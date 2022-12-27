Mikaela Shiffrin gets 78th World Cup win, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record

By Dec 27, 2022, 7:56 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 78th World Cup win, moving four victories shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female career record, to open a busy stretch of races.

Shiffrin won a giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, by 13 hundredths of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova combining times from two runs. She built a commanding lead of 72 hundredths in the opening run.

It was her first GS win since Dec. 21, 2021, ending her longest victory drought in the discipline in more than six years (eight World Cup races since her last GS victory, with one podium in the last seven).

Vonn, who won 82 times, and Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86) are the only Alpine skiers with more World Cup victories than the 27-year-old Shiffrin.

LAYDEN: With career records in view, Shiffrin knows nothing is promised

Vonn has repeated in interviews this year that she believes Shiffrin will break her record and last week was quoted by a German newspaper saying that she believes Shiffrin is already the best female Alpine skier in history.

Semmering holds another GS on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday — both live on Peacock — as part of a busy stretch of eight World Cup slaloms or giant slaloms over 15 days through Jan. 10.

“The start of a weekend with three races is always a bit nerve-racking,” Shiffrin said. “You hope that you’re in the right shape and you can bring the right intensity from the start.”

In addition to her 2018 Olympic GS gold, Shiffrin has 15 World Cup GS victories, fourth in women’s history behind Swiss Vreni Schneider (20), Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll (16) and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley (16).

Shiffrin has at least one win in all four primary disciplines in 2022 — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom — completing that set in one year for the first time in her career. She has four victories this season and won five of the last seven World Cup races held in Semmering dating to 2016.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Belarus hands opposition activists, including Olympic swim star, prison terms in absentia

Associated PressDec 26, 2022, 1:04 PM EST
Aliaksandra Herasimenia
Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia.

Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A court in Minsk convicted the two on charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus.

Herasimenia, a retired swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist, and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.

Belarus was shaken by major protests after the disputed August 2020 reelection of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. It was followed by an array of crippling Western sanctions.

The foundation created by Herasimenia and Opeikin contributed to canceling the biggest international tournaments in Belarus in 2021, including the European Track Championships, the Ice Hockey World Championship and World Modern Pentathlon Championships —- a humiliation for Lukahsenko, who loves sports and is a proud hockey player.

Belarusian authorities accused the two activists of undermining Belarus’ national security. The trial was held behind closed doors and without the accused present in accordance with a new law Lukahsenko signed in July, which allowed courts to try Belarusians who had fled abroad in absentia.

In addition to handing Herasimenia a prison term, the court also ruled to seize her apartment, her car and $48,000 in her bank accounts.

According to Belarus’ most prominent human rights group, Viasna, 1,439 political prisoners are currently behind bars in Belarus.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who also faces prosecution and lives in exile in Lithuania, condemned the sentences handed to Herasimenia and Opeikin on Monday.

“Shameful!.. This is how the regime tries to punish its opponents in exile,” Tsikhanouskaya tweeted. “The regime can’t get to them, but their property in Belarus was seized, including a car (and) an apartment.”

Shoma Uno, Kaori Sakamoto win Japan figure skating titles; Yuma Kagiyama to miss worlds

By Dec 26, 2022, 9:11 AM EST
Shoma Uno
World champions Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto won the Japan Figure Skating Championships, while Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama placed eighth in a return from injury and will miss March’s world championships in Japan.

Uno, 25, earned his fifth national title by totaling 291.73 points between two programs, distancing training partner Koshiro Shimada by 39.17 points. Uno landed five clean quadruple jumps between his short program and free skate in Osaka.

Uno is undefeated in four competitions this season, posting the world’s top score by 24.09 points over American Ilia Malinin. His next major competition is worlds in Saitama in March.

Kagiyama, a 19-year-old who placed second at the Olympics and worlds last season, struggled with his jumps after missing the fall Grand Prix Series with left leg and ankle bone injuries, including a stress fracture to his fibula sustained in August.

Sakamoto, 22, notched her third national title in a competition that included the world’s top three women this season. She topped the short program and free skate with positive grades of execution on all of her elements.

Sakamoto tallied 233.05 points to beat training partner Mai Mihara, who had been undefeated this year, by 13.12.

Mao Shimada, the world’s top woman this season by best international score, was third. At 14, she is too young for March’s senior world championships. Due to an increasing age minimum, Shimada will not be eligible for major senior international events until after the next Olympics in 2026.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the world’s top pair this season, missed nationals due to delays and lost baggage while traveling from Canada, where they train. They were still named to the team for March’s worlds.

Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto won the ice dance. Takahashi, 36, retired from singles skating after his third Olympics in 2014, unretired in 2018, then switched to ice dance. It’s his first national title in 11 years.

