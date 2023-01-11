Simone Manuel enters first top-level swim meet since Tokyo Olympics, live on Peacock

By Jan 11, 2023, 1:39 PM EST
Simone Manuel
Getty
Simone Manuel entered this week’s Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, marking her first top-level swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel is joined on the entry list by Canadian Penny Oleksiak, with whom she shared 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle gold. The other American headliners are fellow individual Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

Peacock airs live finals coverage Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. USASwimming.org airs live finals coverage Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Manuel, 26, was expected to take a break after the Tokyo Games, where she earned her fifth Olympic medal, a relay bronze.

She announced at the Olympic Trials in June 2021 that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and dealt with depression, anxiety and insomnia that spring.

A doctor told her that, pending she made the Olympic team, she needed to take two months off to let her body rest.

Manuel, who won a female record seven medals at the 2019 World Championships, did not compete at this past April’s international team trials, which meant she missed June’s world championships. That marked her first absence from a major international meet since the 2012 Olympics.

Then this past summer, Manuel announced she moved from Stanford to Arizona State, where her new coach is Bob Bowman. She also said she got engaged and switched swimwear sponsors from Tyr to Arena.

She then competed, along with some other pros, at a dual meet between Arizona State and Wisconsin in October, believed to be her first races of any kind since Tokyo. She swam 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles there.

The top U.S. sprinters in Manuel’s absence were Torri Huske, who took 100m free bronze at last June’s worlds, and Erika Brown, who shared 50m free bronze at worlds.

The top two per individual event at nationals in late June are in line to make the team for July’s worlds in Japan.

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy, future return to tennis

By Jan 11, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
Naomi Osaka
Getty
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to tennis by the January 2024 Australian Open, her agent confirmed.

Osaka, 25 years old and a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, shared a sonogram dated Dec. 12 on social media on Wednesday.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’, haha,” Osaka posted. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka, ranked 47th in the world, last played in September. She can freeze her ranking through her absence to remain eligible for direct entry into tournaments upon her return.

Last Sunday, Australian Open organizers said that Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing at the major tournament that starts next week. A reason was not given.

In Osaka’s most recent match, she withdrew during the second round of September’s Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She won her first round match at that tournament when Australia’s Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka won one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the U.S. Open at which she also is a two-time champion.

Last week she posted pictures on social media of a trip to Europe with her United States rapper boyfriend Cordae and had been considered unlikely to play in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Osaka took a mental health break after missing the 2021 French Open, lit the Tokyo Olympic cauldron and later said she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka posted Wednesday. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

There is a history of major tennis champions returning from pregnancy to have more success. Belgian Kim Clijsters retired at age 23 in 2007, had daughter Jada at age 24 and returned to competition at age 26, winning in her third tournament back, the U.S. Open. She repeated at the U.S. Open the next year and won her fourth and final major at the 2011 Australian Open.

Serena Williams finished runner-up at four majors after her life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth at age 35 in 2017.

Australian Evonne Goolagong had a daughter at age 25, then won the Australian Open seven months later. Three years after that, she became the first (and so far only) mom to win Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Margaret Court had her first child at age 29 in 1972, then won three majors the following year.

Ash Barty, who won the French Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open from 2019-22, announced last week she was pregnant. She retired last year while holding the No. 1 ranking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

U.S. Olympic diving trials in 2024 to be in Knoxville

By Jan 11, 2023, 2:13 PM EST
Tyler Downs
Getty
The U.S. Olympic diving trials will be at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in June 2024.

USA Diving announced Wednesday that Knoxville will host its trials, reportedly beating out a bid from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Diving trials were most recently in Indianapolis in 2008, 2016 and 2021 and Federal Way, Washington, in 2012.

Other major Olympic trials hosts were previously announced — Orlando for the marathon and Indianapolis for swimming. Gymnastics and track and field trials venues have not been announced yet.

The U.S. earned medals in three diving events at the Tokyo Games — silver in women’s synchronize platform (Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell), silver in men’s synchro springboard (Andrew Capobianco and Mike Hixon) and bronze in women’s springboard (Krysta Palmer).

The most successful U.S. diver of the last 30 years, four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, announced his retirement in September. His last meet was the trials for Tokyo, where he missed the team by one spot in the springboard.

At last summer’s world championships, China won all 13 gold medals.

The U.S. earned three medals at worlds — Sarah Bacon‘s silver in the 1m springboard (not an Olympic event), Schnell and Katrina Young‘s silver in the women’s synchro platform and Schnell and Carson Tyler‘s bronze in the mixed synchro platform (not an Olympic event).

