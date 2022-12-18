Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first super-G win in nearly three years, her 77th World Cup victory overall to move five shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record.

Shiffrin prevailed by 12 hundredths of a second over Italian Elena Curtoni in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday. In her first speed races since March, Shiffrin also finished fourth and sixth in downhills the previous two days.

“I felt very good the last days, but you never know with super-G especially,” Shiffrin said on ORF, adding later, “It is maybe the event that comes the most naturally to me.”

With her third win in nine starts this season, Shiffrin moved closer to the only two skiers with more career World Cup victories: Vonn (82) and Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86). There are 27 more scheduled World Cup races through the end of this season in March, though Shiffrin is expected to skip some of the remaining speed events.

Shiffrin has wins in all four primary disciplines in the last year — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom. She finished second, second and first in her last three World Cup super-Gs. Her best individual Olympic finish last February also came in the super-G (ninth place).

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup resumes after a Christmas break in Semmering, Austria, for two giant slaloms and a slalom from Dec. 27-29. Shiffrin won four of the last six races in Semmering.

