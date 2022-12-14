Ryan Murphy, Torri Huske, 42-year-old win world short course swimming titles

By Dec 14, 2022, 9:29 AM EST
Nicholas Santos
Ryan Murphy added another backstroke title, while 42-year-old Nicholas Santos of Brazil ended his career by winning a fourth gold medal in the 50m butterfly at the world short course swimming championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Murphy, who swept the backstrokes at the 2016 Olympics, won the 100m back at short course worlds in 48.50 seconds, the second-fastest time in history in a 25-meter pool. Most major international meets, including the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools.

Murphy prevailed over a field that lacked Tokyo Olympic 100m back champion Yevgeny Rylov (banned along with all Russian swimmers for the war in Ukraine) and Italian Thomas Ceccon. Ceccon, who broke the world record in winning the world title in June (50-meter pool), is swimming other events at short course worlds.

In the hour before Wednesday’s 100m back final, Murphy led off a mixed-gender 4x50m medley relay that took gold, provided a drug-testing sample and attended a medal ceremony. He also told Swimswam that he was out of the water for the week of Thanksgiving with the flu.

Santos, a 50m butterfly specialist, said after winning a third consecutive title in the event that it was his last career race. Santos swam at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, but the 50m fly is not on the Olympic program.

“I am getting old and leaving this to the young guys,” Santos said, according to World Aquatics.

American Torri Huske tied for gold in the women’s 50m fly with Maggie Mac Neil, the Olympic 100m fly champion from Canada.

Short course worlds run through Sunday.

The U.S. roster is headlined by individual Olympic gold medalists Murphy and Lilly King, plus Huske, who earned six medals June’s worlds in Budapest (50-meter pool), and Claire Curzan, who won five medals in Budapest.

Curzan tied for bronze in the women’s 100m back on Wednesday.

Jessie Diggins conquered the ‘Big Stupid.’ Next up: The most grueling race in skiing.

By Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins‘ silver medal in the Olympic 30km cross-country skiing race, set amid food poisoning and a solo trek through single-digit temperatures last February, was one of gutsiest efforts in recent Winter Games history. Diggins recently described it in an additional way.

“That was a Big Stupid,” she said on the Threshold podcast.

A through-line in Diggins’ journey to become the world’s top cross-country skier — the first American woman to hold that distinction — and what will be a crown jewel race this season has been what she fondly calls her “Big Stupid Thing.”

Diggins defined it in her 2021 book, “Brave Enough.” A training day designed to push my comfort zone, push the limits of what I think I’m capable of doing, so that if I ever doubt myself the night before a big race, I can think back on it and know that I am made of tougher stuff.

Once a summer for the last several years, Diggins embarked on her Big Stupid in offseason training. It can be about pain tolerance or intervals, but the most memorable ones share a trait: endurance.

Such as roller skiing 100 kilometers (62 miles) in one day. For motivation, she left a large bag of homemade cookies in “Jasper the Second,” her beat-up Subaru, at the end. Or traversing 30 miles of the Appalachian Trail in nearly seven hours.

“It’s one of the things that I know she loves … and I live with it,” joked Jason Cork, her coach since 2010. “It took a little bit of lobbying to get such a workout into the plan. But over the years, I realized that, for her, it’s really important to do something that’s very hard. It’s probably not in her best interest physically, but mentally it’s a huge challenge that she gets a lot of joy out of, so I can deal with that.”

Another Big Stupid: Sleeping in her car and then covering the Pemi Loop, a 31-mile White Mountains trail in New Hampshire with a 9,000-foot elevation gain. She did it on her 29th birthday in 2020, sprained her left ankle 12 miles in and still completed the task. It took more than nine hours, and the swelling was so severe that she briefly enlisted crutches later on.

“The idea of the Big Stupid is just doing something that is so far above and beyond, you couldn’t consider sane training … but that does have a benefit on race day,” said friend Pat O’Brien, a cross-country ski coach who joined Diggins for part of the Pemi Loop in 2020, then again this summer. “If you know that you’ve done something like run on a sprained ankle for 15 miles, you can probably dig and push through the pain cave for another 30 minutes for a ski race.”

Which brings us to Feb. 20, 2022. Well, actually, Feb. 19, 2022. Diggins is at the end of a grueling Olympics, having raced in all five events and won the first individual women’s medal in U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing history (sprint bronze). The last race is the longest. The 30km freestyle. It may have been her best event on the Olympic schedule. In her last two times racing it, she placed fourth at the 2019 World Championships and second in a World Cup in 2018.

The day before the event, Diggins is in tears. She’s on a call with her father and fiancé (now husband), confiding the extent that food poisoning had bedridden her. She tried to go out for a run and felt like the wind would knock her down.

Diggins’ loved ones were in Park City, Utah, for a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee watch party. While Diggins slept, or tried to sleep, before her race, her mom spent a half-hour writing about two paragraphs on her phone. She emailed it to Diggins.

“It just kind of felt like maybe she wasn’t going to have any kind of chance in that race. I also know that Jessie is incredibly resilient, and so I just wanted to remind her of that,” said her mom, Deb. “I just said, ‘Don’t decide how this race is going to go ahead of time. It’s still an open story that you’re going to write.'”

Diggins read it on the bus on the way to the race. Diggins, who grew up marveling at her mom working 10 hours a day, seven days a week as owner of Red Wing Slumberland in Minnesota, became emboldened once again.

“I was just like, goddammit, I’m going to go try,” she said.

We know what happened next, but here are the details. Diggins, after suffering a fall that was not caught by broadcast cameras, was the only skier who tried to go when Norway’s Therese Johaug made her pivotal move. But she could catch arguably the most dominant athlete across all sports at the Beijing Games. Diggins was left on her own for the last 12 miles of the 18-mile race.

Diggins had started cramping early on, but she was so zoned in that she lost track of how many laps were left amid snow-sweeping wind as the temperature hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Cork handed her a drink bottle on the course.

“It was hard to tell if she was just, like, laser-focused,” he said, “or on the verge of passing out.”

When she crossed the finish line, collapsing and heaving, people in Park City turned around and asked her loved ones if Diggins was OK. Diggins remembers feeling like “a puppet with the strings cut,” she said on Threshold. She lost her vision. Her breathing made it sound like she was dying.

“I did some bad things to my body that day,” she said.

The silver medal gave Diggins one of every color in her Olympic career. She’s won the World Cup overall title, which goes to the top skier across all events over the course of a season, and the Tour de Ski, a Tour de France-like stage race that similarly tests speed, endurance and the two types of skiing: classic and freestyle.

There is little left for Diggins to check off. Most of all, she would love a relay medal. She was part of U.S. quartets that finished fourth at four different world championships.

She began this season by earning her 13th FIS World Cup victory, tying Kikkan Randall for the U.S. record. That came two weeks after teammates woke to find her curled up in a ball on the bathroom floor. Diggins believes she caught a 24-hour flu bug after traveling to Europe.

The upcoming winter presents a new challenge.

For the first time, cross-country skiing races are the same distances for men and women this season. That means that the longest event, the mass start, will go from 30km to 50km to match the men’s distance. On March 12, the women race a 50km World Cup for the first time. They will do it at the hallowed Holmenkollen in Oslo.

“To be totally frank, I think it’s total crap that women never got to race this iconic distance,” Diggins said. “I’ve raced 50km multiple times, and times where I was at the summer at the end of training blocks, and I was fine. I didn’t need an ambulance at the finish line like they used to think they needed for women at the end of ski races. So, turns out we’re OK.”

A 50km is 31 miles. About the same distance as the Pemi Loop. Diggins’ family likes to see her race in person at least once a year. They’re targeting Holmenkollen this season. No doubt she will be prepared.

“A solid decade of professional racing under my belt, and I am still not the strongest skier. I’m not the quickest. I don’t have fast-twitch muscles. I’m not a pure sprinter, and I’m not a pure distance skier either,” Diggins wrote. “I don’t always know all the right tactics at the right moment. My technique is not beautiful, and it’s not ‘pretty skiing.’ But I am really, really good at being in pain.”

Leah Hayes reflects on world swimming champs success, journey with alopecia

By Dec 13, 2022, 2:38 PM EST
High school junior Leah Hayes exudes the confidence, maturity and wisdom of someone far beyond her 17 years. Hayes is USA Swimming’s Breakout Performer of the Year, thanks in part to her 200m individual medley at June’s world championships. She was also diagnosed with alopecia universalis — an autoimmune disease that causes complete hair loss — at age 7. Hayes spoke with NBC Sports about her journey with alopecia, her growth in the sport and how she’s learned to confidently embrace her true self.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OlympicTalk: How did you get your start in swimming? Do you have a memory of when you first fell in love with the sport? 

Leah Hayes: I started swimming when I was 7. My friend started doing it and invited me to take lessons with them. My current swim coach saw me when I was 8 and recruited me to the team. I always loved the feeling of being in the water.

Did you grow up watching the Olympics? Are there any swimmers or other Olympic athletes that you looked up to? 

Hayes: I did not. But I watched my first Olympics in 2016, and that’s when I started dreaming of becoming an Olympian. I watched Katie Ledecky swim the 800m, and she just crushed it, and I remember thinking, “Wow, I want to do something like that.” Now that I’m teammates with her, it’s a dream come true.

Take me back to U.S. team trials for the Tokyo Olympics (finishing 10th and 11th in the IMs at age 15). What was that experience like for you, and what did you learn about yourself? 

Hayes: I learned some different things about what I need to do race-wise, but also learned that as long as I believe in myself anything is possible.

Did you watch any of the Tokyo Olympics? 

Hayes: Yes, I did! I didn’t know many of the American swimmers at the time — now I know them better — but I was rooting for them from home, and it was so exciting to see them swim out there.

Walk me through your experience at the 2022 World Championships.

Hayes: It was incredible. I was able to go to that pool in Budapest a year earlier for a junior team trip, so I was familiar with it, which was nice. But it was incredible to be around the world’s best swimmers. To even compete against some of them, I was starstruck.

Who in particular were you starstruck by?

Hayes: Pretty much everybody, honestly. To race against Katinka Hosszu, who is one of the world’s best in the 200m IM, was amazing.

You were dealing with a stress fracture in the lead-up to worlds. Take me back to the day you found out about it.

Hayes: I had severe pain in my foot for about two weeks before I went to the doctor. I thought it was from a strain. A week before the U.S. International Team Trials, I was sitting in the doctor’s office, and when she told me it was a stress fracture I immediately had tears in my eyes. I remember thinking, “Is my season over? Will I not even get to compete at the meet I’ve been training for this entire season?” But then [the doctor] told me I could continue swimming, and I remember feeling a huge wave of relief come over me. I continued with my training but went a little bit lighter with weights and conditioning because I didn’t want to do anything outside of the pool. I just kept pushing forward and didn’t let it affect my race.

How special is that 200m IM bronze medal, knowing all that you had to overcome to get there?

Hayes: There are not enough words to describe it, but I’m just so grateful. At U.S. Olympic Trials, I swam a 2:12.89 and didn’t even make it to the finals, and a year later, I make it to the international team trials and then actually win a medal at world championships (in 2:08.91). I’m still in disbelief. I was disappointed in my performance at (Olympic) Trials, but I knew that if I trusted God and just continued to work hard that my time would come. Little did I know that it would come a year later.

I want to talk about your alopecia. There’s obviously so much more to who you are, but it is a significant part of your story. Can you tell me about your journey with this autoimmune disease?

Hayes: I was diagnosed at a pretty young age, so I’ve learned to deal with it. It is a part of me, and I live confidently with it. When I swim, I don’t wear a cap because I want to bring more awareness to alopecia, but I also hope to inspire other girls who may have the disease or other people with physical differences that anything is possible. Your differences don’t limit you.

I know you were pretty young, but can you take me back to the day you got your diagnosis?

Hayes: I remember sitting in the doctor’s office and hearing the words “alopecia universalis.” I was 7 years old and really had no idea what it was. I didn’t fully understand what happened to me or the impact of the disease on my life at the time, but looking back, it’s brought me so many different opportunities and has led me to so many new people. I’m actually really grateful for alopecia.

As a fourth-grader you decided to tell the entire grade about your alopecia during a school assembly. What led to that decision, and why did you decide to make that announcement so publicly?

Hayes: I was always an active kid, swinging on the monkey bars and running around outside at recess, and my wig had actually fallen off a few times, and people had gotten glimpses of it. There were rumors spreading, and I just decided I wanted to take hold of the matter and let everyone know the truth.

I was so happy with the way my parents and school helped me with that. My classmates were all so supportive when I made the announcement, and I couldn’t have asked for a better reaction.

You’ve noted the anniversary of your decision to be “wig-free” on social media. Why is that important to you, both in and out of the pool?  

Hayes: My decision to go wig-free has led me to be a true version of myself and really embrace who I am and also let people see the true me. Being wig-free is definitely a big decision that can only be made on your own timeline, but I think it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

What has alopecia taught you about yourself?

Hayes: It has taught me to be kind to everyone and to be more understanding. Many people don’t show the things that they’re going through. There’s a lot going on the inside that you don’t see, so it’s just a matter of being caring and cautious toward others.

What advice would you give to anyone struggling with alopecia?

Hayes: I’m always available to contact. There’s also a group called the National Alopecia Areata Foundation that has conferences and lets people know where to find them locally. That’s a good way to meet up with people that have alopecia and find those support groups. I attended a few support meetings growing up, and that really helped me.

I would also tell people to embrace who they are and know that alopecia is nothing to be ashamed of. It can lead to new opportunities and connect you with many people. 

Is there something you wish more people knew about alopecia?  

Hayes: I wish people wouldn’t associate the disease with cancer and chemotherapy and in general had a better understanding of what it is.

I have some rapid-fire questions for you. Are you ready for this?

Hayes: Yes!

Finish this sentence: I’m not ready for a meet without … 

Hayes: Cheerios. I bring Cheerios to every single meet.

Plain? Honey Nut?

Hayes: Honey Nut Cheerios. It’s my go-to snack at meets.

Race day hype song? 

Hayes: Oh. I have a playlist, but I’d probably go with “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

You have to sing karaoke for your life. What song are you picking?

Hayes: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

Post-workout meal?

Hayes: Chipotle. It’s my go-to. I have one right next to my pool, and I keep asking my relatives for gift cards there for my birthday because I go there almost two times a week.

Are you a burrito bowl kind of girl or burritos?

Hayes: I’m gluten-free, so I had to switch from burritos to bowls. I start with white rice. I love the lime flavor. Then chicken, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, corn salsa, black beans and then sour cream.

No guac?

Hayes: I pay for my own food, so no.

