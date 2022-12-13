Randolph Ross, Olympic sprinter, banned 3 years after tampering in drug-testing case

By Dec 13, 2022, 10:17 AM EST
Randolph Ross
Getty
0 Comments

Randolph Ross, a U.S. Olympic 400m sprinter, was banned three years and will miss the 2024 Paris Games after altering an email to try and avoid a suspension over whereabouts failures for drug testing.

Three whereabouts failures — usually not being present for out-of-competition drug tests — in a 12-month span can trigger up to a two-year suspension. Tampering can lead to a four-year ban.

Ross, 21, admitted that “he altered a system-generated email (confirming an apparent update to his Whereabouts information for the relevant period) to try and avoid a third Whereabouts Failure within a 12-month period,” according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field.

Ross said he changed the date in an email to align with an address change that led to his last missed test on June 18, according to Track and Field News.

Ross, eliminated in the Tokyo Olympic 400m heats, was provisionally banned in July, the day before he was to start competing in the 400m at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Ross’ ban was backdated to this past July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025.

Ross, the NCAA 400m champion for North Carolina A&T, is a finalist for the Bowerman Award, the NCAA track and field athlete of the year, which is presented in a streamed ceremony this Thursday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Fanny Smith, Daniela Maier
In Olympic skiing race, a second bronze medal awarded 10 months after the...
Gwen Jorgensen
Gwen Jorgensen announces return to triathlon
Russia gymnastics
USOPC backs exploring whether Russians could compete as neutrals in Olympic...

In Olympic skiing race, a second bronze medal awarded 10 months after the Games

By Dec 13, 2022, 10:51 AM EST
Fanny Smith, Daniela Maier
Fanny Smith (green) and Daniela Maier (blue) will share the Olympic ski cross bronze medal. (Getty)
0 Comments

A second bronze medal will be awarded in the Beijing Olympic women’s ski cross race, 10 months after it took place.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that Swiss Fanny Smith, the bronze medalist according to the International Ski Federation, and German Daniela Maier, the bronze medalist according to the International Olympic Committee, agreed, along with their federations, to share third place.

The IOC agreed to allocate two bronze medals, according to CAS.

Originally, Smith crossed the finish line in third place in the four-woman final at the Winter Games in February. Upon review by the International Ski Federation (FIS) jury, she was minutes later demoted to fourth place after making contact with Maier near the end of the course. Maier, who originally was fourth, was upgraded to bronze.

“I tried to be OK with the fourth place. I was very disappointed, I have to say, [then] the jury was like this,” Maier said then. “I am really sorry for Fanny that it’s like this right now. … The jury decided like this, so accept it and be happy with the medal.”

Smith and the Swiss ski federation appealed. FIS reinstated Smith as the bronze medalist nine days after the race and six days after the Closing Ceremony. A FIS appeals commission met four times and reviewed video and written documentation for several hours before deciding that “the close proximity of the racers at that moment resulted in action that was neither intentional or avoidable.”

But that wasn’t the end. The case — Maier and the German ski federation vs. Smith, the Swiss ski federation and FIS — ended up going to CAS, whose rulings are usually accepted as final, before the parties reached a settlement.

Maier still has the bronze medal at her home and said recently enjoys looking at it, according to German media. Smith and Maier spoke extensively about it in recent training sessions and cleared things up. Maier said the best outcome would be bronze medals for both of them, according to the German report.

Shared or duplicate Olympic medals are rare outside of ties in time- and points-based events and combat sports that award two bronze medals.

The most significant case in recent memory was the 2002 Olympic pairs’ figure skating judging scandal that resulted in Canadians Jamie Salé and David Pelletier being elevated to co-gold medalists with Russians Yelena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze.

This is the first shared Olympic medal in freestyle skiing history.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Randolph Ross
Randolph Ross, Olympic sprinter, banned 3 years after tampering in drug-testing...
Gwen Jorgensen
Gwen Jorgensen announces return to triathlon
Russia gymnastics
USOPC backs exploring whether Russians could compete as neutrals in Olympic...

Gwen Jorgensen announces return to triathlon

By Dec 13, 2022, 9:56 AM EST
Gwen Jorgensen
Getty
0 Comments

Gwen Jorgensen, who in 2016 became the first U.S. Olympic triathlon gold medalist and then switched to distance running, is going back to triathlon for a 2024 Olympic bid.

Jorgensen, 36, said she was motivated to do triathlon again by watching the U.S. team that won a silver medal in the first Olympic mixed-gender triathlon relay in Tokyo.

“It’s going to be hard to come back,” Jorgensen said. “I’m also getting older, and a lot of times they say you lose your speed when you get older, but I think that’s a myth, and I want to prove that wrong.”

Jorgensen was arguably the most dominant triathlete in history in the Rio Olympic cycle, winning a record 13 consecutive top-level events — going undefeated for nearly two years — en route to her gold medal.

Then in 2017, she had baby Stanley and, having accomplished every triathlon goal, announced a switch to the marathon with a goal to win the Olympic marathon.

She moved from Minnesota to Oregon. She ran two marathons, placing 13th in New York City in November 2016 in 2:41:01 off triathlon training and then 11th in Chicago in October 2018 in 2:36:23 after a weeklong fever. She didn’t race at all in 2019, sidelined by heel pain, and then opted not to race the Olympic marathon trials in February 2020.

Jorgensen had her second child, George, in October.

The U.S. can qualify up to three women in 2024 for the Paris Games. This past season, the U.S. had the world’s third-, fourth- and 12th-ranked triathletes (Taylor Knibb, Taylor Spivey and Kirsten Kasper). Katie Zaferes, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, said last month that she plans to return to racing in 2023 for the first time since 2021. She had son Kimble this past July 7.

The next World Triathlon Championship Series season starts in mid-May. Jorgensen will be 38 come the Paris Games, older than any previous U.S. Olympic triathlete, according to Olympedia.org.

“I’m probably going to be forced to race earlier than I’d like to, before I’m fit, before I’m kind of totally ready,” Jorgensen said. “But I’ve just got to dive in and get it started.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Fanny Smith, Daniela Maier
In Olympic skiing race, a second bronze medal awarded 10 months after the...
Randolph Ross
Randolph Ross, Olympic sprinter, banned 3 years after tampering in drug-testing...
Russia gymnastics
USOPC backs exploring whether Russians could compete as neutrals in Olympic...