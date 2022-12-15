U.S. wins four individual gold medals at short course swimming worlds

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:04 AM EST
Americans Lilly KingKieran SmithNic Fink and Dakota Luther won individual titles on the third day of the six-day world short course swimming championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

King, the 2016 Olympic 100m breaststroke gold medalist, overtook Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, the 2012 Olympic 100m breast champion, in the last 10 meters of Thursday’s final. Short course worlds are held in 25-meter pools, while most other major international meets, like the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools.

Meilutyte was later disqualified for making more than one butterfly kick prior to the first breaststroke kick at the start. Race video is timestamped atop this post.

“In 2016, I was at [this] meet, and I thought I was invincible, and [Jamaican] Alia [Atkinson] played me like a fiddle and whipped my butt,” King said, according to World Aquatics. “I have had that sour taste in my mouth for the last six years, and it’s good to get the title back.”

Smith, the Tokyo Olympic 400m freestyle bronze medalist, earned his first individual global title by winning Thursday’s 400m free. He clocked 3 minutes, 34.38 seconds to break the longest-standing American record in an individual short course event — Peter Vanderkaay‘s mark from 2009.

Fink won the 100m breast, six months after taking bronze in the event at the world championships in a 50-meter pool. He touched in 55.88 seconds, while reigning world champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy took silver and reigning Olympic champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain earned bronze.

Luther won the 200m butterfly a year after placing sixth in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She led a U.S. one-two with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Hali Flickinger.

The U.S. roster at worlds is headlined by individual Olympic gold medalists King and Ryan Murphy, plus Torri Huske, who earned six medals June’s worlds in Budapest (50-meter pool), and Claire Curzan, who won five medals in Budapest.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS: Full Results

Ukraine president tells IOC boss he does not support Russia athletes returning as neutrals

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expressed disappointment at the possibility of Russians and Belarusians returning to international competition as neutral athletes.

“Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia’s actions,” Zelenskyy said, according to a press release. “One cannot try to be neutral when the foundations of peaceful life are being destroyed and universal human values are being ignored.”

The IOC confirmed that Bach and Zelenskyy spoke on the phone on Wednesday.

“In the call, the Ukrainian President requested the full isolation of Russia and Russians from the world community,” according to the IOC. “From his point of view, this must also apply to athletes. In this context, the IOC President explained the unifying mission of the IOC and the Olympic Games enshrined in the Olympic Charter.

“At the end of this open and constructive discussion, both Presidents agreed to stay in contact.”

Russians and Belarusians were banned in February by most international sports federations, acting after an IOC recommendation after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC said then that a dilemma was created if Russians and Belarusians were still able to compete, while many Ukrainian athletes were prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.

Bach recently added that, after the invasion and before the bans, some governments refused to issue visas for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, and other governments prohibited their athletes from competing against athletes from Russia and Belarus. That also led to the IOC’s recommendation.

“The participation in sport competitions was not based anymore on sports merits, but on purely political decisions,” Bach said last week. “So we had to act against our own values and our own mission, which is to unify the entire world in peaceful competition. We had, in fact, to protect this intricate integrity of the competitions.

“What we never did, and we never wanted to do, is prohibiting athletes from participating in sports only because of their passport.”

Bach and leaders in the Olympic movement have said since at least September that they are discussing how Russian and Belarusian athletes who do not endorse the war could return in the future.

Olympic leaders, including U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee board chair Susanne Lyons, have said this does not mean that they are advocating for the athletes to be allowed back into competition at this point.

Olympic leaders decided at a summit last week that if and when the athlete bans are lifted, they would return under “a stricter neutrality,” Lyons said, than occurred at past competitions when Russian athletes competed independently due to the nation’s doping sanctions. In those cases, Russians did not have their national flag or anthem but sometimes had national colors as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” or “Russian Olympic Committee” athletes.

“The sanctions are very specific,” Lyons said on Monday. “It can’t be the colors. it can’t be the name of the country.”

In his call with Bach, Zelenskyy also noted IOC support for Ukraine and called on the IOC to “contribute to the restoration of the sports infrastructure in Ukraine destroyed by Russia,” according to the release.

“The only fair response to such actions is complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage. In particular, this applies to international sports events,” according to the Ukraine president’s office release. “According to [Zelenskyy], the silence of athletes, coaches and officials condones aggression, and Russia uses sports for propaganda purposes.”

Lara Gut-Behrami, Olympic super-G champion, pessimistic about 2026 Olympics

By Dec 15, 2022, 7:54 AM EST
Lara Gut-Behrami
Lara Gut-Behrami, a three-time time Olympic medalist and reigning Olympic super-G champion, reportedly said she thinks she will retire at some point before the 2026 Winter Games.

Gut-Behrami, a 31-year-old who has raced on the World Cup since age 16, said continuing to compete is not getting any easier and that she can feel her age a little, citing increased physical therapy and back problems, according to Swiss newspaper Blick.

In previous reported interviews, Gut-Behrami said she was taking her career season-by-season and that, on good days, she could see herself at the next Olympics in Italy nearly at age 35. By then she will be older than any previous woman to finish in the top 10 of an Olympic Alpine skiing race, according to Olympedia.org.

Gut-Behrami made her first big splash at age 17 with a pair of world silver medals in 2009, making her one of the top challengers to Lindsey Vonn going into the 2010 Olympics. But she missed those Games after dislocating her right hip in a September 2009 training crash.

She won two World Cup races total over the next four years but re-emerged in the 2013-14 Olympic season with seven World Cup victories and her first Olympic medal, downhill bronze.

She followed that by winning the World Cup overall title in 2016. She then suffered a season-ending ACL tear with meniscus damage in her left knee in a warm-up at the 2017 World Championships while in second place in the overall standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin, who went on to win her first overall that season.

Gut-Behrami came back again. Between Jan. 10 and Feb. 27 of 2021, she won six World Cup races, plus world titles in the super-G and giant slalom in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will be the venue for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

She won the Olympic super-G this past February by 22 hundredths of a second over Austrian Mirjam Puchner.

Among active Alpine skiers, Gut-Behrami ranks second behind Shiffrin in world championships medals (eight) and World Cup wins (35).

