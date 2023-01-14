2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

By Jan 14, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff could face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

Kaillie Humphries gets milestone 100th major bobsled medal

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 10:20 AM EST
Kaillie Humphries
ALTENBERG, Germany — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition.

Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events — including Olympic gold at Beijing last year — plus 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team competitions.

Humphries used a blazing second run to finish two heats on Saturday in 1 minute, 57.92 seconds. Germany’s Laura Nolte was second in 1:58.47, and Canada’s Cynthia Appiah was third in 1:58.86. Humphries’ winning margin of 0.55 seconds was the largest in a World Cup monobob race this season.

Humphries got 225 standings points for the win, 15 more than Nolte got for finishing second. That gave Humphries 1,070 points on the season, 50 more than Nolte in the race for the overall title with three races remaining on the World Cup schedule.

Humphries was 0.15 seconds behind Nolte after the first heat. But her second-heat time of 58.97 seconds beat Nolte’s time by seven-tenths of a second — a huge margin in a sliding sport.

Simone Manuel splashes, dashes in return to top-level swimming

By Jan 13, 2023, 7:55 PM EST
Simone Manuel placed third in the 50m freestyle in her first top-level swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics.

Manuel, the 2016 co-Olympic 100m free champion, clocked 25.19 seconds in the splash and dash at a Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday. She finished behind Olympic teammates Abbey Weitzeil (24.74) and Erika Brown (24.94) and ahead of another Olympian, Olivia Smoliga (25.33).

Manuel, 26, is back in competition after relocating last year from Stanford to Arizona State, where she now trains in coach Bob Bowman‘s group.

Manuel did not swim at last year’s international team trials, so she missed June’s world championships, marking her first absence from a major international meet since the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2021, Manuel announced at the Olympic Trials that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and dealt with depression, anxiety and insomnia that spring.

She made the team in her last event at trials, the 50m free, and was eliminated in the semifinals in Tokyo. She also earned bronze, her fifth Olympic medal, with the women’s 4x100m free relay.

Weitzeil was the top American in the 50m free at the Tokyo Olympics (eighth place). Brown was the top American in the 50m free at last year’s worlds (co-bronze medal).

The top two at nationals at the end of June are in line to make the team for July’s worlds in Japan.

Full meet results are here. The meet ends Saturday with finals at 6 p.m. ET, live on USASwimming.org.

