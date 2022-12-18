Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup super-G, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record

By Dec 18, 2022, 9:07 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first super-G win in nearly three years, her 77th World Cup victory overall to move five shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record.

Shiffrin prevailed by 12 hundredths of a second over Italian Elena Curtoni in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday. In her first speed races since March, Shiffrin also finished fourth and sixth in downhills the previous two days.

“I felt very good the last days, but you never know with super-G especially,” Shiffrin said on ORF, adding later, “It is maybe the event that comes the most naturally to me.”

LAYDEN: With career records in view, Mikaela Shiffrin knows nothing is promised

With her third win in nine starts this season, Shiffrin moved closer to the only two skiers with more career World Cup victories: Vonn (82) and Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86). There are 27 more scheduled World Cup races through the end of this season in March, though Shiffrin is expected to skip some of the remaining speed events.

Shiffrin has wins in all four primary disciplines in the last year — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom. She finished second, second and first in her last three World Cup super-Gs. Her best individual Olympic finish last February also came in the super-G (ninth place).

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup resumes after a Christmas break in Semmering, Austria, for two giant slaloms and a slalom from Dec. 27-29. Shiffrin won four of the last six races in Semmering.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Ryan Murphy becomes first swimmer to record triple backstroke gold at worlds

By Dec 18, 2022, 7:55 AM EST
American Ryan Murphy became the first man or woman to sweep all three backstrokes at one world swimming championships, completing his triple at short course worlds in Melbourne on Sunday.

Murphy, who swept the two Olympic backstrokes in 2016, won the 200m back on the final day of the six-day short course worlds on Sunday. In a U.S. one-two, he clocked 1:47.41 to top Shaine Casas by six tenths of a second. Race video is timestamped above this post. Murphy previously won the 50m and 100m backstrokes.

“I like the 50m and the 100m a lot better than the 200m,” Murphy said, according to World Aquatics.

The 50m back, which is not on the Olympic program, was added to the world championships in 1999.

Short course worlds are in a 25-meter pool, while most major international meets, including the Olympics, are in 50-meter pools. Fields at short course worlds are typically not as strong.

“When I got the invite, I wasn’t sure I was going to come,” said Murphy, who did not compete at last December’s short course worlds. “I had taken a lot of time off this summer, and I wasn’t sure I was going to be ready for this.”

Murphy prevailed in Melbourne in the absence of Russian Yevgeny Rylov, who swept the backstrokes at the Tokyo Olympics. Rylov was banned from international competition for all of 2022 after attending a pro-Vladimir Putin rally in March, while all Russian swimmers continue to be banned due to the war in Ukraine.

Murphy’s other primary rival, Italian Thomas Ceccon, swam events other than the backstrokes in Melbourne. Ceccon broke Murphy’s world record in the 100m back in a 50-meter pool at this past June’s world championships in Budapest.

Also Sunday, the U.S. picked up individual medals from Nic Fink (gold, 50m breaststroke, not an Olympic event), Torri Huske (silver, 100m butterfly), Claire Curzan (silver, 200m back) and Lilly King (bronze, 50m breast).

The swimming season continues in January with a Pro Series event in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS: Full Results

Jessie Diggins breaks U.S. record for FIS World Cup cross-country skiing wins

By Dec 18, 2022, 7:26 AM EST
Jessie Diggins
Getty
Jessie Diggins broke the U.S. record with her 14th career individual FIS cross-country skiing World Cup win and was joined on the podium by countrywoman Rosie Brennan.

Diggins, the most decorated U.S. Olympic cross-country skier with a medal of every color, broke the record she shared with 2018 Olympic champion teammate Kikkan Randall.

She prevailed in Sunday’s 20km freestyle race by 5.5 seconds over Norwegian Ingvild Flugstad Østberg in Davos, Switzerland.

Brennan was third for her first podium since last December and the first podium with two Americans since Diggins and Brennan went one-two in back-to-back Tour de Ski stages in January 2021.

Before Randall in 2007, no U.S. woman had won a FIS World Cup cross-country skiing race. (Another skier, Alison Owen-Spencer, won a race in 1978 that U.S. Ski and Snowboard counts as a World Cup, but the International Ski Federation does not.) Randall ended her career by teaming with Diggins to win the first U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing title at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Diggins, a 31-year-old, three-time Olympian, is one of four different women with two victories this season. She ranks second in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport, behind Norwegian Tiril Udnes Weng through 10 of 34 scheduled races.

Diggins won the World Cup overall title two years ago and is the top returning skier from last season after the retirement of Norwegian superstar Therese Johaug and the absence of reigning overall champ Natalya Nepryayeva, who cannot compete due to the ban on Russian athletes for the war in Ukraine.

