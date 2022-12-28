Mikaela Shiffrin moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record with 79th World Cup win

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:20 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin is up to 79 World Cup wins, three shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record, after giant slalom victories on consecutive days in Semmering, Austria.

Shiffrin prevailed by one tenth of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, one day after edging Slovakian Petra Vlhova by 13 hundredths.

“Everybody counts the numbers,” Shiffrin said. “What does it mean to have 79 victories? I can’t answer that question because it’s been 12 or 13 years of racing and good races and bad races and highs and lows, and the last three years have been really difficult. So, it means a lot. Today, I just say it’s not 79, but it’s just one, and I’m really happy with it.”

Shiffrin trailed Gut-Behrami by 22 hundredths after Wednesday’s first run and rallied despite a brief loss of balance that cost her time late in her second run.

“Today I was a bit more nervous than yesterday because of yesterday. … After yesterday I felt like maybe I’m supposed to win, and any time I feel like that, I don’t win,” she said. “It was hard, so dark and some really big bumps.”

Gut-Behrami, last to go in the second run, lost all of her lead in the first split.

Shiffrin, 27, has the third-most World Cup victories in history after Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and Vonn (82). She tries for her 80th in a night slalom in Semmering on Thursday, live on Peacock.

“There’s a few women who can ski it faster than I can,” she said of the slalom. Shiffrin, the greatest slalom skier in history, is tied for first in this season’s slalom standings with Swiss Wendy Holdener.

She earned a 16th career World Cup giant slalom win Wednesday, tying for second in women’s history with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll and Frenchwoman Tessa WorleyVreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, has the record of 20. Shiffrin already has the most World Cup slalom wins for a man or woman with 49.

Shiffrin won six of the last eight World Cup races held in Semmering dating to 2016.

This three-race Semmering stop begins a stretch of eight slaloms or giant slaloms — Shiffrin’s best events — over a 15-day stretch through Jan. 10, all at venues where Shiffrin won before.

Shiffrin has five wins in 11 starts this season and leads the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, by 305 points through 14 of 39 scheduled races.

Katie Ledecky wins AP Female Athlete of the Year in tiebreaker

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:29 AM EST
Katie Ledecky joined a select group by earning her second Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award.

Ledecky took the honor after winning all four of her races at June’s world championships and breaking Natalie Coughlin‘s female record for career world swimming medals (Ledecky is up to 22, including 19 golds).

She also became the first swimmer to win five consecutive world titles in one individual event by extending a decade-long win streak in the 800m freestyle.

Ledecky, who previously won AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2017, edged out 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in balloting. The two tied in total points, but Ledecky got the nod based on 10 first-place votes to McLaughlin-Levrone’s nine. A’ja Wilson, the WNBA and world championship MVP, finished third.

It was decided by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country.

MORE: Ledecky talks swimming legacy, life in Gainesville

Ledecky became the sixth woman to win AP Female Athlete of the Year multiple times in the last 30 years.

The others were Serena Williams (five times), Annika Sörenstam (three), Simone Biles (two), Candace Parker (two) and Lorena Ochoa (two). Five won AP Male Athlete of the Year multiple times in that span: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Lance Armstrong, Michael Phelps and LeBron James.

Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, who won in 1996 after a quadruple gold performance at the Atlanta Olympics, is the only other female swimmer to win in the last 50 years.

The last Winter Olympian to win was Lindsey Vonn in 2010.

Ledecky goes into 2023 one individual world title shy of Phelps’ record 15. Competition may be tougher at July’s worlds in Japan if Australian rival Ariarne Titmus takes part after skipping this year’s worlds to focus on the Commonwealth Games. Rising Canadian Summer McIntosh, 16, has also become a threat in the 400m free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jessica Long is back after her biggest break in 20 years

By Dec 27, 2022, 1:33 PM EST
Jessica Long
Getty
Someone was missing from this past summer’s World Para Swimming Championships. Jessica Long, the second-most-decorated U.S. Paralympian in history, was absent from a global championship meet for the first time in 20 years.

Long made the team for June’s worlds in Portugal, but she dropped out before the meet, citing burnout and a post-Games blues after an enjoyable fifth Paralympics in Tokyo, where she won three golds, two silvers and a bronze.

“It felt too soon to go and race,” at worlds, she said. “It’s really hard when you’re expected to constantly win and perform. I want to go and present my absolute best. Mentally, I was feeling a little negative. I don’t feel my best. I think it’s better if I just pull out.”

Long returned at the national championships in Charlotte earlier this month. It came at the end of a year devoid of the intense training that helped her win 29 Paralympic medals between 2004 (at age 12) and 2021.

She took a sisters trip to Cabo this year. She saw the vice president. If she didn’t feel like swimming on a certain day, she didn’t get into the pool.

She also took antidepressants for the first time, though she is off them now.

“It’s never really been about the medals; my identity is not in swimming, but it was wild to come back [from Tokyo] and feel like, why do I feel so weird? It was almost like no joy, like nothing satisfied me,” she said. “Swimming has always given me that confidence to take on the world as an amputee. So this past year [without swimming], I think it’s more of just such a funk. I’m slowly getting out of it since September.”

Long, 30, credited her success in Tokyo largely to moving a year before the Games from Baltimore, where she lived with her husband (married in 2019), to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. She stayed in the same dorm room where she spent four years in her late teens and early 20s.

She moved back to Baltimore after the Paralympics and is working with her childhood coach, Andrew Barranco.

Long plans to return to worlds next summer in Manchester, England, and hopes to compete in two more Paralympics, making the 2028 Los Angeles Games her farewell.

There is little that hasn’t been accomplished in the pool, though she wants to break 2:40 again in the 200m individual medley, which she won at the last four Paralympics. A back condition — Long learned before the Tokyo Games that she has an extra vertebra — affects her breaststroke.

Outside of races and times, Long’s sights are set. She just finished the cover for the children’s book she’s worked on with her dad — “The Mermaid with No Tail” — that will come out closer to the 2024 Paralympics. She hopes that her birth mom, who is Russian, can watch her compete for the first time at those Paris Games.

Back home in Baltimore, Long has 28 of her 29 medals. Most of them are locked away in a closet. One is above the fridge, should she need to grab it quickly for a public appearance or to show a guest.

“It’s dirty and gross from being dropped and chipped,” she said.

One more medal, from her Paralympic debut at age 12 in 2004, is somewhere else in storage after spending time in a museum.

As Long said, the medals are not the focus. And after the last year, her goal for the Paris Games at the moment is just to get there. The competition ramp up begins at a World Series meet in Indianapolis in April.

“That’s going to set the tone,” Long said. “I definitely know, as an athlete, what I need to do. It’s more coming to terms of starting to make those sacrifices that come with it. I think I’m ready. But, yeah, that was just a hard year.”

