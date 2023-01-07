Valerie Grenier wins Kranjska Gora giant slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin’s streak ends

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
Valerie Grenier
Getty
0 Comments

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — The frustration on Mikaela Shiffrin’s face — mouth agape in apparent disappointment followed by pursed lips — lasted all of about 60 seconds.

By the time the cameras moved off Shiffrin and onto the next competitor, the American regained her smile and was quickly able to analyze the lofty expectations hanging over her — despite finishing in a tie for sixth in her first chance to match Lindsey Vonn’s all-time women’s World Cup wins record.

“Actually I don’t mind talking about it and I’m not tired of it,” Shiffrin said. “I’m just like, ‘It is what it is.’ Everybody is going to say, ‘You have the chance to win 82 races and equalize the record,’ every single race until I actually do it — if I do it.

“So it kind of doesn’t make a difference. I still want to go out and do my best skiing every day. And today that was the best I could do. But maybe I can make some improvements for tomorrow.”

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

The giant slalom result Saturday ended a five-race winning streak for Shiffrin and left her with 81 career victories, one fewer than Vonn’s mark of 82.

Shiffrin, who finished 1.33 seconds behind Canadian winner Valerie Grenier, can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.

“You always have to have patience accomplishing (anything),” Shiffrin said. “And I’m not maybe the most patient person, but in the key moments I have it because what are you going to do?

“Now the streak is over and we just go back to square one and keep fighting for the top step of the podium.”

Never one to seek too much attention, does Shiffrin just want to get the record done with and out of her way?

“I wouldn’t say it’s something that you just get done,” she said. “It’s hard to win races. And what I want to do along the way is feel really proud of my skiing and what I accomplished actually with my turns. And I think people get sick and tired of hearing that. But that’s the only thing that gives me something back in the sport, because the record talk doesn’t give anything to me except pressure.”

Grenier won by a comfortable margin for her first career victory by posting the fastest times in both runs. Marta Bassino finished second, 0.37 behind for her seventh straight podium result in giant slalom, and Petra Vlhova came third, 0.40 behind, for her seventh podium of the season — none of which have been victories.

Shiffrin stood fifth after the opening run but had only the 18th-fastest second run.

“The thing that stands out in my mind was just one turn. I went quite wide on this second run, but I don’t think that turn was what cost me so much,” Shiffrin said. “So I have to look at the final pitch and also just think about what I can do to be more aggressive. But the most important thing is also just to get some energy back.”

Already with seven wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark’s record.

Grenier’s best finishes in her 89 previous World Cup races were fourth in this race last year and fourth in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2019.

Grenier won three medals — a gold, a silver and a bronze — at junior worlds between 2015 and 2016. But she broke the tibia and fibula bones in her lower right leg a couple months after her then-best result in Cortina.

“I had four breaks and it just took a really long time to heal. So since the injury, I kind of focused more on giant slalom,” she said. “I feel like finally everything is coming together and I’m finally skiing at my best.”

A Canadian woman hadn’t won a World Cup giant slalom since Kathy Kreiner in 1974, while Kreiner went on to also win the event at the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics.

Canadian teammates mobbed Grenier in the finish area to celebrate.

Grenier’s helmet features a smily face sticker in the shape of an egg, because she’s sponsored by the Egg Farmers of Ontario.

“I love eggs. I eat eggs every single day. I’m obsessed,” she said. “So it’s the perfect sponsorship.”

While there were few, if any, Canadian or American fans lining the Podkoren 3 course near the Italian border, there were plenty of spectators waving Slovenian and Slovakian flags.

The upper section was foggy during the first run but visibility improved for the second leg and snow conditions were decent.

Nina O’Brien, another U.S. racer, fell midway down in the first run but did not appear to be seriously injured.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics
NHL Olympic decision for 2026 appears headed for ‘reasonable timeline’

Venus Williams out of Australian Open

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 5:55 AM EST
Venus Williams
Getty
0 Comments

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, Williams received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month to compete in what would have been her 22nd major at Melbourne Park.

But the Australian Open said on Saturday the 42-year-old Williams had withdrawn from the tournament beginning Jan. 16. It did not provide specifics regarding the injury.

It continues a run of misfortunes for Williams, who last played at Melbourne Park in 2021.

A two-time Australian Open finalist, Williams injured an ankle and knee in that appearance when stumbling awkwardly at the net in a second-round match against Sara Errani.

Her best efforts at Melbourne Park came when she was beaten by her sister Serena Williams in finals in 2003 and 2017.

Now ranked 1,003, Williams said when granted the wild card in December that she was excited to be returning to Melbourne.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” she said.

The five-time Wimbledon singles champion has struggled with injuries over the past two years and was restricted to playing just four tournaments in the U.S. last August. She did not progress beyond the first round in those events and ended her season when beaten by Alison van Uytvanck at the U.S. Open.

But she started 2023 on a positive note by defeating fellow American Katie Volynets in Auckland. She was then beaten by China’s Zhu Lin in three sets in the second round.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Valerie Grenier
Valerie Grenier wins Kranjska Gora giant slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin’s...
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz to miss Australian Open

By Jan 6, 2023, 4:07 PM EST
Carlos Alcaraz
Getty
0 Comments

Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open that starts in nine days due to a right leg injury, according to his social media.

“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training,” was posted on Alcaraz’s accounts. “This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @australianopen.”

Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spaniard, won the last major, September’s U.S. Open, becoming at 19 the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal‘s first title at the 2005 French Open. He also became the first teenage man to be ranked No. 1 in the world since ATP rankings began in 1973.

Alcaraz last played on the ATP Tour on Nov. 4, retiring from a match due to an abdominal muscle tear. The next day, he said the estimation was that he needed six weeks to recover.

He returned for a Dec. 17 exhibition in Abu Dhabi and was to make his 2023 debut next week in an exhibition event in Melbourne, which hosts the Australian Open from Jan. 16-29.

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time Australian Open champion, is the favorite going into Melbourne. Djokovic missed last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because he chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nadal, the defending Australian Open champion, is the men’s record holder with 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Djokovic is at 21.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Valerie Grenier
Valerie Grenier wins Kranjska Gora giant slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin’s...
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics