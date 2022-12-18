Kaillie Humphries earned her 30th bobsled World Cup victory, reuniting with Olympic brakewoman Kaysha Love and winning in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday.

Humphries, a three-time Olympic champion, and Love won by 12 hundredths of a second over reigning Olympic champion Laura Nolte of Germany, combining times from two runs.

Humphries picked up her first two-woman bobsled World Cup win since Dec. 5, 2021. Her six-race winless drought in two-woman World Cups was her longest in more than seven years.

Humphries is up to 29 two-woman World Cup victories. Monobob, which made its Olympic debut last February, was upgraded to a World Cup discipline this season. Humphries won a monobob World Cup in Park City, Utah, two weeks ago.

Retired German Sandra Kiriasis holds the female record of 46 World Cup wins.

Humphries has made the podium in all three two-woman World Cups so far this season and is second in the overall standings behind German Kim Kalicki.

Humphries, 37, has said since February’s Olympics that she planned to take time off in this four-year cycle to start a family, then return in time for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games. Humphries, who can become the first female Olympic bobsledder in her 40s, shared her experiences with IVF in the offseason on her social media.

“We’ve pushed pause so that I could go and compete this season, maintain my world ranking to be able to still work towards my 2026 goals, and we’ll go back in March to do the implantation of the embryos that we did retrieve,” she said, according to TeamUSA.org.

Humphries’ longtime rival, five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, plans to return to competition from her second childbirth later in this Olympic cycle and can also break the record of oldest female Olympic bobsledder.

Love, 25, converted from sprinting to bobsled in 2020 and made the Olympic team less than two years later. After placing seventh with Humphries in the Olympic two-woman event, she began competing as a driver on the lower-level North American Cup this fall.

