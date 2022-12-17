Birk Irving makes his leap in U.S. ski halfpipe with Copper Mountain Grand Prix win

By Dec 17, 2022, 8:06 PM EST
0 Comments

Birk Irving, the last man to make the U.S. Olympic ski halfpipe team last winter, started the post-Olympic season by winning the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Irving, a 23-year-old Coloradan, leaped from third place to first on his last of three runs, a 93.75-pointer highlighted by a double cork 1440. It marked Irving’s third top-level international win and his first in more than three years.

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain highlights air on NBC and Peacock on Sunday (snowboard) and next Saturday (ski halfpipe). A full broadcast schedule is here.

Freestyle skiers and snowboarders are gearing up for the Winter X Games in Aspen in late January, followed by the world championships in Georgia (the country, not the state).

The U.S. has been the strongest nation in men’s ski halfpipe since it debuted at the Olympics in 2014. David Wise won the first two gold medals. Alex Ferreira won silver and bronze at the last two Olympics. Aaron Blunck is a world champion and X Games champion.

Irving, who was fifth at the Olympics in February, beat all three of them at Copper. Ferreira placed fourth, and Wise and Blunck didn’t qualify for the eight-man final.

Irving was the lone American to win at Copper among eight events — men’s and women’s ski and snowboard big air and halfpipe.

The U.S. earned runner-up finishes in snowboard big air (Hailey Langland, Chris Corning).

Americans were shut out of the podium in the other events, notably snowboard halfpipe in the absence of the retired Shaun White and Chloe Kim, who is taking this season off from competition.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Sofia Goggia
Sofia Goggia wins World Cup downhill with duct tape, day after surgery for...
Hali Flickinger
Hali Flickinger breaks age record with first individual swimming world title
Lasha Talakhadze
Is the world’s strongest man now the best super heavyweight weightlifter...

Sofia Goggia wins World Cup downhill with duct tape, day after surgery for smashing gate

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 10:36 AM EST
Sofia Goggia
Getty
0 Comments

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Italian skier Sofia Goggia gave a thumbs-up with her right hand after dominating the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season on Saturday.

Her left hand she could barely move.

Goggia won the race in impressive style, leading runner-up Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia by 0.43 seconds, a day after breaking two fingers when she hit a gate but still finished second in a downhill on the same Corviglia course.

After Friday’s accident, the two-time Olympic downhill medalist went to Milan to have surgery. The Italian ski team said a metal rod and screws were placed inside her hand to stabilize it and her hand wrapped in a cast.

Still, Goggia returned to the Swiss resort for the second downhill.

With her left hand bandaged and the glove attached to her ski pole with yellow duct tape, Goggia was the ninth starter as she seemed not visibly hampered by the injury.

“When I understood today that I could make it, I think there was no girl who was (as) happy as I was today at the start gate. It was not guaranteed that I could be at the start today,” said Goggia, adding the Italian team even considered not putting her on the start list for Saturday’s race.

“I said: ‘Are you crazy? You crazy?’ I don’t give up this way,” Goggia said.

Racing under blue skies and sunshine – in contrast to Friday’s race in snowy and foggy conditions – Goggia charged down the 2.5-kilometer course in her usual gutsy style, not holding back in bumpy turns and jumping higher and further than her rivals.

Goggia finished 0.52 seconds ahead of then-leader Kira Weidle of Germany, and waved and blew kisses to the spectators.

Weidle was later bumped into third place by Stuhec, who earned her first podium in nearly four years. The Slovenian had won the 2017 World downhill title on this course.

Elena Curtoni, who won Friday’s race, finished 1.16 seconds behind in eighth.

Goggia’s third win of the season and 20th overall was briefly threatened by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Starting 21st, the overall World Cup leader was a few hundredths faster than Goggia in the first two sections, but Shiffrin took fewer risks than the Italian in the remainder of her run and finished 0.61 behind in fourth.

“I am really happy with how these last two days have gone with downhill. It was so fun and smooth and flowing,” said Shiffrin, who improved two positions from Friday’s result, when she finished one spot behind American teammate Breezy Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson came almost two seconds behind Goggia and finished outside the top 20.

Shiffrin was followed by three Austrian racers: Cornelia Hütter, Nina Ortlieb and Mirjam Puchner.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 475 points, 50 clear of Goggia and 109 ahead of Wendy Holdener. The Swiss skier finished 32nd and failed to score World Cup points.

“On the one hand I try not to count points constantly, but it is in my mind all the time,” said Shiffrin, who won her fourth overall title last season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Birk Irving
Birk Irving makes his leap in U.S. ski halfpipe with Copper Mountain Grand...
Hali Flickinger
Hali Flickinger breaks age record with first individual swimming world title
Lasha Talakhadze
Is the world’s strongest man now the best super heavyweight weightlifter...

Hali Flickinger breaks age record with first individual swimming world title

By Dec 17, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
0 Comments

At 28, Hali Flickinger became the oldest American woman to win her first individual global gold medal in swimming, taking the 400m individual medley at the world short course championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

Flickinger, the Tokyo Olympic 400m IM bronze medalist, won in 4 minutes, 26.51 seconds after qualifying fifth into the final (race is timestamped in the video above this post). Short course worlds are in 25-meter pools, while most major international meets, including the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools.

“My goal going into this meet was to try to have fun. I haven’t had fun in a really, really long time. It’s due to inner things that I have going on,” Flickinger told Swimswam. “I think I needed to be at a swim meet and just enjoy not [just] the swimming part … but I think looking around and seeing my teammates and really embracing and treasuring the moment that I have because it’s not going to last forever.

“Just thinking about things and trying to find my path and my role in life and with swimming and where they fit together. I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Flickinger owns relay gold medals, plus a Pan Pacific Championships title in the 200m butterfly, but this was her first individual gold from a global championships.

Nic Fink is the only American man or woman to win their first individual global gold at an older age since World War I, according to Bill Mallon of Olympedia.org, doing so at last year’s short course worlds just days older than Flickinger is now.

Also Saturday, American Carson Foster took silver in the men’s 400m IM behind Japan’s Daiya Seto, who won his sixth consecutive short course world title.

Short course worlds finish Sunday.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS: Full Results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Birk Irving
Birk Irving makes his leap in U.S. ski halfpipe with Copper Mountain Grand...
Sofia Goggia
Sofia Goggia wins World Cup downhill with duct tape, day after surgery for...
Lasha Talakhadze
Is the world’s strongest man now the best super heavyweight weightlifter...