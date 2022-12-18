Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love win first bobsled World Cup together since Olympics

By Dec 18, 2022, 4:47 PM EST
Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love
Getty
0 Comments

Kaillie Humphries earned her 30th bobsled World Cup victory, reuniting with Olympic brakewoman Kaysha Love and winning in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday.

Humphries, a three-time Olympic champion, and Love won by 12 hundredths of a second over reigning Olympic champion Laura Nolte of Germany, combining times from two runs.

Humphries picked up her first two-woman bobsled World Cup win since Dec. 5, 2021. Her six-race winless drought in two-woman World Cups was her longest in more than seven years.

Humphries is up to 29 two-woman World Cup victories. Monobob, which made its Olympic debut last February, was upgraded to a World Cup discipline this season. Humphries won a monobob World Cup in Park City, Utah, two weeks ago.

Retired German Sandra Kiriasis holds the female record of 46 World Cup wins.

Humphries has made the podium in all three two-woman World Cups so far this season and is second in the overall standings behind German Kim Kalicki.

Humphries, 37, has said since February’s Olympics that she planned to take time off in this four-year cycle to start a family, then return in time for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games. Humphries, who can become the first female Olympic bobsledder in her 40s, shared her experiences with IVF in the offseason on her social media.

“We’ve pushed pause so that I could go and compete this season, maintain my world ranking to be able to still work towards my 2026 goals, and we’ll go back in March to do the implantation of the embryos that we did retrieve,” she said, according to TeamUSA.org.

Humphries’ longtime rival, five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, plans to return to competition from her second childbirth later in this Olympic cycle and can also break the record of oldest female Olympic bobsledder.

Love, 25, converted from sprinting to bobsled in 2020 and made the Olympic team less than two years later. After placing seventh with Humphries in the Olympic two-woman event, she began competing as a driver on the lower-level North American Cup this fall.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks American record, wins speed skating World Cup
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins breaks U.S. record for World Cup cross-country ski wins, contacts...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record

Jordan Stolz breaks American record, wins speed skating World Cup

By Dec 18, 2022, 5:11 PM EST
Jordan Stolz
Getty
0 Comments

Speed skater Jordan Stolz capped his breakout year by lowering his own American record on Saturday, then winning a World Cup race on Sunday in Calgary.

Stolz, who last February became the third-youngest U.S. Olympic male speed skater in history, has already this season become the youngest man to win a speed skating World Cup and lowered personal bests in the 500m, 1000m, 1500m and 5000m.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old broke his own American record in the 500m — from 34.11 seconds to 34.08 — and placed second in the World Cup race. South Korea’s Kim Jun-Ho beat him by one hundredth, preventing Stolz from becoming the first U.S. man to win a World Cup 500m since Tucker Fredricks in 2013.

On Sunday, Stolz won the 1000m in 1:06.72 — three tenths shy of Shani Davis‘ American record from 2009 — beating a field that included all three Olympic medalists. Stolz placed 14th in the Olympic 1000m.

Stolz earned his first World Cup victory last month by taking a 1500m by a massive margin.

Stolz was inspired to speed skate by watching Apolo Ohno in short track at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Stolz’s dad then shoveled off space to skate on the pond behind the family house north of Milwaukee.

The next speed skating World Cup stop is in February in Poland.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love
Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love win first bobsled World Cup together since...
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins breaks U.S. record for World Cup cross-country ski wins, contacts...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record

Jessie Diggins breaks U.S. record for World Cup cross-country ski wins, contacts freeze

By Dec 18, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
Jessie Diggins
Getty
0 Comments

Jessie Diggins broke the U.S. record with her 14th career individual FIS cross-country skiing World Cup win and was joined on the podium by countrywoman Rosie Brennan.

Diggins, the most decorated U.S. Olympic cross-country skier with a medal of every color, broke the record she shared with 2018 Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall.

She prevailed in Sunday’s 20km freestyle race (interval start) by 5.5 seconds over Norwegian Ingvild Flugstad Østberg in Davos, Switzerland. Diggins said her contact lenses froze in her eyes because she didn’t blink enough in the closing stretch.

“I was taking some risks on the last downhill, I almost crashed,” she said, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “It got a little scary in the end. … But I’m OK, I got a lot of help after the finish, but that was kind of crazy.”

Brennan was third for her first podium since last December and the first podium with two Americans since Diggins and Brennan went one-two in back-to-back Tour de Ski stages in January 2021.

Before Randall in 2007, no U.S. woman had won a FIS World Cup cross-country skiing race. (Another skier, Alison Owen-Spencer, won a race in 1978 that U.S. Ski and Snowboard counts as a World Cup, but FIS does not.) Randall ended her career by teaming with Diggins to win the first U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing title at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Diggins, a 31-year-old, three-time Olympian, is one of four different women with two victories this season. She ranks second in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport, behind Norwegian Tiril Udnes Weng through 10 of 34 scheduled races.

Diggins won the World Cup overall title two years ago and is the top returning skier from last season after the retirement of Norwegian superstar Therese Johaug and the absence of reigning overall champ Natalya Nepryayeva, who cannot compete due to the ban on Russian athletes for the war in Ukraine.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks American record, wins speed skating World Cup
Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love
Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love win first bobsled World Cup together since...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record