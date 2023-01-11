2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

By Jan 11, 2023, 11:18 PM EST
Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff could face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

By Jan 11, 2023, 11:31 PM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake.

Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serb won his last 21 Australian Open matches since a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to tie the record of 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

Norwegian Casper Ruud, the runner-up at last year’s French Open and U.S. Open, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds between Nadal and Djokovic. Ruud is in Djokovic’s half. Tsitsipas is in Nadal’s half.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy, future return to tennis

By Jan 11, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to tennis by the January 2024 Australian Open, her agent confirmed.

Osaka, 25 years old and a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, shared a sonogram dated Dec. 12 on social media on Wednesday.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’, haha,” Osaka posted. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka, ranked 47th in the world, last played in September. She can freeze her ranking through her absence to remain eligible for direct entry into tournaments upon her return.

Last Sunday, Australian Open organizers said that Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing at the major tournament that starts next week. A reason was not given.

In Osaka’s most recent match, she withdrew during the second round of September’s Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She won her first round match at that tournament when Australia’s Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka won one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the U.S. Open at which she also is a two-time champion.

Last week she posted pictures on social media of a trip to Europe with her United States rapper boyfriend Cordae and had been considered unlikely to play in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Osaka took a mental health break after missing the 2021 French Open, lit the Tokyo Olympic cauldron and later said she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka posted Wednesday. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

There is a history of major tennis champions returning from pregnancy to have more success. Belgian Kim Clijsters retired at age 23 in 2007, had daughter Jada at age 24 and returned to competition at age 26, winning in her third tournament back, the U.S. Open. She repeated at the U.S. Open the next year and won her fourth and final major at the 2011 Australian Open.

Serena Williams finished runner-up at four majors after her life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth at age 35 in 2017.

Australian Evonne Goolagong had a daughter at age 25, then won the Australian Open seven months later. Three years after that, she became the first (and so far only) mom to win Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Margaret Court had her first child at age 29 in 1972, then won three majors the following year.

Ash Barty, who won the French Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open from 2019-22, announced last week she was pregnant. She retired last year while holding the No. 1 ranking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

