Paralympic champion Mallory Weggemann swims at nationals six months pregnant

By Dec 16, 2022, 9:43 PM EST
Mallory Weggemann
Laura Wolff/U.S. Paralympics Swimming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moments before her first swim at the national championships, Mallory Weggemann placed her hand on her belly. She felt her child kicking. She scanned the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center and saw her husband and her parents.

Then Weggemann did what she has done so many times over a career that’s spanned three Paralympic Games, including five medals (three golds). She raced.

This time, she did so while 26 weeks pregnant.

“I’m sharing one of the things I love most in this world with our child,” she said. “Also understanding that when I get on those blocks, and I dive off with my wheelchair beside me, that is about something so much bigger than baby and I. In terms of what it can show for a path forward for other individuals, and, frankly, what it can do to help change perception of what’s possible.”

Weggemann, a 33-year-old due with her first child in March, covered the 50m butterfly in 41.54 seconds in the morning heats and 40.01 seconds in Friday’s finals, where athletes in different classifications swam in the same heats.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Weggemann won silver in the 50m fly in 34.30 seconds (along with two other gold medals), but the time wasn’t so important on Friday.

“I knew it was less about the race and more about what the race and what doing it would stand for,” Weggemann said after her morning swim. “Just showcasing what women are capable of and what individuals with disabilities are capable of.”

Weggemann and her husband, Jay Snyder, detailed their journey through male factor infertility and IVF, which included Weggemann medically withdrawing from this past June’s world championships.

“Two egg retrievals, a microTESE surgery, hormonal treatment for suspected endometriosis, an unsuccessful transfer, a mock transfer cycle, an operative hysteroscopy and 440 injections (and counting),” she wrote in August in announcing her pregnancy to her social media followers. “It has taken science, the best care team there is and a lot of love and here we are with our little miracle on the way!”

Weggemann plans to return from childbirth to bid for a fourth Paralympics in Paris in 2024. It would be her latest comeback.

She swam at her first Paralympics — and won her first gold medal — four years after losing movement from the waist down while receiving epidural injections to treat shingles. She was 18 years old.

In 2014, Weggemann had what she called a horrific fall to a shower floor when her bench collapsed from underneath her in a New York City accessible hotel room. She suffered permanent nerve damage and lost both the grip in her left hand and about 75 percent of function in that arm. She considered retirement while forced out of the pool for several months. But she returned and swam at her second Paralympics in 2016.

In 2017, she underwent a six-hour surgery, removing two muscles and a rib in her upper chest. That December, another muscle was detached from her left side. At one point, Snyder slept for two weeks on a cot next to her hospital bed. She went 18 months between swimming. She made it back for the Tokyo Games, where she had her best medal haul yet — two golds and one silver.

What is left to accomplish at a fourth Paralympics?

“Win a gold medal as a mom,” she said. “I think about sitting on that podium with my husband or a little one in the stands.”

Is the world’s strongest man now the best super heavyweight weightlifter ever?

By Dec 16, 2022, 8:46 PM EST
Lasha Talakhadze
Getty
Georgian Lasha Talakhadze is already established as the world’s strongest man in history with world record lifts. Now, he’s rivaling the most iconic weightlifter ever for the greatest reign in the super heavyweight division.

Talakhadze, a 29-year-old who weighs 367 pounds, won a sixth consecutive world title to close out the world championships in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday. Coupled with his two Olympic gold medals, he is undefeated in global championships for the last eight years since returning from a two-year ban for testing positive for the steroid stanozolol.

The eight-year streak matches the super heavyweight record reign held by Soviet legend and Sports Illustrated cover star Vasily Alekseyev, who won every Olympic and world title from 1970 through 1977.

This was by far the closest of Talakhadze’s titles. He won by just four kilograms combining his snatch and clean and jerk (466 kilograms, or 1,027 pounds, to Bahrain’s Gor Minasyan‘s 462 kilograms).

He failed a lift at a global competition for the first time since 2015. He didn’t break a world record at a global competition for the first time since 2015. His total was his lowest at worlds since 2015.

Come the 2024 Paris Games, Talakhadze can tie the record of three Olympic weightlifting gold medals.

Earlier at worlds, Mattie Rogers earned the lone U.S. medal in the total category — silver in the 76kg class, which is no longer an Olympic weight. Rogers, sixth at the Tokyo Games, has now earned silver at either 71kg or 76kg at four of the last five worlds.

‘Not the way you want to win’: Ryan Murphy takes swimming gold after race is re-run

By Dec 16, 2022, 9:59 AM EST
Ryan Murphy swam two 50m backstroke finals at the world short course championships on Friday. He won the one that counted.

Murphy, who swept the backstrokes at the 2016 Olympics, won the 50m back at short course worlds in Melbourne after it was re-run nearly an hour after the original race was thrown out due to a technical error. Murphy was second in the original race to Australian Isaac Cooper.

“That’s definitely not the way you want to win,” Murphy said. “It worked out in my favor, but I feel for Isaac Cooper. He’s 18 years old, and winning a world title certainly means a lot. I am going to talk to him in the warm-down pool and give him my congratulations.”

The first race (timestamped in the video above this post) was marred after three extra sets of beeps went off immediately after the start, signaling something went wrong.

Five of the eight swimmers still swam the whole race: two lengths of the 25-meter pool. Short course worlds are held in 25-meter pools, while most other major international meets, including the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools.

Cooper touched the wall first in 22.49 seconds, according to commentators, a time that would have won the re-swim an hour later. It appeared swimmers were notified while still in the pool that the race wouldn’t count.

“On the first start, we all heard the double beep, and you know you just have to go if you are swimming in a world championship final,” Murphy said. “You just have to finish that race. But after the turn, I hit the wall and I felt that the [starting] wedge was still in. I thought, ‘Oh damn. We have to do that one again.'”

World Aquatics later attributed it to “a technical error by an official.”

“After speaking with all the competing athletes and team officials from the competing countries, it was unanimously agreed that the competition would be re-swum,” according to World Aquatics.

Cooper later took silver behind Murphy in the re-race for his first individual global medal. This past summer, he was removed from Australia’s team for the Commonwealth Games after what Swimming Australia called “wellbeing challenges” that included the use of medication.

“The end of the day, life just keeps on throwing s— at me, and I’m just gonna keep on pushing through,” Cooper said Friday, according to World Aquatics.

Also Friday, Kate Douglass won her second individual title of the meet, taking the 200m breaststroke in a U.S. one-two with Lilly King.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS: Full Results

