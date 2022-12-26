Belarus hands opposition activists, including Olympic swim star, prison terms in absentia

Associated PressDec 26, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Aliaksandra Herasimenia
Getty
Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia.

Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A court in Minsk convicted the two on charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus.

Herasimenia, a retired swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist, and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.

Belarus was shaken by major protests after the disputed August 2020 reelection of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. It was followed by an array of crippling Western sanctions.

The foundation created by Herasimenia and Opeikin contributed to canceling the biggest international tournaments in Belarus in 2021, including the European Track Championships, the Ice Hockey World Championship and World Modern Pentathlon Championships —- a humiliation for Lukahsenko, who loves sports and is a proud hockey player.

Belarusian authorities accused the two activists of undermining Belarus’ national security. The trial was held behind closed doors and without the accused present in accordance with a new law Lukahsenko signed in July, which allowed courts to try Belarusians who had fled abroad in absentia.

In addition to handing Herasimenia a prison term, the court also ruled to seize her apartment, her car and $48,000 in her bank accounts.

According to Belarus’ most prominent human rights group, Viasna, 1,439 political prisoners are currently behind bars in Belarus.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who also faces prosecution and lives in exile in Lithuania, condemned the sentences handed to Herasimenia and Opeikin on Monday.

“Shameful!.. This is how the regime tries to punish its opponents in exile,” Tsikhanouskaya tweeted. “The regime can’t get to them, but their property in Belarus was seized, including a car (and) an apartment.”

Shoma Uno, Kaori Sakamoto win Japan figure skating titles; Yuma Kagiyama to miss worlds

By Dec 26, 2022, 9:11 AM EST
Shoma Uno
Getty
World champions Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto won the Japan Figure Skating Championships, while Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama placed eighth in a return from injury and will miss March’s world championships in Japan.

Uno, 25, earned his fifth national title by totaling 291.73 points between two programs, distancing training partner Koshiro Shimada by 39.17 points. Uno landed five clean quadruple jumps between his short program and free skate in Osaka.

Uno is undefeated in four competitions this season, posting the world’s top score by 24.09 points over American Ilia Malinin. His next major competition is worlds in Saitama in March.

Kagiyama, a 19-year-old who placed second at the Olympics and worlds last season, struggled with his jumps after missing the fall Grand Prix Series with left leg and ankle bone injuries, including a stress fracture to his fibula sustained in August.

Sakamoto, 22, notched her third national title in a competition that included the world’s top three women this season. She topped the short program and free skate with positive grades of execution on all of her elements.

Sakamoto tallied 233.05 points to beat training partner Mai Mihara, who had been undefeated this year, by 13.12.

Mao Shimada, the world’s top woman this season by best international score, was third. At 14, she is too young for March’s senior world championships. Due to an increasing age minimum, Shimada will not be eligible for major senior international events until after the next Olympics in 2026.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the world’s top pair this season, missed nationals due to delays and lost baggage while traveling from Canada, where they train. They were still named to the team for March’s worlds.

Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto won the ice dance. Takahashi, 36, retired from singles skating after his third Olympics in 2014, unretired in 2018, then switched to ice dance. It’s his first national title in 11 years.

Mikaela Shiffrin begins pivotal World Cup stretch, live on Peacock

By Dec 26, 2022, 8:36 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin‘s World Cup season may be defined by a busy stretch of eight technical races over 15 days, beginning this week, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin goes into the first race, Tuesday’s giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, five World Cup victories shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s career female record 82. Semmering hosts another GS on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday.

Shiffrin won four of the last six World Cup races held at the venue dating to 2016.

This season, Shiffrin has three victories in nine starts, taking back-to-back slaloms in Finland to open the campaign and then winning the most recent race, a super-G in Switzerland on Dec. 18.

She owns a 105-point lead in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, through 12 of 39 scheduled races. The season runs into late March with a break in February for the world championships in France.

Shiffrin is tied with Vonn at four overall titles, second-most in women’s history behind Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll‘s six.

She can take steps toward her fifth overall crown in this upcoming run of eight total giant slaloms and slaloms through Jan. 10, all at venues where she won before: Semmering, followed by Zagreb, Croatia (four victories), Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (two) and Flachau, Austria (four).

Semmering World Cup Live Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

Tuesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m.
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m.
Wednesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m.
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m.
Thursday Women’s Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 9 a.m.
Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 12:30 p.m.

