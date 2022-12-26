Mikaela Shiffrin begins pivotal World Cup stretch, live on Peacock

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s World Cup season may be defined by a busy stretch of eight technical races over 15 days, beginning this week, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin goes into the first race, Tuesday’s giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, five World Cup victories shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s career female record 82. Semmering hosts another GS on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday.

Shiffrin won four of the last six World Cup races held at the venue dating to 2016.

This season, Shiffrin has three victories in nine starts, taking back-to-back slaloms in Finland to open the campaign and then winning the most recent race, a super-G in Switzerland on Dec. 18.

She owns a 105-point lead in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, through 12 of 39 scheduled races. The season runs into late March with a break in February for the world championships in France.

Shiffrin is tied with Vonn at four overall titles, second-most in women’s history behind Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll‘s six.

She can take steps toward her fifth overall crown in this upcoming run of eight total giant slaloms and slaloms through Jan. 10, all at venues where she won before: Semmering, followed by Zagreb, Croatia (four victories), Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (two) and Flachau, Austria (four).

Semmering World Cup Live Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

Tuesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Thursday Women’s Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 9 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 12:30 p.m.

