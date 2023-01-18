The U.S. men’s basketball team will play in a tournament with top-ranked Spain and Slovenia, possibly with Luka Doncic, in mid-August, two weeks before this summer’s FIBA World Cup.
The three nations make up a tournament in Málaga from Aug. 11-13 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish basketball federation.
It should be a key test for the U.S., which won its fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo, but lost an Olympic game for the first time since 2004 (to France in group play). The U.S. is expected to qualify for the World Cup next month.
At the last men’s World Cup in 2019, the U.S. lost twice and finished seventh overall, its worst major tournament result ever. That team had just two reigning NBA All-Stars and one player with Olympic experience.
New coach Steve Kerr will hope for a better turnout from the NBA’s best this summer for the World Cup co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, a month before NBA preseason training camps.
This past November, the U.S. men dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010. Spain, coming off a European title, displaced the U.S. by a slim margin. The U.S. beat Spain in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.
Doncic led Slovenia to its first Olympic basketball berth in 2021. Slovenia, with a population of 2.1 million, became the smallest nation by current population to participate in an Olympic men’s basketball tournament since Estonia and Latvia in 1936.
The Slovenians beat Argentina and Spain in Olympic group play, then lost in the semifinals to France and the bronze-medal game to Australia.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
Attorneys representing Usain Bolt demanded that a missing $12 million be returned to Bolt by Jan. 27, according to a letter sent to a Jamaican investment firm.
In the letter to Stocks and Securities Ltd. (SSL), an attorney wrote that Bolt’s account with SSL had $12,750,181.74 on Oct. 31, 2022. The balance is now $12,047.65, but Bolt has not made a withdrawal or transfer, according to the letter.
“We are now frighteningly instructed that mysteriously our client’s said account has been depleted,” the attorney wrote. “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud, larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client.”
The attorney wrote in Monday’s letter that, if the $12 million is not paid to Bolt within 10 days, legal action will be taken.
Last week, SSL said it became aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee, according to Jamaican media, which reported that Bolt wasn’t the only person whose account was affected.
SSL’s website states, “We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available.”
Last week, the Jamaica Financial Services Commission announced an investigation after “reports of allegations of fraud” at SSL. Then on Tuesday. the FSC said it assumed temporary management of SSL.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
The University of Southern California renamed its track and field venue after alum Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete with 11 medals, including seven gold.
The former Cromwell Field is now Allyson Felix Field.
Felix turned professional while in high school in 2003, then enrolled at USC later that year and graduated with a degree in elementary education in May 2008.
“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,” USC President Carol Folt said in a press release. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan — while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women.”
While a USC student, Felix regularly worked out before dawn, went to class until mid-afternoon and then trained again until it was dark, then did homework. She had made a promise to her family that she would get a college degree and had plans to become a fifth-grade teacher after her track career.
Felix retired last year, 19 years after enrolling at USC, and is now founder and president of the footwear brand Saysh. She also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC and delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.
“For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in the release. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!