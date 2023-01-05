Rosi Mittermaier, Olympic Alpine skiing champion, dies at 72

By Jan 5, 2023, 9:10 AM EST
Rosi Mittermaier
Rosi Mittermaier, who won two golds and a silver in Alpine skiing at the 1976 Winter Olympics, died Wednesday at age 72, according to the German ski federation.

Mittermaier died peacefully and was surrounded by family after a serious illness, according to German Press Agency DPA, citing a family announcement.

Mittermaier, nicknamed “Gold-Rosi,” won the downhill and slalom at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Games while competing for West Germany. She remains the only woman to win Olympic titles in both of those events.

She went into the closing giant slalom with a chance to match the triple gold feats of Austrian Toni Sailer and Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy at previous Olympics. Canadian Kathy Kreiner denied it, relegating Mittermaier to silver by 12 hundredths of a second in a one-run race.

She married fellow German Olympic Alpine skier Christian Neureuther. They had two kids, including son Felix, a three-time world championships slalom medalist in the 2010s.

Mittermaier’s sisters Evi and Heidi were also Olympic Alpine skiers.

Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics

By Jan 5, 2023, 5:31 PM EST
Simone Manuel
0 Comments

Simone Manuel entered next week’s Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, marking her first top-level swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel is joined on the entry list by Canadian Penny Oleksiak, with whom she shared 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle gold. The other American headliners are fellow individual Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

Peacock airs live finals coverage next Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Manuel, 26, was expected to take a break after the Tokyo Games, where she earned her fifth Olympic medal, a relay bronze.

She announced at the Olympic Trials in June 2021 that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and dealt with depression, anxiety and insomnia that spring.

A doctor told her that, pending she made the Olympic team, she needed to take two months off to let her body rest.

Manuel, who won a female record seven medals at the 2019 World Championships, did not compete at this past April’s international team trials, which meant she missed June’s world championships. That marked her first absence from a major international meet since the 2012 Olympics.

Then this past summer, Manuel announced she moved from Stanford to Arizona State, where her new coach is Bob Bowman. She also said she got engaged and switched swimwear sponsors from Tyr to Arena.

She then competed, along with some other pros, at a dual meet between Arizona State and Wisconsin in October, believed to be her first races of any kind since Tokyo. She swam 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles there.

The top U.S. sprinters in Manuel’s absence were Torri Huske, who took 100m free bronze at last June’s worlds, and Erika Brown, who shared 50m free bronze at worlds.

The top two per individual event at nationals in late June are in line to make the team for July’s worlds in Japan.

NHL Olympic decision for 2026 appears headed for ‘reasonable timeline’

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 5:14 PM EST
The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024.

IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.

“I’m optimistic, but everybody has to do an effort to be there,” Tardif told the Canadian Press and others at the event. “You need to have the same rules as the other athletes. We are not a travel agency. We organize a competition.”

The league and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee. The NHL did not participate in PyeongChang in 2018 after the IOC would not pay travel- and insurance-related costs as it did on five previous occasions from 1998-2014.

“If we discussed directly with the players — the players want to go — we would find a way,” Tardif said. “But it’s more complicated than that.”

NHL players were set to go in 2022 before pandemic-related schedule interruptions caused them to pull out. They have not competed in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi.

The NHL and NHLPA had planned to host a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024, but that was derailed by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and they announced in November that another attempt would be made to hold the event in 2025.

Tardif said the IIHF isn’t a fan of the World Cup taking place in February because of the potential impacts on European leagues and how close it would be to the organization’s men’s world championships held in May — which is during the NHL playoffs.

“That’s a big problem for us,” Tardif said. “We prefer August, September, October.”

The last World Cup of Hockey was held in September 2016 in Toronto. The NHL from owners down would like to avoid that timing and prefer February, when players are already in game shape and the sports schedule in North America is clear, with the NFL season over.

