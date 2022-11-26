Injured Ilia Malinin wins Grand Prix Finland, qualifies for Grand Prix Final

By Nov 26, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin, competing “a little bit injured” this week, still won Grand Prix Finland and goes into the Grand Prix Final in two weeks as the world’s top-ranked male singles skater.

Malinin, who was second after Friday’s short program, landed four clean quadruple jumps in Saturday’s free skate to overtake Frenchman Kevin Aymoz.

Malinin, who landed a quad flip in competition for the first time, according to SkatingScores.com, also attempted a quad Axel to open his program, but spun out of the landing and put his hand down on the ice.

Malinin also won his previous two starts this season in come-from-behind fashion. The 17-year-old world junior champion became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quad Axel in September, then did it again in October at Skate America, where he posted the world’s top overall score this season.

Next, Malinin can become the second-youngest man to win the Grand Prix Final after Russian Yevgeny Plushenko. His biggest competition is likely to be world champion Shoma Uno of Japan, who like Malinin won both of his Grand Prix starts this fall. Malinin and Uno have not gone head-to-head this season.

Grand Prix Finland highlights air on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FIGURE SKATING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Earlier, Japan’s Mai Mihara overtook world silver medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium to become the only woman to win both of her Grand Prix starts this season. Mihara prevailed by .23 of a point. The top three women this season by best total score are Japanese, led by a junior skater, 14-year-old Mao Shimada, who isn’t Olympic age-eligible until 2030.

Mihara and Hendrickx qualified for the Grand Prix Final, joining world champion Kaori Sakamoto and Rinka Watanabe, both of Japan, South Korean Yelim Kim and American Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion.

Italians Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini won both pairs’ programs and qualified for their first Grand Prix Final.

Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara and Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier headline the Final. Both pairs won each of their Grand Prix starts earlier this fall. The Japanese have the world’s two best scores this season. The Americans are reigning world champions.

At least one Russian or Chinese pair made every Grand Prix Final podium — usually pairs from both countries — but neither nation competed in pairs this Grand Prix season. All Russian skaters are banned due to the war in Ukraine. China’s lone entry on the Grand Prix across all disciplines was an ice dance couple.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier improved on their world-leading score for this season in winning the ice dance by 17.03 points over Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Both couples qualified for the Grand Prix Final in the absence of all three Olympic medalists this fall.

Lara Gut-Behrami wins Killington giant slalom, and the overall title race may be on

By Nov 26, 2022, 3:20 PM EST
Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami rallied from third place after the first run for her 35th career World Cup victory, taking a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday.

Gut-Behrami, 31, earned her fifth World Cup giant slalom win and first in six years. She prevailed by .07 of a second over Italian Marta Bassino combining times from two windy runs. Sweden’s Sara Hector, the Olympic champion and first-run leader, ended up third.

“Last two years I’ve been getting better in GS again,” said Gut-Behrami, who won the GS at the last world championships in 2021. “Last year I was struggling with my health. I was all the time sick.”

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Gut-Behrami’s best events are downhill and super-G, so a strong start to the season in GS could put her on a path to winning the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. She previously lifted that crystal globe in 2016.

Reigning World Cup overall champ Mikaela Shiffrin, who previously placed second, third, fourth and fifth in Killington giant slaloms, finished 13th after winning the season’s first two races, slaloms in Finland last week. It marked her lowest World Cup GS finish since December 2019.

“[Finland] was a spectacular weekend,” Shiffrin, who has not had much recent GS training, said after her 10th-place opening run Saturday. “Every race is a different story.”

Shiffrin won all five World Cup slaloms in Killington dating to 2016 and will go for her 50th career World Cup slalom victory across all venues on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

Mikaela Shiffrin's career by the numbers

By Nov 26, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin‘s Alpine skiing career by the numbers heading into a World Cup stop in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday and Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET each day on NBC and Peacock) …

76: World Cup wins for Shiffrin. She ranks third in history behind Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark of the 1970s and ’80s, who had 86, and Lindsey Vonn, who retired in 2019 with 82.

75: Combined World Cup wins for U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing gold medalists Bode Miller (33), Ted Ligety (25), Picabo Street (nine), Julia Mancuso (seven) and Tommy Moe (one).

27 (years) and 252 (days): Shiffrin’s age at her 76th World Cup win. Stenmark won his 76th race at 27 years, 305 days. Vonn won her 76th at 31 years, 111 days.

15 (years) and 364 (days): Shiffrin’s age on her World Cup debut in 2011.

42 (percent): The amount of Shiffrin’s life that she has been a World Cup ski racer.

220: World Cup starts for Shiffrin. Stenmark ended his career with 230 starts just before turning 33. Vonn had 395 starts.

7.4: Shiffrin’s average World Cup wins per season in her first 10 full seasons. If she wins eight races this season, she will tie Vonn.

49: World Cup slalom wins for Shiffrin, most for any man or woman in a single discipline. If Shiffrin wins in Killington on Sunday, she will have 50 World Cup slalom victories.

3.07 (seconds): The largest margin of victory in a women’s slalom in World Cup history. Set, of course, by Shiffrin in 2015 in Aspen, Colorado.

61 (percent): Shiffrin’s winning percentage in slaloms among the Olympics, world championships and World Cup in her last 88 starts.

100 (percent): Shiffrin’s winning percentage in World Cup slaloms in Killington. Shiffrin has won all five.

17: Shiffrin victories in the 2018-19 World Cup campaign when she broke the record for most wins in one season (14, Swiss Vreni Schneider).

