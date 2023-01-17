Mikaela Shiffrin chases record with busy schedule, men race Kitzbuehel; stream info

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin, who is tied with Lindsey Vonn for the most career women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins (82), plans to race seven times in 10 days starting this weekend.

Shiffrin, after taking last weekend off, is set for downhills on Friday and Saturday and a super-G on Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will be the 2026 Winter Olympic venue.

Then Shiffrin returns to her primary technical events with two giant slaloms on Jan. 24-25 in Kronplatz, Italy, and two slaloms on Jan. 28-29 in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic. After that, it’s the world championships in France.

This season, Shiffrin has eight wins in 16 starts — four giant slaloms, three giant slaloms and a super-G. In her career in Cortina, Shiffrin has three speed event podiums (one win) in seven starts between the World Cup and world championships.

The only Alpine skier with more World Cup victories than Shiffrin and Vonn is Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who won 86 times in the 1970s and ’80s.

This weekend also boasts the most famous stop on the men’s World Cup: the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel, Austria, live on Peacock.

The daunting Streif hosts downhills on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s slalom.

The Streif is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

Daron Rahlves is the only American to win the Hahnenkamm World Cup downhill (in 2003). The last American to make a Hahnenkamm downhill podium was Bode Miller in 2014. An American man didn’t make any World Cup podium in 2022, snapping a streak of 23 consecutive years with at least one top-three finish across the circuit.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won four of the six World Cup downhills so far this season and one of the two Hahnenkamm downhills last season. Swiss Beat Feuz, the Olympic downhill champion who won three of the last four Hahnenkamms, plans to retire after this weekend’s races.

Alpine Skiing Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday Women’s DH — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 4:15 a.m. Men’s DH — Kitzbühel Peacock 5:30 a.m. Saturday Women’s DH — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 4 a.m. Men’s DH — Kitzbühel Peacock 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH — Kitzbühel NBC 5 p.m.* Sunday Men’s SL (Run 1) — Kitzbühel Peacock 4:30 a.m. Women’s SG — Cortina d’Ampezzo Skiandsnowboard.live 5:30 a.m. Men’s SL (Run 2) — Kitzbühel Peacock 7:30 a.m.

*Delayed broadcast.

