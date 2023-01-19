Australian Open: Jenson Brooksby upsets Casper Ruud, top American man ousted

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 7:10 AM EST
Jenson Brooksby
Getty
MELBOURNE, Australia — Oh-so-close to completing a straight-set upset of No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, Jenson Brooksby frittered away three match points, sat down at a changeover and began yelling at himself.

“How?! How?! God!!”

His face was flush, his emotions unhidden, his game unraveling. Soon enough, that set slipped away, as Ruud’s confidence seemed to surge and Brooksby’s collapse momentarily continued. And then, in a blink, Brooksby was back in charge, taking command immediately in the fourth set along the way to a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 victory over Ruud and a spot in a surprisingly American-filled third round at Melbourne Park.

“I was getting a little more frustrated out there that I didn’t close it out, and my mentality was changing a little bit,” said the 39th-ranked Brooksby, who sipped from little jars of pickle juice in the fourth set at Rod Laver Arena. “Those are the situations you have to handle sometimes in matches, and you’re going to face. I think the biggest question is: How do you respond? I just told myself to reset.”

So leave it to a pair of 20-something Californians to rid the men’s bracket of its two highest seeded players: Brooksby, 22, delivered his unexpected triumph at the same stage and in the same stadium that Mackenzie McDonald, 27, defeated No. 1 seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal a day earlier. That makes this the first Grand Slam tournament since the 2002 Australian Open that the Nos. 1-2 seeds lost before the end of the second round.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Nadal owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open to Nadal last June and at the U.S. Open to Carlos Alcaraz last September.

Their exits are a big deal and make nine-time champion Novak Djokovic — who overcame a medical timeout for a hamstring injury to beat Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0 on Thursday night — even more of a title favorite in his return to Australia after being deported a year ago because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also a big deal: The progress of U.S. men through the year’s first major championship. None has won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

By reaching the third round, Brooksby joined countrymen Michael Mmoh, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and J.J. Wolf, who also won Thursday, along with McDonald, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe and No. 29 Sebastian Korda, who all won Wednesday. The highest-seeded American man, though, could not make it that far: No. 8 Taylor Fritz bowed out with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2 loss to 113th-ranked Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin.

Mmoh, who lost in qualifying but got into the main draw when another player withdrew, made it this far at a major tournament for the first time by defeating No. 12 Alexander Zverev 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

“Life is crazy. Right when you think everything is looking dim, everything is looking dark, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” the 107th-ranked Mmoh said. “My week is proof of that.”

Shelton, the NCAA champion from the University of Florida participating in just his second Slam, beat qualifier Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 7-5; Paul came back to edge No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4; and Wolf breezed past No. 23 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Brooksby now plays Paul; Mmoh takes on Wolf.

“A lot of Americans doing really well right now, and we’re all pushing each other,” Brooksby said. “Just looking forward to the next one.”

There was also a big win for an American woman Thursday: 21-year-old qualifier Katie Volynets defeated No. 9-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Caroline Garcia beat 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (5), 7-5, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka improved her 2023 record to 6-0 by topping Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 after trailing 3-1 early, and No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“I literally have the chills, because the fans here are just incredible,” said Volynets, who reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. “I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and with that many people keeping the energy up for me. It was awesome.”

Brooksby was supposed to enter the Australian Open a year ago but came down with COVID-19 the day before he was supposed to fly overseas.

“Hopefully this is the first of many many good years here to come,” Brooksby said.

His unusual playing style, including his two-handed backhand volleys, and ability to track down opponent’s shots, were trouble for Ruud, who took a medical timeout after the second set because of a bothersome abdominal muscle.

“He was annoyingly good today,” said Ruud, a 24-year-old Norwegian coached by his father, a former pro player.

The biggest problem for Brooksby was closing this one out. He held a trio of match points while trying to serve for the victory at 5-3 in the third set but could not cash any of them in.

Ruud raced through the end of that set, but Brooksby righted himself in the fourth, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Brooksby finished things off 1 hour, 15 minutes after his first chance.

When the match ended, Brooksby said, “The first thing that popped to my mind was I was just proud of my mental resolve just to stay focused out there.”

Attorneys representing Usain Bolt demanded that a missing $12 million be returned to Bolt by Jan. 27, according to a letter sent to a Jamaican financial institution.

In the letter to Stocks and Securities Ltd. (SSL), an attorney wrote that Bolt’s account with SSL had $12,750,181.74 on Oct. 31, 2022. The balance is now $12,047.65, but Bolt has not made a withdrawal or transfer.

“We are now frighteningly instructed that mysteriously our client’s said account has been depleted,” the attorney wrote. “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud, larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client.”

The attorney wrote in Monday’s letter that, if the $12 million is not paid to Bolt within 10 days, legal action will be taken.

Last week, SSL said it became aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee, according to Jamaican media, which reported that Bolt wasn’t the only person whose account was affected.

SSL’s website states, “We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available.”

Last week, the Jamaica Financial Services Commission announced an investigation after “reports of allegations of fraud” at SSL. Then on Tuesday, the FSC said it assumed temporary management of SSL.

The University of Southern California renamed its track and field venue after alum Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete with 11 medals, including seven gold.

The former Cromwell Field is now Allyson Felix Field.

Felix turned professional while in high school in 2003, then enrolled at USC later that year and graduated with a degree in elementary education in May 2008.

“When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life,” USC President Carol Folt said in a press release. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan — while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women.”

While a USC student, Felix regularly worked out before dawn, went to class until mid-afternoon and then trained again until it was dark, then did homework. She had made a promise to her family that she would get a college degree and had plans to become a fifth-grade teacher after her track career.

Felix retired last year, 19 years after enrolling at USC, and is now founder and president of the footwear brand Saysh. She also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC and delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022.

“For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in the release. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”

