With the help of Paris Hilton, the NBC Olympics logo for the 2024 Paris Games was unveiled in a video clip Saturday.
“With a timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian, the logo is evocative of a well-established couture fashion label,” according to a press release. “The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair.”
The Olympics, hosted by Paris for the third time (and first time since 1924), kick off July 26, 2024, with an unprecedented Opening Ceremony — not in a stadium, but an outdoor procession along the Seine River and ending at the Eiffel Tower. The daily competition schedule is here.
Paris also hosts the Paralympics for the first time, opening Aug. 28.
Olympic competition venues include the Château de Versailles for equestrian and modern pentathlon, Roland Garros for tennis and boxing, the Champ de Mars area at the Eiffel Tower for beach volleyball and Tahiti for surfing.
In Tokyo, the U.S. won the most gold medals and most total medals for a third consecutive Summer Games, overtaking China in golds on the last day.
Stars expected to bid to return to the Games at Olympic Trials next year include Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Suni Lee.
Athletes start qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team later this year.
ALTENBERG, Germany — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition.
Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events — including Olympic gold at Beijing last year — plus 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team competitions.
Humphries used a blazing second run to finish two heats on Saturday in 1 minute, 57.92 seconds. Germany’s Laura Nolte was second in 1:58.47, and Canada’s Cynthia Appiah was third in 1:58.86. Humphries’ winning margin of 0.55 seconds was the largest in a World Cup monobob race this season.
Humphries got 225 standings points for the win, 15 more than Nolte got for finishing second. That gave Humphries 1,070 points on the season, 50 more than Nolte in the race for the overall title with three races remaining on the World Cup schedule.
Humphries was 0.15 seconds behind Nolte after the first heat. But her second-heat time of 58.97 seconds beat Nolte’s time by seven-tenths of a second — a huge margin in a sliding sport.
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.
Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.
That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.
So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.
No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.
Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff could face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.