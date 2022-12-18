Jordan Stolz breaks American record, wins speed skating World Cup

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Speed skater Jordan Stolz capped his breakout year by lowering his own American record on Saturday, then winning a World Cup race on Sunday in Calgary.

Stolz, who last February became the third-youngest U.S. Olympic male speed skater in history, has already this season become the youngest man to win a speed skating World Cup and lowered personal bests in the 500m, 1000m, 1500m and 5000m.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old broke his own American record in the 500m — from 34.11 seconds to 34.08 — and placed second in the World Cup race. South Korea’s Kim Jun-Ho beat him by one hundredth, preventing Stolz from becoming the first U.S. man to win a World Cup 500m since Tucker Fredricks in 2013.

On Sunday, Stolz won the 1000m in 1:06.72 — three tenths shy of Shani Davis‘ American record from 2009 — beating a field that included all three Olympic medalists. Stolz placed 14th in the Olympic 1000m.

Stolz earned his first World Cup victory last month by taking a 1500m by a massive margin.

Stolz was inspired to speed skate by watching Apolo Ohno in short track at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Stolz’s dad then shoveled off space to skate on the pond behind the family house north of Milwaukee.

The next speed skating World Cup stop is in February in Poland.

