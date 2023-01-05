NHL Olympic decision for 2026 appears headed for ‘reasonable timeline’

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 5:14 PM EST
The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024.

IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.

“I’m optimistic, but everybody has to do an effort to be there,” Tardif told the Canadian Press and others at the event. “You need to have the same rules as the other athletes. We are not a travel agency. We organize a competition.”

The league and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee. The NHL did not participate in PyeongChang in 2018 after the IOC would not pay travel- and insurance-related costs as it did on five previous occasions from 1998-2014.

“If we discussed directly with the players — the players want to go — we would find a way,” Tardif said. “But it’s more complicated than that.”

NHL players were set to go in 2022 before pandemic-related schedule interruptions caused them to pull out. They have not competed in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi.

The NHL and NHLPA had planned to host a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024, but that was derailed by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and they announced in November that another attempt would be made to hold the event in 2025.

Tardif said the IIHF isn’t a fan of the World Cup taking place in February because of the potential impacts on European leagues and how close it would be to the organization’s men’s world championships held in May — which is during the NHL playoffs.

“That’s a big problem for us,” Tardif said. “We prefer August, September, October.”

The last World Cup of Hockey was held in September 2016 in Toronto. The NHL from owners down would like to avoid that timing and prefer February, when players are already in game shape and the sports schedule in North America is clear, with the NFL season over.

Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics

By Jan 5, 2023, 5:31 PM EST
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel entered next week’s Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, marking her first top-level swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel is joined on the entry list by Canadian Penny Oleksiak, with whom she shared 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle gold. The other American headliners are fellow individual Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

Peacock airs live finals coverage next Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Manuel, 26, was expected to take a break after the Tokyo Games, where she earned her fifth Olympic medal, a relay bronze.

She announced at the Olympic Trials in June 2021 that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and dealt with depression, anxiety and insomnia that spring.

A doctor told her that, pending she made the Olympic team, she needed to take two months off to let her body rest.

Manuel, who won a female record seven medals at the 2019 World Championships, did not compete at this past April’s international team trials, which meant she missed June’s world championships. That marked her first absence from a major international meet since the 2012 Olympics.

Then this past summer, Manuel announced she moved from Stanford to Arizona State, where her new coach is Bob Bowman. She also said she got engaged and switched swimwear sponsors from Tyr to Arena.

She then competed, along with some other pros, at a dual meet between Arizona State and Wisconsin in October, believed to be her first races of any kind since Tokyo. She swam 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles there.

The top U.S. sprinters in Manuel’s absence were Torri Huske, who took 100m free bronze at last June’s worlds, and Erika Brown, who shared 50m free bronze at worlds.

The top two per individual event at nationals in late June are in line to make the team for July’s worlds in Japan.

Ironman World Championships split between Kona and France

By Jan 5, 2023, 11:33 AM EST
Ironman Kona World Championship
The Ironman World Championships for men and women will be split between Nice, France, and the traditional home of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, for the next four years.

Back in November, Ironman organizers announced that the event, founded in Hawaii in 1978, would be split into different hosts for men and women starting in 2023 so that the two fields can “have a focused” race experience.

On Thursday, Nice was named this year’s men’s venue, holding the 140.6-mile triathlon on Sept. 10. The women were previously announced as racing in Kona on Oct. 14.

In 2024, the men will move to Kona and the women in Nice. The rotation will continue in 2025 and 2026.

Nice held the half Ironman world championship (70.3 miles) in 2019.

It’s the latest in a string of changes for the Ironman, which combines a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile marathon run.

The world championships were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2021 race was rescheduled for this past May 7 and held in St. George, Utah. This past October, the men and women were split up to race on different days as worlds moved back to Kona.

Chelsea Sodaro was the surprise winner of the women’s title, ending the longest American victory drought in the event’s 44-year history.

Sodaro, then a 33-year-old mom to an 18-month-old, became the first American to win in Kona since Tim DeBoom in 2002 and the first American to win the women’s race since Zimbabwean-turned-American Paula Newby-Fraser in 1996. She was an All-America runner at Cal, then placed 19th in the 10,000m at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Norwegians Kristian Blummenfelt (Tokyo Olympic gold medalist) and Gustav Iden won the men’s races in St. George and Kona, respectively, last year.

