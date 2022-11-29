Katie Ledecky’s incredible streak at stake against emerging rival at U.S. Open

By Nov 29, 2022, 7:24 AM EST
Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh
Katie Ledecky is undefeated in domestic, long-course freestyle races of 400 meters or longer since the 2012 Olympic Trials. That streak appears under threat at this week’s U.S. Open.

Ledecky is joined on the entry list, and in particular Thursday’s 400m freestyle, by 16-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh. Rarely does a head-to-head of this magnitude take place outside of major international meets.

Peacock airs live U.S. Open finals coverage on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Back in June, Ledecky reclaimed the world championships title in the 400m free in the absence of reigning Olympic and world champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

McIntosh took silver at worlds. While she was a significant 1.24 seconds behind Ledecky, she broke her Canadian record by 2.2 seconds and became the fourth woman in history to break four minutes in the event.

Later at worlds, McIntosh won the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley, both in world junior record times.

McIntosh then faced Titmus in August at the Commonwealth Games. She broke her national record again and took silver, 1.26 seconds behind Titmus, who broke Ledecky’s 400m free world record in May.

Then in October, McIntosh outdueled Ledecky in a 400m free by eight hundredths of a second in a short-course, 25-meter pool at a FINA World Cup meet in Toronto. Long-course meets like the Olympics and this week’s U.S. Open are held in 50-meter pools.

McIntosh, who trains in Sarasota, Florida (a three-hour drive down Interstate 75 from Ledecky in Gainesville), is six years younger than Titmus and nine years younger than Ledecky.

Swimming media has already compared a possible showdown among the three at the 2024 Paris Olympics to the “Race of the Century,” when Michael Phelps, Aussie Ian Thorpe and Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband met in the 200m free at the 2004 Athens Games (won by Thorpe).

Other headliners at the U.S. Open include Regan Smith, who relocated from Stanford to Arizona State after winning the world 100m back title in June, and Olympic 400m IM champ Chase Kalisz, who left the University of Georgia to reunite with coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State after worlds.

Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence

By Nov 29, 2022, 9:03 AM EST
Anna Shcherbakova
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday.

Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war in Ukraine, but Russia has been holding domestic events with its top skaters.

Shcherbakova will take part in non-competitive skating shows in December, first at a World Cup fan zone in Qatar and later a show in Russia that takes place during the national championships, according to Russian media. Shcherbakova’s representative did not address her show plans when confirming her absence from nationals.

Russia is scheduled to hold its national championships the week of Christmas, as usual. That event usually determines its team for March’s world championships, though there is no indication that the ban on Russian skaters will be lifted any time soon to make them eligible for worlds.

Since Russian skaters were banned from competing at last March’s worlds, they were unable to qualify more than the minimum one entry per discipline for the next worlds for which they will be eligible.

In a tie, Wendy Holdener puts to rest a remarkable stat in Alpine skiing

By Nov 27, 2022, 1:58 PM EST
Swiss Wendy Holdener ended one of the most remarkable victory droughts in sports by tying for the win with Swede Anna Swenn Larsson in a World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday.

Holdener, after 15 second-place finishes and 15 third-place finishes in her career, stood on the top step of a World Cup slalom podium for the first time. She shared it with Swenn Larsson, who had six World Cup slalom podiums before Sunday and also earned her first win.

They beat Austrian Katharina Truppe by .22 of a second combining times from two runs.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Holdener, 29, previously won three World Cups in other disciplines, plus two world championships in the combined and Olympic and world titles in the team event.

“To be tied first when I came into the finish was such a relief,” Holdener said while shoulder to shoulder with Swenn Larsson. “On the end, it’s perfect, because now we can share our first win together.”

Mikaela Shiffrin had the best first-run time but lost her lead midway through the second run and finished fifth. Shiffrin, who won the first two slaloms this season last weekend, was bidding for a 50th World Cup slalom victory and a sixth win in six slaloms in Killington.

“I fought. I think some spots I got a little bit off my timing, but I was pushing, and that’s slalom,” she said before turning her attention to Holdener and Swenn Larsson. “It’s a pretty special day, actually.”

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup moves next weekend to Lake Louise, Alberta, with two downhills and a super-G.

