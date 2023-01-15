2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.
Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.
That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.
So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.
No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.
Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff could face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the 2022-23 Alpine skiing season, including races on the World Cup.
Coverage began with the traditional season-opening stop in Soelden, Austria.
The first of four stops in the U.S. — the most in 26 years — was Thanksgiving weekend with a women’s giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vermont. The men’s tour visited Beaver Creek, Colorado the following week, with stops in Palisades Tahoe, California, and Aspen, Colorado after February’s worlds in Courchevel and Meribel, France.
NBC Sports platforms air all four U.S. stops in the Alpine World Cup season, plus four more World Cups in other ski and snowboard disciplines. All Alpine World Cups in Austria stream live on Peacock.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who last year won her fourth World Cup overall title, is the headliner. Shiffrin, who began the season with 74 career World Cup race victories, will try to close the gap on the only Alpine skiers with more: Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86). Shiffrin won an average of five times per season the last three years and was hopeful of racing more often this season.
On the men’s side, 25-year-old Swiss Marco Odermatt returns after becoming the youngest man to win the overall, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, since Marcel Hirscher won the second of his record eight in a row in 2013.
2022-23 Alpine Skiing World Cup Broadcast Schedule Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. All NBC Sports TV coverage also streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
With the help of Paris Hilton, the NBC Olympics logo for the 2024 Paris Games was unveiled in a video clip Saturday.
“With a timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian, the logo is evocative of a well-established couture fashion label,” according to a press release. “The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair.”
The Olympics, hosted by Paris for the third time (and first time since 1924), kick off July 26, 2024, with an unprecedented Opening Ceremony — not in a stadium, but an outdoor procession along the Seine River and ending at the Eiffel Tower. The daily competition schedule is here.
Paris also hosts the Paralympics for the first time, opening Aug. 28.
Olympic competition venues include the Château de Versailles for equestrian and modern pentathlon, Roland Garros for tennis and boxing, the Champ de Mars area at the Eiffel Tower for beach volleyball and Tahiti for surfing.
In Tokyo, the U.S. won the most gold medals and most total medals for a third consecutive Summer Games, overtaking China in golds on the last day.
Stars expected to bid to return to the Games at Olympic Trials next year include Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Suni Lee.
Athletes start qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team later this year.