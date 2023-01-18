British Olympic cycling star Laura Kenny announces pregnancy

Laura Kenny, a five-time Olympic track cycling champion for Great Britain, announced she is pregnant, nine months after publicly sharing her story of loss.
“Today I felt like I couldn’t hide away anymore,” Kenny posted on social media Wednesday. “I’m already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal. Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions. I’m scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of loosing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you’ve so desperately wanted for the last year. But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending. But I also know when I was lying in the hospital bed I was searching for people’s happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending.”
Kenny, 30, is married to fellow British Olympic track cycling champion Jason Kenny. They have a 5-year-old son, Albie.
Last April, Kenny said that, since the Tokyo Games, she had a miscarriage in November 2021, COVID symptoms that merited a hospital trip, an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022 and lost a fallopian tube, sharing her story to support others.
Kenny competed in April for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, then at the Commonwealth Games in August won the scratch race (not an Olympic event).
In Tokyo, Kenny earned madison gold with Katie Archibald and team pursuit silver, giving her five career gold medals and one silver. She shares the British female record for total medals with equestrian Charlotte Dujardin and holds the British female gold-medal record outright.
Attorneys representing Usain Bolt demanded that a missing $12 million be returned to Bolt by Jan. 27, according to a letter sent to a Jamaican investment firm.
In the letter to Stocks and Securities Ltd. (SSL), an attorney wrote that Bolt’s account with SSL had $12,750,181.74 on Oct. 31, 2022. The balance is now $12,047.65, but Bolt has not made a withdrawal or transfer, according to the letter.
“We are now frighteningly instructed that mysteriously our client’s said account has been depleted,” the attorney wrote. “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud, larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client.”
The attorney wrote in Monday’s letter that, if the $12 million is not paid to Bolt within 10 days, legal action will be taken.
Last week, SSL said it became aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee, according to Jamaican media, which reported that Bolt wasn’t the only person whose account was affected.
SSL’s website states, “We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available.”
Last week, the Jamaica Financial Services Commission announced an investigation after “reports of allegations of fraud” at SSL. Then on Tuesday. the FSC said it assumed temporary management of SSL.
The University of Southern California renamed its track and field venue after alum Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete with 11 medals, including seven gold.
The former Cromwell Field is now Allyson Felix Field.
Felix turned professional while in high school in 2003, then enrolled at USC later that year and graduated with a degree in elementary education in May 2008.
“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,” USC President Carol Folt said in a press release. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan — while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women.”
While a USC student, Felix regularly worked out before dawn, went to class until mid-afternoon and then trained again until it was dark, then did homework. She had made a promise to her family that she would get a college degree and had plans to become a fifth-grade teacher after her track career.
Felix retired last year, 19 years after enrolling at USC, and is now founder and president of the footwear brand Saysh. She also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC and delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.
“For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in the release. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”
