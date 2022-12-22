Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top of figure skating

By Dec 22, 2022, 10:41 AM EST
Mai Mihara
Getty
0 Comments

Mai Mihara did not make Japan’s figure skating team for either of the last two Olympics. Her lone world championships appearance was six seasons ago. At one point, she went 20 months between competitions. She began this year without a top-level victory since 2017.

She will end it undefeated internationally in 2022, winning four titles and staking a claim as the world’s best.

No wonder the single word she repeated in interviews after bagging her biggest crown yet, the Grand Prix Final two weeks ago: Surprised.

“My own feeling was that I just remembered how I could not make it to the podium until now,” Mihara, 23, said through a translator. “I quite suffered in my own situation.”

She could have used those words to describe a number of challenges. This week, she competes at her national championships, bidding to make the three-woman team for March’s world championships. Mihara was in second place after Thursday’s short program. The free skate is Saturday.

Mihara, inspired by watching a 15-year-old Mao Asada win the 2005 Grand Prix Final, won a national junior silver medal at age 13. By age 16, she started having severe joint problems going into the 2015 Junior Grand Prix Final, to that point the biggest international competition of her life. She nearly withdrew, competed anyway and finished sixth in the six-woman field.

Afterward, she was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which causes joint swelling and stiffness, and was hospitalized for a reported two weeks. The pain was so severe, she had such trouble walking that she moved around the hospital in a wheelchair. Competing again was uncertain. But those who know Mihara speak of her absolute joy for skating.

“She’s that one that stands near the tunnel to go onto the ice and cheers everybody on, watches every performance, learns as much as she can from other skaters,” NBC Sports analyst Johnny Weir, who has toured with Mihara in non-competitive shows, said on a recent broadcast.

While in the hospital, Mihara followed the Japanese Championships on TV and was motivated to return if able. The pain didn’t completely subside, but she was well enough to get back on the ice for the following season, her first on the senior international level.

Mihara went from being unable to jump at the start of her preseason training to winning her senior debut, earning a bronze medal in her first Grand Prix Series start and placing third at the Japanese Championships.

The highlight was winning the February 2017 Four Continents Championships, a competition including top skaters from North America and Asia, held at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea. Then she rallied from 15th place after the short program at the world championships to place fourth in the free skate and fifth overall.

The next years brought a series of heartbreaking results. She placed fifth, fourth, fifth and fourth at her next four Japanese Championships, missing the two- or three-woman teams for the 2018 and 2022 Olympics and for the world championships in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Among all that, she didn’t compete at all from April 2019 until November 2020, which Japanese media reported at the time was for unspecified health reasons. More recent reports said that it was due to her arthritis. Mihara wrote a letter to show gratitude for her supporters.

“In the year off I didn’t really know what was going on. They were very private about it,” said Canadian David Wilson, who has choreographed Mihara’s programs for several seasons. “She’s had her struggles with her health and had it a little bit harder than most. Yet she just keeps persevering and comes back. It’s really inspiring.”

The most recent comeback began during the COVID-19 pandemic. She placed fourth or fifth at five consecutive top-level competitions in 2020 and 2021 before busting through by winning this past January’s Four Continents (which most Olympians skipped).

In the nearly 10 months between that and Mihara’s first competition this season, Russian skaters were banned due to the war in Ukraine, the top two Americans retired and Japan’s No. 2 woman, Wakaba Higuchi, suffered a stress fracture in her right shin that ruled her out for 2022-23.

Mihara stepped in, winning two November Grand Prix starts, calling the first one possibly the biggest achievement of her life. Then came this month’s Final, the most exclusive competition pitting the world’s top six women.

“I didn’t have that much confidence coming in,” Mihara said through a translator. “My coach Ms. [Sonoko] Nakano said that you are actually the one who came in with [two Grand Prix wins], but you’re actually quite lucky up to this point.”

All six struggled in the free skate, with four falling, but Mihara persevered with the top score on the day to move up from second after a personal-best short program.

“I was so nervous, but I tried to do my best,” Mihara told the arena in English, holding a microphone moments after the event ended in Turin, Italy. “It’s so unbelievable. I can’t speak.”

She became the oldest woman to win a full-fledged Grand Prix since American Ashley Wagner in 2016 and had the most career Grand Prix starts before winning one (nine) since Wagner in 2012.

Wilson, who usually does not travel to watch his skaters compete, followed the Grand Prix Final from home in Canada. His competitive career, albeit on a much lower level than Mihara’s, was cut short by a debilitating knee problem as a teen.

In a phone interview, Wilson recalled that stretch in 2019 and 2020 when he didn’t know if Mihara would skate again. Then her coach called to ask if he would resume working with her.

“It was an honor,” he said.

Wilson also relayed a more recent memory. Mihara spent two weeks at his Toronto club, which includes many younger skaters, and “all the kids fell in love with her,” he said.

“She’s the same girl she was when she was 15,” Wilson said of Mihara’s passion. “What she has now over her past and over the others, by comparison, is a maturity about her that is coming across now in a different way.”

NBC Sports research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says
Lu Xiaojun
Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO
Bill May
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024

Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says

By Dec 22, 2022, 3:19 PM EST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Getty
0 Comments

Boxing could be dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to governance issues within the sport.

The IOC said in a statement Thursday, first reported by the Washington Post, that recent International Boxing Association (IBA) decisions could lead to “the cancellation of boxing” for the 2024 Paris Games.

Some of the already reported governance issues led to the IOC stripping IBA — then known as AIBA — of its Olympic recognition in 2019. AIBA had suspended all 36 referees and judges used at the 2016 Rio Olympics pending an investigation into a possible judging scandal, one that found that some medal bouts were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges.

The IOC ran the Tokyo Olympic boxing competition.

Boxing was not included on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games announced last December, though it could still be added. The IBA must address concerns “around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes,” IOC President Thomas Bach said then.

This past June, the IOC said IBA would not run qualifying competitions for the 2024 Paris Games.

In September, the IOC said it was “extremely concerned” about the Olympic future of boxing after an IBA extraordinary congress overwhelmingly backed Russian Umar Kremlev to remain as its president rather than hold an election.

Kremlev was re-elected in May after an opponent, Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands, was barred from running against him. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that van der Vorst should have been eligible to run against Kremlev, but the IBA group still decided not to hold a new election.

Two weeks ago, Kremlev defended the IBA at a forum in Abu Dhabi, saying it implemented most of the recommendations given to them by the IOC and that the IBA respected the IOC.

“I would also like to say to the International Olympic Committee that they can issue recommendations to us, but they have no right to dictate to us how to live,” Kremlev said, according to a translator, while seated between retired U.S. Olympic boxing medalists Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr. “Not a single other organization should interfere or meddle in the business of our association.

“I would like to urge the International Olympic Committee to create a working party, and we will resolve everything quite quickly. There will be no problems.”

The IOC’s full statement Thursday read:

“The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers, but is only interested in its own power. The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently. It has also become clear again, that IBA wants to distract from its own grave governance issues by pointing to the past, which has been addressed by the IOC already in 2019. There is no will to understand the real issues, the contrary: the extension of the sponsorship contract with Gazprom as the sole main sponsor of IBA reinforces the concerns, which the IOC has expressed since 2019 over and over again. This announcement confirms that IBA will continue to depend on a company which is largely controlled by the Russian government. The concerns also include the recent handling of the CAS decision which did not lead a new Presidential election, but only a vote not to hold an election. The IOC will have to take all this into consideration when it takes further decisions, which may – after these latest developments – have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

The 2024 Olympic boxing qualifying period starts May 1

Boxing made its Olympic debut in 1904 and has been on the program continuously since 1920.

The Associated Press and NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Lu Xiaojun
Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO
Mai Mihara
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top...
Bill May
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024

Lyu Xiaojun, Olympic champion weightlifter, banned for EPO

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:13 PM EST
Lu Xiaojun
Getty
0 Comments

Lyu Xiaojun, a two-time Olympic champion weightlifter from China, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of his case.

Lyu, a 38-year-old who took gold at the London and Tokyo Games and silver in Rio, tested positive from an Oct. 30 sample, according to the International Testing Agency. Lyu can request a backup B sample be tested.

Lyu took gold at seven of his 10 appearances between the Olympics and world championships from 2009 through 2021 competing at either 77kg or 81kg. He is the world’s most decorated weightlifter across all categories in that time span.

In the outlier years, he earned silver at the 2010 World Championships, was leading the 2015 Worlds after the snatch before failing on all three clean and jerk attempts and took silver at the 2016 Rio Games behind Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov, who this past March had his gold medal stripped for urine swapping. The IOC has not reallocated medals from the 2016 Olympic event, but could still do so.

In Tokyo, he became the oldest Olympic weightlifting champion in history, according to Olympedia.org. American Harrison Maurus took fourth in the event that Lyu won, just missing becoming the first American man to win an Olympic weightlifting medal since 1984.

Lyu did not compete at worlds earlier this month, when countryman Li Dayin won the 81kg title.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Boxing could be dropped from 2024 Paris Olympics, IOC says
Mai Mihara
Mai Mihara, whose career could have ended in a hospital, rises to the top...
Bill May
Olympic artistic swimming open to men for first time in 2024