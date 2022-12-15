Swiss skiers who went one-two at Olympics suffer ACL tears in back-to-back weeks

By Dec 15, 2022, 6:55 AM EST
Ryan Regez, Alex Fiva
Swiss Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, who went one-two in ski cross at the Olympics, suffered ACL tears three days apart, underwent surgeries and will likely miss the rest of the season, including February’s world championships.

Regez, the reigning Olympic world champion, fell at a World Cup on Monday, also suffering two small meniscus tears, according to the Swiss ski federation.

Fiva, the reigning world champion who took Olympic silver, tore his left ACL at a World Cup last Friday.

In the Olympic final, Regez, a former downhill skier turned apprentice as a structural draftsman, got the hole shot and never relinquished the lead.

The Olympic bronze medalist is also out of action. That’s Sergey Ridzik, who is ineligible indefinitely due the ban on all Russian athletes over the war in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Billie Moore, first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball coach, dies at 79

By Dec 15, 2022, 11:57 AM EST
Billie Moore
Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to silver in 1976, died at age 79.

Moore died of complications from a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, according to UCLA, where she coached from 1977-93.

While coaching Cal State Fullerton, Moore was an assistant coach for the U.S. national team in the early 1970s and then elevated to head coach for women’s basketball’s Olympic debut in Montreal in 1976.

Moore led a team that included future Basketball Hall of Famers Lusia Harris, Pat Summit (then Pat Head), Nancy Lieberman and Ann Meyers to a 3-2 record in a round-robin tournament. The Soviet Union took gold ahead of the U.S. with a 5-0 record, extending its undefeated run in major international play dating to 1958.

Moore left Fullerton for UCLA in 1977. She won the national title in her first season at each school, becoming the first coach to lead two different women’s teams to national championships.

She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Ukraine president tells IOC boss he does not support Russia athletes returning as neutrals

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expressed disappointment at the possibility of Russians and Belarusians returning to international competition as neutral athletes.

“Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia’s actions,” Zelenskyy said, according to a press release. “One cannot try to be neutral when the foundations of peaceful life are being destroyed and universal human values are being ignored.”

The IOC confirmed that Bach and Zelenskyy spoke on the phone on Wednesday.

“In the call, the Ukrainian President requested the full isolation of Russia and Russians from the world community,” according to the IOC. “From his point of view, this must also apply to athletes. In this context, the IOC President explained the unifying mission of the IOC and the Olympic Games enshrined in the Olympic Charter.

“At the end of this open and constructive discussion, both Presidents agreed to stay in contact.”

Russians and Belarusians were banned in February by most international sports federations, acting after an IOC recommendation after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC said then that a dilemma was created if Russians and Belarusians were still able to compete, while many Ukrainian athletes were prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.

Bach recently added that, after the invasion and before the bans, some governments refused to issue visas for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, and other governments prohibited their athletes from competing against athletes from Russia and Belarus. That also led to the IOC’s recommendation.

“The participation in sport competitions was not based anymore on sports merits, but on purely political decisions,” Bach said last week. “So we had to act against our own values and our own mission, which is to unify the entire world in peaceful competition. We had, in fact, to protect this intricate integrity of the competitions.

“What we never did, and we never wanted to do, is prohibiting athletes from participating in sports only because of their passport.”

Bach and leaders in the Olympic movement have said since at least September that they are discussing how Russian and Belarusian athletes who do not endorse the war could return in the future.

Olympic leaders, including U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee board chair Susanne Lyons, have said this does not mean that they are advocating for the athletes to be allowed back into competition at this point.

Olympic leaders decided at a summit last week that if and when the athlete bans are lifted, they would return under “a stricter neutrality,” Lyons said, than occurred at past competitions when Russian athletes competed independently due to the nation’s doping sanctions. In those cases, Russians did not have their national flag or anthem but sometimes had national colors as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” or “Russian Olympic Committee” athletes.

“The sanctions are very specific,” Lyons said on Monday. “It can’t be the colors. it can’t be the name of the country.”

In his call with Bach, Zelenskyy also noted IOC support for Ukraine and called on the IOC to “contribute to the restoration of the sports infrastructure in Ukraine destroyed by Russia,” according to the release.

“The only fair response to such actions is complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage. In particular, this applies to international sports events,” according to the Ukraine president’s office release. “According to [Zelenskyy], the silence of athletes, coaches and officials condones aggression, and Russia uses sports for propaganda purposes.”

