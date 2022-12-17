Hali Flickinger breaks age record with first individual swimming world title

By Dec 17, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
At 28, Hali Flickinger became the oldest American woman to win her first individual global gold medal in swimming, taking the 400m individual medley at the world short course championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

Flickinger, the Tokyo Olympic 400m IM bronze medalist, won in 4 minutes, 26.51 seconds after qualifying fifth into the final (race is timestamped in the video above this post). Short course worlds are in 25-meter pools, while most major international meets, including the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools.

“My goal going into this meet was to try to have fun. I haven’t had fun in a really, really long time. It’s due to inner things that I have going on,” Flickinger told Swimswam. “I think I needed to be at a swim meet and just enjoy not [just] the swimming part … but I think looking around and seeing my teammates and really embracing and treasuring the moment that I have because it’s not going to last forever.

“Just thinking about things and trying to find my path and my role in life and with swimming and where they fit together. I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Flickinger owns relay gold medals, plus a Pan Pacific Championships title in the 200m butterfly, but this was her first individual gold from a global championships.

Nic Fink is the only American man or woman to win their first individual global gold at an older age since World War I, according to Bill Mallon of Olympedia.org, doing so at last year’s short course worlds just days older than Flickinger is now.

Also Saturday, American Carson Foster took silver in the men’s 400m IM behind Japan’s Daiya Seto, who won his sixth consecutive short course world title.

Short course worlds finish Sunday.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS: Full Results

Sofia Goggia wins World Cup downhill with duct tape, day after surgery for smashing gate

Associated PressDec 17, 2022, 10:36 AM EST
Sofia Goggia
Getty
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Italian skier Sofia Goggia gave a thumbs-up with her right hand after dominating the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season on Saturday.

Her left hand she could barely move.

Goggia won the race in impressive style, leading runner-up Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia by 0.43 seconds, a day after breaking two fingers when she hit a gate but still finished second in a downhill on the same Corviglia course.

After Friday’s accident, the two-time Olympic downhill medalist went to Milan to have surgery. The Italian ski team said a metal rod and screws were placed inside her hand to stabilize it and her hand wrapped in a cast.

Still, Goggia returned to the Swiss resort for the second downhill.

With her left hand bandaged and the glove attached to her ski pole with yellow duct tape, Goggia was the ninth starter as she seemed not visibly hampered by the injury.

“When I understood today that I could make it, I think there was no girl who was (as) happy as I was today at the start gate. It was not guaranteed that I could be at the start today,” said Goggia, adding the Italian team even considered not putting her on the start list for Saturday’s race.

“I said: ‘Are you crazy? You crazy?’ I don’t give up this way,” Goggia said.

Racing under blue skies and sunshine – in contrast to Friday’s race in snowy and foggy conditions – Goggia charged down the 2.5-kilometer course in her usual gutsy style, not holding back in bumpy turns and jumping higher and further than her rivals.

Goggia finished 0.52 seconds ahead of then-leader Kira Weidle of Germany, and waved and blew kisses to the spectators.

Weidle was later bumped into third place by Stuhec, who earned her first podium in nearly four years. The Slovenian had won the 2017 World downhill title on this course.

Elena Curtoni, who won Friday’s race, finished 1.16 seconds behind in eighth.

Goggia’s third win of the season and 20th overall was briefly threatened by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Starting 21st, the overall World Cup leader was a few hundredths faster than Goggia in the first two sections, but Shiffrin took fewer risks than the Italian in the remainder of her run and finished 0.61 behind in fourth.

“I am really happy with how these last two days have gone with downhill. It was so fun and smooth and flowing,” said Shiffrin, who improved two positions from Friday’s result, when she finished one spot behind American teammate Breezy Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson came almost two seconds behind Goggia and finished outside the top 20.

Shiffrin was followed by three Austrian racers: Cornelia Hütter, Nina Ortlieb and Mirjam Puchner.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 475 points, 50 clear of Goggia and 109 ahead of Wendy Holdener. The Swiss skier finished 32nd and failed to score World Cup points.

“On the one hand I try not to count points constantly, but it is in my mind all the time,” said Shiffrin, who won her fourth overall title last season.

Is the world’s strongest man now the best super heavyweight weightlifter ever?

By Dec 17, 2022, 8:30 AM EST
Lasha Talakhadze
Getty
Georgian Lasha Talakhadze is already established as the world’s strongest man in history with world record lifts. Now, he’s rivaling the most iconic weightlifter ever for the greatest reign in the super heavyweight division.

Talakhadze, a 29-year-old who weighs 367 pounds, won a sixth consecutive world title to close out the world championships in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday. Coupled with his two Olympic gold medals, he is undefeated in global championships for the last eight years since returning from a two-year ban for testing positive for the steroid stanozolol.

The eight-year streak matches the super heavyweight record reign held by Soviet legend and Sports Illustrated cover star Vasily Alekseyev, who won every Olympic and world title from 1970 through 1977.

This was by far the closest of Talakhadze’s titles. He won by just four kilograms combining his snatch and clean and jerk (466 kilograms, or 1,027 pounds, to Bahrain’s Gor Minasyan‘s 462 kilograms).

He failed a lift at a global competition for the first time since 2015. He didn’t break a world record at a global competition for the first time since 2015. His total was his lowest at worlds since 2015.

“Yes, I had to fight for it, but I will come back and win again next time,” he said, according to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Talakhadze said a doctor advised him to lose weight after a very minor heart irregularity was detected. He weighed 35 fewer pounds than at last year’s worlds. He also recently had a leg injury, according to the IWF.

Come the 2024 Paris Games, Talakhadze can tie the record of three Olympic weightlifting gold medals.

Earlier at worlds, Mattie Rogers earned the lone U.S. medal in the total category — silver in the 76kg class, which is no longer an Olympic weight. Rogers, sixth at the Tokyo Games, has now earned silver at either 71kg or 76kg at four of the last five worlds.

