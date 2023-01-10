Petra Vlhova denies ill Mikaela Shiffrin’s first bid to break World Cup wins record

By Jan 10, 2023, 6:09 PM EST
Olympic champion Petra Vlhova denied an ill Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first bid to break the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record.

The Slovakian Vlhova won a slalom by 43 hundredths of a second combining times from two runs in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday night.

Shiffrin threw up in a finish area tent after “fighting a stomach bug all day,” a member of her team said.

Vlhova had the fastest first run by 17 hundredths over Shiffrin and the second-fastest second run as the last racer to go, knocking Shiffrin down to second place.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

“Mikaela said [after the first run] her body was achy and she was trying to hold it together for the second run,” Shiffrin’s team member said.

Shiffrin smiled, applauded and gave a thumbs-up moments after Vlhova finished. The rivals hugged.

“I don’t feel very well, but that’s not surprising at the end of a long stretch of races,” Shiffrin, who just finished a run of seven races in 15 days (with five wins), said on Austrian broadcaster ORF. “No matter what, Petra skied amazing tonight, and she deserves the victory.”

Shiffrin was bidding to break her tie with Lindsey Vonn for the most Alpine skiing World Cup victories for a woman. Shiffrin tied Vonn on Sunday with her 82nd victory and her eighth win this season.

Shiffrin plans to skip this weekend’s speed races in Austria and return for Jan. 20-22 speed races in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 2026 Olympic venue, followed by two giant slaloms and a slalom leading into February’s world championships break.

Vlhova earned her first win since March, ending a 19-race winless stretch, her longest in nearly six years.

“Was long, long way [to wait],” she said. “If you beat Mikaela right now, it’s something huge.”

Constantine, last king of Greece and Olympic gold medalist, dies at 82

Associated PressJan 10, 2023, 6:19 PM EST
Constantine
ATHENS, Greece — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82.

Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens confirmed to The Associated Press that Constantine died late Tuesday after treatment in an intensive care unit but had no further details pending an official announcement.

When he acceded to the throne as Constantine II 1964 at the age of 23, the youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. By the following year he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the machinations that brought down the elected Center Union government of prime minister George Papandreou.

The episode involving the defection from the ruling party of several lawmakers, still widely known in Greece as the “apostasy,” destabilized the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967. Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.

The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973, while a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes that Constantine had of ever reigning again.

Reduced in the following decades to only fleeting visits to Greece that raised a political and media storm each time, he was able to settle again in his home country in his waning years when opposing his presence no longer held currency as a badge of vigilant republicanism. With minimal nostalgia for the monarchy in Greece, Constantine became a relatively uncontroversial figure.

Constantine was born June 2, 1940 in Athens, to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Frederica of Hanover. His older sister Sophia is the wife of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain. The Greek-born Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was an uncle.

Constantine was educated at a boarding school and then attended three military academies as well as Athens Law School classes as preparation for his future role. He also competed in various sports, including sailing and karate, in which he held a black belt.

In 1960, aged 20, he and two other Greek sailors won a gold medal in the Dragon Class — now no longer an Olympic class — at the Rome Olympics. While still a prince, Constantine was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee and became an honorary member for life in 1974.

Per Olympedia.org, Constantine “finished only 10th in the first race, but then finished no worse than fourth in any of the last six races to win the gold medal by over 1,000 points over the Argentine crew aboard Tango. [Constantine] received the traditional dunking in honor of his victory, as he was pushed into the water by his mother, Queen Frederika.”

Anna Chicherova, Olympic high jump champion banned for doping, retires

By Jan 10, 2023, 9:56 AM EST
Anna Chicherova
Russian Anna Chicherova, the 2012 Olympic high jump champion who was stripped of a separate Olympic medal for doping, reportedly said she retired at age 40.

Chicherova said she submitted retirement plans to Russian officials last month and plans to continue to play a role in track and field, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Chicherova competed strictly in domestic Russian meets since World Athletics banned Russia from international events in 2015 due to the nation’s doping problems. Starting in 2017, World Athletics allowed individual Russian track and field athletes to compete internationally as neutrals, if cleared by a doping review board.

But in 2016, Chicherova’s 2008 Olympic bronze medal was stripped after a retest of a doping sample from those Games came back positive for an anabolic steroid. American Chaunté Lowe was upgraded from sixth place to bronze since the original fourth- and fifth-place finishers were also disqualified for doping.

Chicherova was suspended for two years and held out of the 2016 Rio Games, where officials allowed one Russian to compete in track and field (long jumper Darya Klishina).

Russia originally won eight track and field gold medals at the 2012 Olympics. Six have been stripped. A seventh, Natalya Antyukh‘s 400m hurdles title, is in line to be stripped, too, after she didn’t appeal a recent retroactive disqualification for doping. American Lashinda Demus is in line to be upgraded from silver to gold.

That would leave Chicherova as the lone Russian track and field gold medalist from the London Games.

High jumper Mariya Lasitskene was the lone Russian to win a track and field gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

All Russians have been banned from international track and field competition since March 1 due to the invasion of Ukraine.

