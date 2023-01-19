2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 19, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Getty
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff swept 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and could play Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round.

MORE: Australian Open Men's Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 19, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Getty
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, is now the highest seed left in the draw. He is in the half opposite of Djokovic.

MORE: Australian Open Women's Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

Australian Open: Andy Murray wins at 4:05 a.m., second-latest Grand Slam finish ever

By Jan 19, 2023, 12:22 PM EST
2023 Australian Open - Day 4
Getty
Andy Murray won match point at 4:05 a.m. at the Australian Open in Melbourne, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history.

Murray, a 35-year-old, five-time Australian Open runner-up who nearly retired at this event four years ago, won 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 over the Australian Kokkinakis in 5 hours, 45 minutes, the longest match of his career, according to TennisAbstract.com.

The latest finish in Grand Slam history was 4:34 a.m. — when Lleyton Hewitt outlasted Marcos Baghdatis in the 2008 Australian Open third round 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Murray-Kokkinakis moved into the No. 2 spot ahead of a 2007 Australian Open first-round match that ended at 3:34 a.m. Italian Andreas Seppi beat American Bobby Reynolds 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

This was also the second-longest Australian Open match ever by time — eight minutes shy of the 2012 final won by Novak Djokovic over Nadal.

The latest Grand Slam finish outside of the Australian Open happened at last year’s U.S. Open. Carlos Alcaraz extinguished Jannik Sinner at 2:50 a.m. in the quarterfinals en route to the title.

Somehow, Murray must get back on the court for a third-round match against No. 24 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. It was Bautista Agut who beat Murray at the 2019 Australian Open, which many thought would send Murray into retirement due to a hip injury.

Murray underwent surgery not knowing if it would alleviate the problem enough for him to return. It was successful, but the three-time Slam champion and former No. 1 hasn’t gotten past the third round of a major since.

Murray has played more than 10 hours combined in his first two matches at this Australian Open. He beat No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in 4 hours, 49 minutes, in a five-set, first-round match.

