2026.

“We think it’s absurd that you have to look like this or have a beard to be allowed to compete in the Olympics. We hope to do something about it,” Westvold Hansen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, according to a Reuters translation. “This is important for recruitment and girls to want to continue with the sport, which is so much fun. It is extremely important for the sport.”

Nordic combined is the lone Olympic sport without female representation.

The IOC chose not to add a women’s event for 2026, citing having “only one world championship to date” that had 10 nations represented and all three medals won by one nation (Norway). Karl Stoss, chair of the IOC Olympic program commission, said those numbers do not meet universality criteria.

The first women’s Nordic combined World Cup event was in December 2020. The number of scheduled World Cups this season increases from 10 to 11. A mixed-gender team event will be held at the world championships for the first time, in addition to the one individual women’s event that debuted at worlds in 2021.

Nordic combined officials believed that their sport was in danger of being dropped from the Olympic program altogether if the IOC opted against adding a women’s event.

The decisive argument for keeping men’s Nordic combined on the 2026 program without a women’s event was the proximity — male athletes are already preparing for the Games.

The IOC said men’s Nordic combined “had by far the lowest audience numbers” of sports over the last three Olympics. It noted that the 27 medals won in the sport among 2014, 2018 and 2022 were spread across “only” four nations.

Its inclusion in the 2030 Winter Olympics depends on significant developments in global participation and audience.

