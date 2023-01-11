2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff could face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

