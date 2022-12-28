Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin is up to 79 World Cup wins, three shy of Lindsey Vonn‘s female record, after giant slalom victories on consecutive days in Semmering, Austria.

Shiffrin prevailed by one tenth of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, one day after edging Slovakian Petra Vlhova by 13 hundredths.

“Everybody counts the numbers,” Shiffrin said. “What does it mean to have 79 victories? I can’t answer that question because it’s been 12 or 13 years of racing and good races and bad races and highs and lows, and the last three years have been really difficult. So, it means a lot. Today, I just say it’s not 79, but it’s just one, and I’m really happy with it.”

Shiffrin trailed Gut-Behrami by 22 hundredths after Wednesday’s first run and rallied despite a brief loss of balance that cost her time late in her second run.

“Today I was a bit more nervous than yesterday because of yesterday. … After yesterday I felt like maybe I’m supposed to win, and any time I feel like that, I don’t win,” she said. “It was hard, so dark and some really big bumps.”

Gut-Behrami, last to go in the second run, lost all of her lead in the first split.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin, 27, has the third-most World Cup victories in history after Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and Vonn (82). She tries for her 80th in a night slalom in Semmering on Thursday, live on Peacock.

“There’s a few women who can ski it faster than I can,” she said of the slalom. Shiffrin, the greatest slalom skier in history, is tied for first in this season’s slalom standings with Swiss Wendy Holdener.

She earned a 16th career World Cup giant slalom win Wednesday, tying for second in women’s history with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley. Vreni Schneider, a Swiss star of the 1980s and ’90s, has the record of 20. Shiffrin already has the most World Cup slalom wins for a man or woman with 49.

Shiffrin won six of the last eight World Cup races held in Semmering dating to 2016.

This three-race Semmering stop begins a stretch of eight slaloms or giant slaloms — Shiffrin’s best events — over a 15-day stretch through Jan. 10, all at venues where Shiffrin won before.

Shiffrin has five wins in 11 starts this season and leads the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, by 305 points through 14 of 39 scheduled races.

