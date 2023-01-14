Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the help of Paris Hilton, the NBC Olympics logo for the 2024 Paris Games was unveiled in a video clip Saturday.

“With a timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian, the logo is evocative of a well-established couture fashion label,” according to a press release. “The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair.”

The Olympics, hosted by Paris for the third time (and first time since 1924), kick off July 26, 2024, with an unprecedented Opening Ceremony — not in a stadium, but an outdoor procession along the Seine River and ending at the Eiffel Tower. The daily competition schedule is here.

Paris also hosts the Paralympics for the first time, opening Aug. 28.

Olympic competition venues include the Château de Versailles for equestrian and modern pentathlon, Roland Garros for tennis and boxing, the Champ de Mars area at the Eiffel Tower for beach volleyball and Tahiti for surfing.

In Tokyo, the U.S. won the most gold medals and most total medals for a third consecutive Summer Games, overtaking China in golds on the last day.

Stars expected to bid to return to the Games at Olympic Trials next year include Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Suni Lee.

Athletes start qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team later this year.

Below are NBC Olympics logos from recent Games.

