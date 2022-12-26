Shoma Uno, Kaori Sakamoto win Japan figure skating titles; Yuma Kagiyama to miss worlds

By Dec 26, 2022, 9:11 AM EST
Shoma Uno
World champions Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto won the Japan Figure Skating Championships, while Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama placed eighth in a return from injury and will miss March’s world championships in Japan.

Uno, 25, earned his fifth national title by totaling 291.73 points between two programs, distancing training partner Koshiro Shimada by 39.17 points. Uno landed five clean quadruple jumps between his short program and free skate in Osaka.

Uno is undefeated in four competitions this season, posting the world’s top score by 24.09 points over American Ilia Malinin. His next major competition is worlds in Saitama in March.

Kagiyama, a 19-year-old who placed second at the Olympics and worlds last season, struggled with his jumps after missing the fall Grand Prix Series with left leg and ankle bone injuries, including a stress fracture to his fibula sustained in August.

Sakamoto, 22, notched her third national title in a competition that included the world’s top three women this season. She topped the short program and free skate with positive grades of execution on all of her elements.

Sakamoto tallied 233.05 points to beat training partner Mai Mihara, who had been undefeated this year, by 13.12.

Mao Shimada, the world’s top woman this season by best international score, was third. At 14, she is too young for March’s senior world championships. Due to an increasing age minimum, Shimada will not be eligible for major senior international events until after the next Olympics in 2026.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the world’s top pair this season, missed nationals due to delays and lost baggage while traveling from Canada, where they train. They were still named to the team for March’s worlds.

Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto won the ice dance. Takahashi, 36, retired from singles skating after his third Olympics in 2014, unretired in 2018, then switched to ice dance. It’s his first national title in 11 years.

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s World Cup season may be defined by a busy stretch of eight technical races over 15 days, beginning this week, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin goes into the first race, Tuesday’s giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, five World Cup victories shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s career female record 82. Semmering hosts another GS on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday.

Shiffrin won four of the last six World Cup races held at the venue dating to 2016.

This season, Shiffrin has three victories in nine starts, taking back-to-back slaloms in Finland to open the campaign and then winning the most recent race, a super-G in Switzerland on Dec. 18.

She owns a 105-point lead in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, through 12 of 39 scheduled races. The season runs into late March with a break in February for the world championships in France.

Shiffrin is tied with Vonn at four overall titles, second-most in women’s history behind Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll‘s six.

She can take steps toward her fifth overall crown in this upcoming run of eight total giant slaloms and slaloms through Jan. 10, all at venues where she won before: Semmering, followed by Zagreb, Croatia (four victories), Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (two) and Flachau, Austria (four).

Semmering World Cup Live Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

Tuesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m.
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m.
Wednesday Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m.
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 7:05 a.m.
Thursday Women’s Slalom (Run 1) Peacock 9 a.m.
Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Peacock 12:30 p.m.

By Dec 23, 2022, 11:17 AM EST
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom
Austrian Johannes Strolz fell out of a World Cup slalom in Italy on Thursday night when he skied over a pole from an earlier gate that was rolling down the course.

Video is here.

Strolz, who took combined gold and slalom silver at the Olympics, was on his second run in Madonna di Campiglio. He tied for sixth in the first run.

Swiss Daniel Yule went on to win the race.

Austrian media reported that gates were dislodged 11 times across all racers due to defective screws. Strolz said he was annoyed that he didn’t get a re-run, but accepted the decision based on rules.

The incident was reminiscent of a night slalom at the same venue in 2015, when Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher was nearly hit by a falling drone on his second run en route to finishing second in the race.

Strolz on Friday reposted video of his run on Instagram with a bit of humor.

