Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024

By Dec 22, 2022, 8:30 AM EST
Bill May
Getty
0 Comments

Men are eligible for Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, the IOC confirmed Thursday.

Up to two men per country will be allowed in the eight-person team event, though nations may still elect to send all-woman teams.

Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, has been on the Olympic program since 1984.

“The inclusion of men in Olympic artistic swimming was once considered the impossible dream,” 43-year-old American Bill May, considered a pioneer in men’s artistic swimming, said in a press release. “This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes have endured. Now, through their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes may stand alongside each other equally, reaching for Olympic glory.”

In October, World Aquatics, the international governing body for swimming events, amended its rules to allow up to two men per country in the artistic team event at competitions including the Olympics.

But it still needed IOC approval to change the previously published rules for the 2024 Paris Games.

The IOC said in November that it was working with World Aquatics “to understand their long term development plans for the integration of men into artistic swimming, and the opportunities that may exist for men to compete in artistic swimming at the Olympic Games.”

On Thursday, the IOC said in a statement, “The Olympic Programme Commission has reviewed the World Aquatics (formerly FINA) rule change for Artistic Swimming and confirmed that the event would be listed as Open for Paris 2024.”

Rhythmic gymnastics is now the lone discipline that is not open to men at the Olympics. Nordic combined, a Winter Games event, is the lone sport that is not open to women at the Olympics.

Since 2015, the world championships in artistic swimming have included a mixed duet with one male swimmer and female swimmer, an event that is not on the Olympic program.

U.S. artistic swimming head coach Andrea Fuentes said this fall that she was looking forward to having men in her athlete pool for the team event.

“We have males ready to swim, but there are other countries who have not,” Fuentes said, adding that she will decide whether to enter men in upcoming team competitions to test them out. “I want inclusion. … If I have the opportunity to do it, I will for sure use it.”

The current U.S. national team includes 25 athletes: 24 women and one man: Kenny Gaudet, an 18-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, recently highlighted by the Los Angeles Times. Gaudet has competed in solo and duet events, plus is part of the U.S. team in the acrobatic routine that World Aquatics announced last month will be added to the Olympic event for Paris.

May, who last competed in 2021 and now coaches the Santa Clara Aquamaids program in California, said he learned of male Olympic inclusion via text message from a World Aquatics artistic swimming official on Oct. 20. May described his reaction as “an explosion. Not just for me. For the sport.”

The U.S. still must qualify for the 10-nation 2024 Olympic team event. It failed to reach the last three Olympics. It missed the Tokyo Games by one spot and .2108 of a point in a last-chance qualifier.

At this past summer’s world championships, the U.S. placed sixth in the technical routine, ninth in the free routine and fifth in the highlight (acrobatic) routine, the three events that will make up future Olympic competition. That was its best combined result at a worlds since 2007, the last year it qualified for the Olympic team event.

For 2024, the winner of the 2023 Pan American Games qualifies for the Olympics. The U.S. is expected to contend with Canada and Mexico for that spot.

If the U.S. does not win Pan Ams, its last shot to qualify will be the February 2024 World Championships. The top five nations among those not already qualified via continental championships will round out the 10-nation Olympic field.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says
Lu Xiaojun
Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO
Mai Mihara
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top...

Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says

By Dec 22, 2022, 3:19 PM EST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Getty
0 Comments

Boxing could be dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to governance issues within the sport.

The IOC said in a statement Thursday, first reported by the Washington Post, that recent International Boxing Association (IBA) decisions could lead to “the cancellation of boxing” for the 2024 Paris Games.

Some of the already reported governance issues led to the IOC stripping IBA — then known as AIBA — of its Olympic recognition in 2019. AIBA had suspended all 36 referees and judges used at the 2016 Rio Olympics pending an investigation into a possible judging scandal, one that found that some medal bouts were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges.

The IOC ran the Tokyo Olympic boxing competition.

Boxing was not included on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games announced last December, though it could still be added. The IBA must address concerns “around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes,” IOC President Thomas Bach said then.

This past June, the IOC said IBA would not run qualifying competitions for the 2024 Paris Games.

In September, the IOC said it was “extremely concerned” about the Olympic future of boxing after an IBA extraordinary congress overwhelmingly backed Russian Umar Kremlev to remain as its president rather than hold an election.

Kremlev was re-elected in May after an opponent, Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands, was barred from running against him. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that van der Vorst should have been eligible to run against Kremlev, but the IBA group still decided not to hold a new election.

Two weeks ago, Kremlev defended the IBA at a forum in Abu Dhabi, saying it implemented most of the recommendations given to them by the IOC and that the IBA respected the IOC.

“I would also like to say to the International Olympic Committee that they can issue recommendations to us, but they have no right to dictate to us how to live,” Kremlev said, according to a translator, while seated between retired U.S. Olympic boxing medalists Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr. “Not a single other organization should interfere or meddle in the business of our association.

“I would like to urge the International Olympic Committee to create a working party, and we will resolve everything quite quickly. There will be no problems.”

The IOC’s full statement Thursday read:

“The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers, but is only interested in its own power. The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently. It has also become clear again, that IBA wants to distract from its own grave governance issues by pointing to the past, which has been addressed by the IOC already in 2019. There is no will to understand the real issues, the contrary: the extension of the sponsorship contract with Gazprom as the sole main sponsor of IBA reinforces the concerns, which the IOC has expressed since 2019 over and over again. This announcement confirms that IBA will continue to depend on a company which is largely controlled by the Russian government. The concerns also include the recent handling of the CAS decision which did not lead a new Presidential election, but only a vote not to hold an election. The IOC will have to take all this into consideration when it takes further decisions, which may – after these latest developments – have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

The 2024 Olympic boxing qualifying period starts May 1

Boxing made its Olympic debut in 1904 and has been on the program continuously since 1920.

The Associated Press and NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Lu Xiaojun
Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO
Mai Mihara
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top...
Bill May
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024

Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:13 PM EST
Lu Xiaojun
Getty
0 Comments

Lyu Xiaojun, a two-time Olympic champion weightlifter from China, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of his case.

Lyu, a 38-year-old who took gold at the London and Tokyo Games and silver in Rio, tested positive from an Oct. 30 sample, according to the International Testing Agency. Lyu can request a backup B sample be tested.

Lyu took gold at seven of his 10 appearances between the Olympics and world championships from 2009 through 2021 competing at either 77kg or 81kg. He is the world’s most decorated weightlifter across all categories in that time span.

In the outlier years, he earned silver at the 2010 World Championships, was leading the 2015 Worlds after the snatch before failing on all three clean and jerk attempts and took silver at the 2016 Rio Games behind Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov, who this past March had his gold medal stripped for urine swapping. The IOC has not reallocated medals from the 2016 Olympic event, but could still do so.

In Tokyo, he became the oldest Olympic weightlifting champion in history, according to Olympedia.org. American Harrison Maurus took fourth in the event that Lyu won, just missing becoming the first American man to win an Olympic weightlifting medal since 1984.

Lyu did not compete at worlds earlier this month, when countryman Li Dayin won the 81kg title.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says
Mai Mihara
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top...
Bill May
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024