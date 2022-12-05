2022 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

The Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive figure skating competition of the season and a preview of March’s world championships, airs live on Peacock and E! this week.

The top six per discipline from the six-event fall Grand Prix Series gather in Turin, Italy, at the Palavela, the 2006 Olympic venue. It’s the first Grand Prix Final in three years after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. qualified skaters in all four disciplines for the first time since 2007, led by the world’s top-ranked man. Ilia Malinin, who turned 18 last Friday, has been the story of the season, becoming the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition.

Malinin, the reigning world junior champion, won both of his Grand Prix starts and posted the best total score among all fall events, edging world champion Shoma Uno of Japan. Malinin and Uno will go head-to-head for the first time this season at the Final.

Isabeau Levito, a 15-year-old world junior champion, is the youngest American at a Final since Caroline Zhang in 2007. She qualified in fifth place. The favorites are Japan’s Mai Mihara and Kaori Sakamoto and Belgian Loena Hendrickx.

The U.S. also qualified two pairs’ teams — world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Emily Chan and Spencer Howe — and two ice dance couples — three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

For the first time, the Final has no Russian skaters. They are banned from international competition due to the war in Ukraine. For the first time in 25 years, there are no Chinese skaters. China’s top pairs’ teams did not compete in the fall Grand Prix Series.

Grand Prix Final Broadcast Schedule

All TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Day Event Time (ET) Platform Thursday Pairs’ Short Program 1:20-2:15 p.m. Peacock Men’s Short Program 2:35-3:20 p.m. Peacock Friday Pairs’ Free Skate 11:35 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 1:50-2:45 p.m. Peacock Women’s Short Program 3:05-3:50 p.m. Peacock Saturday Men’s Short Program* 6:30-7:30 a.m. E! Men’s Free Skate 7:30-8:30 a.m. E!, Peacock Women’s Short Program* 8:30-9:30 a.m. E! Free Dance 1:40-2:40 p.m. Peacock Women’s Free Skate 3-3:55 p.m. Peacock Sunday Highlights* 4-6 p.m. NBC

*Delayed broadcast.

