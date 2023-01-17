Mikaela Shiffrin chases record with busy schedule, men race Kitzbuehel; stream info

By Jan 17, 2023, 9:50 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin, who is tied with Lindsey Vonn for the most career women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins (82), plans to race seven times in 10 days starting this weekend.

Shiffrin, after taking last weekend off, is set for downhills on Friday and Saturday and a super-G on Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will be the 2026 Winter Olympic venue.

Then Shiffrin returns to her primary technical events with two giant slaloms on Jan. 24-25 in Kronplatz, Italy, and two slaloms on Jan. 28-29 in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic. After that, it’s the world championships in France.

This season, Shiffrin has eight wins in 16 starts — four giant slaloms, three giant slaloms and a super-G. In her career in Cortina, Shiffrin has three speed event podiums (one win) in seven starts between the World Cup and world championships.

The only Alpine skier with more World Cup victories than Shiffrin and Vonn is Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who won 86 times in the 1970s and ’80s.

This weekend also boasts the most famous stop on the men’s World Cup: the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel, Austria, live on Peacock.

The daunting Streif hosts downhills on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s slalom.

The Streif is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

Daron Rahlves is the only American to win the Hahnenkamm World Cup downhill (in 2003). The last American to make a Hahnenkamm downhill podium was Bode Miller in 2014. An American man didn’t make any World Cup podium in 2022, snapping a streak of 23 consecutive years with at least one top-three finish across the circuit.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won four of the six World Cup downhills so far this season and one of the two Hahnenkamm downhills last season. Swiss Beat Feuz, the Olympic downhill champion who won three of the last four Hahnenkamms, plans to retire after this weekend’s races.

Alpine Skiing Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday Women’s DH — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 4:15 a.m.
Men’s DH — Kitzbühel Peacock 5:30 a.m.
Saturday Women’s DH — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 4 a.m.
Men’s DH — Kitzbühel Peacock 5:30 a.m.
Men’s DH — Kitzbühel NBC 5 p.m.*
Sunday Men’s SL (Run 1) — Kitzbühel Peacock 4:30 a.m.
Women’s SG — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 5:30 a.m.
Men’s SL (Run 2) — Kitzbühel Peacock 7:30 a.m.

*Delayed broadcast.

Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Jan 17, 2023, 12:14 PM EST
Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker
Getty
Olympians Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, the U.S.’ second-ranked ice dance couple, will miss next week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

“Over the past 18 months, our team has dealt with significant physical injuries that have led to challenges in our mental health and we feel it is in our best interest to prioritize this currently,” they said in a statement.

Hawayek, 26, and Baker, 29, plan to petition for one of three ice dance spots on the U.S. team for March’s world championships in Japan.

Hawayek and Baker earned bronze at the last four U.S. Championships and were 11th in their Olympic debut last year. That came after a delayed start to their season following Hawayek’s concussion in a July 2021 training fall.

After Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired, Hawayek and Baker ascended this Grand Prix season by ranking second among American couples behind Madison Chock and Evan Bates and placing fifth at December’s Grand Prix Final.

Chock and Bates are favored to win their fourth national title.

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:30 AM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Getty
Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serb won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

Norwegian Casper Ruud, the runner-up at last year’s French Open and U.S. Open, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds between Nadal and Djokovic. Ruud is in Djokovic’s half. Tsitsipas is in Nadal’s half.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

