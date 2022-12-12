FINA renamed World Aquatics

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 7:36 AM EST
World Aquatics
World Aquatics
FINA, the federation which has run international swimming competitions for more than a century, is rebranding itself as World Aquatics ahead of the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 after a vote Monday.

That means leaving behind the French-language name of Fédération Internationale de Natation — International Swimming Federation. World Aquatics says the new brand is more inclusive of events such as diving, water polo and artistic swimming, all of which are overseen by the federation.

“More than 70% of the athletes that we have spoken with have said that they would like us to change FINA’s name. Many of them could not even tell us what the letters in FINA stand for,” World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said.

The new name will be phased in gradually in 2023 before the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.

World Aquatics continues a trend toward shorter, simpler English-language names among the federations running international sports.

In track and field, the International Association of Athletics Federations rebranded as World Athletics in 2019. The former Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron is now known as World Rowing and the International Rugby Board became World Rugby.

David Rudisha, Olympic 800m champion, OK after plane crash

By Dec 12, 2022, 8:56 AM EST
David Rudisha
David Rudisha did not suffer significant injury in a plane crash Saturday in his native Kenya, a representative for the two-time Olympic 800m champion and world record holder said.

Rudisha, 33, was among passengers on a small plane that crashed shortly after take-off coming from the Maasai Olympics.

“All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the flight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet,” Rudisha said, according to the Daily Nation in Kenya. “[The pilot] saw some clear space where he tried to land the plane, but one of its wings hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field.”

The Big Life Foundation, which helped create the Maasai Olympics, said in a statement on Saturday that one of the passengers was injured and was being treated at a hospital.

Images of the plane and Rudisha standing next to it were shared on social media.

“Plane got engine problems shortly after take off,” Rudisha’s representative said in an email. “Only light injuries for most. Rudisha complained about back pain only. They weren’t flying so high yet. Could have ended differently. Lucky people on that plane.”

In 2019, Rudisha was treated for minor injuries after a car he was riding in had a tire burst, then collided with a bus.

Rudisha, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic 800m gold medalist, last raced internationally five years ago.

He has not announced a retirement but reportedly said last month that he was considering a transition to coaching.

Rudisha helped with the development of the Maasai Olympics as a means for his Maasai tribesman to prove their bravery and in an effort to spare the killing of lions. In past stagings of the Games, men ages 15 to 22 have competed in a variety of events, including the javelin and 800m, and earn points like a decathlon.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

Mikaela Shiffrin returns to podium in Sestriere

By Dec 11, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the Alpine skiing World Cup podium with a runner-up to Swiss Wendy Holdener in a slalom in Sestriere, Italy, on Sunday.

Holdener, who two weeks ago earned her first World Cup slalom victory (a tie with Swede Anna Swenn Larsson) after 30 second- or third-place finishes, won her first World Cup slalom outright in the Italian Alps.

“I heard in the start that Mikaela’s in the lead, so I knew I had to give all I have,” said Holdener, who became the first Swiss woman to win back-to-back World Cup slaloms since Vreni Schneider in 1994. “Most of the records are Mikaela’s, so it’s cool I have small victories.”

She prevailed by 47 hundredths of a second over Shiffrin combining times from two runs. Shiffrin, who was third after the first run, leapfrogged first-run leader Petra Vlhova, who dropped to third.

American Paula Moltzan finished fifth, matching her best World Cup slalom finish. The last U.S. woman other than Shiffrin to place higher in a World Cup slalom was Resi Stiegler, who was a runner-up in 2012.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Holdener cut Shiffrin’s standings lead for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, to 19 points through nine of 39 scheduled races. She also tied Shiffrin in the season slalom standings through four of 11 scheduled races.

Shiffrin rebounded for her 100th World Cup podium between traditional slaloms and giant slaloms after placing 13th, fifth and sixth in her previous three races between a stop in Killington, Vermont, two weeks ago and a GS in Sestriere on Saturday. She hasn’t missed the podium in four consecutive World Cup technical races in eight years.

“I am quite exhausted, but I think I had some really good turns and some things to fix for the next slalom,” Shiffrin said. “Anyway, it’s a step from Killington, a step in the right direction. It was two really difficult days.”

Shiffrin plans to travel to St. Moritz, Switzerland, ahead of speed races next weekend but may reevaluate her plans during downhill training runs. After that is a critical stretch for Shiffrin’s season title hopes: eight consecutive slaloms or giant slaloms from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, all at venues where she has multiple victories.

Shiffrin, who has 76 World Cup wins, can move closer to the female record of 82 held by Lindsey Vonn and the overall record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

