2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 18, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

Norwegian Casper Ruud, the runner-up at last year’s French Open and U.S. Open, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds between Nadal and Djokovic. Ruud is in Djokovic’s half. Tsitsipas is now the highest seed in what was Nadal’s half.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

British Olympic cycling star Laura Kenny announces pregnancy

By Jan 18, 2023, 10:56 AM EST
Laura Kenny, Jason Kenny
Laura Kenny, a five-time Olympic track cycling champion for Great Britain, announced she is pregnant, nine months after publicly sharing her story of loss.

“Today I felt like I couldn’t hide away anymore,” Kenny posted on social media Wednesday. “I’m already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal. Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions. I’m scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of loosing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you’ve so desperately wanted for the last year. But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending. But I also know when I was lying in the hospital bed I was searching for people’s happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending.”

Kenny, 30, is married to fellow British Olympic track cycling champion Jason Kenny. They have a 5-year-old son, Albie.

Last April, Kenny said that, since the Tokyo Games, she had a miscarriage in November 2021, COVID symptoms that merited a hospital trip, an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022 and lost a fallopian tube, sharing her story to support others.

Kenny competed in April for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, then at the Commonwealth Games in August won the scratch race (not an Olympic event).

In Tokyo, Kenny earned madison gold with Katie Archibald and team pursuit silver, giving her five career gold medals and one silver. She shares the British female record for total medals with equestrian Charlotte Dujardin and holds the British female gold-medal record outright.

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 18, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Iga Świątek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Świątek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Świątek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Świątek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Świątek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff swept 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and could play Świątek in the quarterfinals.

While Świątek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

