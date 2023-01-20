2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, is now the highest seed left in the draw. He is in the half opposite of Djokovic.

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

Vincent Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel downhill; U.S. men’s podium drought nearly ends

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel for the first time, while Jared Goldberg nearly became the first American since 2014 to make the podium in men’s Alpine skiing’s crown jewel World Cup race.

Kriechmayr, the reigning world champion in the downhill and super-G, prevailed by 23 hundredths of a second in his home nation over Italian Florian Schieder, a 27-year-old whose best previous World Cup finish was 13th.

“The Streif is a myth, a legend. For an Austrian downhiller the most important race,” said Kriechmayr, who also won two downhills in Italy in December. “To win in Kitzbuehel, it’s just amazing. It’s the most important World Cup race of the season. I tried, I tried everything. I pushed. It was not a perfect run but it was totally on the limit.”

Schieder was the 43rd starter — the world’s best go in the top 30 — and knocked Goldberg off the podium.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Goldberg, 31, still posted a personal-best fourth-place finish in his 146th World Cup start, but the U.S. men’s Alpine podium drought continues. In 2022, the U.S. earned zero men’s World Cup podiums in a year for the first time since 1998.

Pre-race favorites Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland narrowly avoided high-speed crashes.

Kilde, the world’s top-ranked downhiller, was 16th, his lowest result in a World Cup speed race that he’s finished in four years.

The Norwegian lost time on Kriechmayr early on but gained on the Austrian at every following split. He then seemed to risk too much in the bend approaching the finish stretch. He leaned backward and came off the course, but regained control just before hitting a commercial banner.

“That was close, really close, almost too close,” Kilde said. “It really happened so quick. When I landed, I collapsed a little bit, and everything happens so fast. It’s Kitzbuehel, it’s how it is.”

Odermatt, whose best events are super-G and giant slalom, was 54th of 58 racers, his first finish lower than seventh in any event this season.

Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader, lost grip about 25 seconds into his run. He regained balance with his right ski high up in the air but almost crashed into the safety netting. The Swiss skier avoided risks for the remainder of his run and finished more than three seconds behind.

Odermatt hurt his left knee in the incident and will sit out the second downhill on Saturday while undergoing further tests, the Swiss ski team said.

Olympic champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland, a three-time Hahnenkamm downhill winner, was 28th. Feuz, 35, has said he is retiring after Saturday’s second downhill in Kitzbuehel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

So Swiatek is not only the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite, but also the most decorated major champion in the field. Last year, she followed an upset defeat in the Australian Open semifinals to American Danielle Collins by soon rattling off 37 consecutive match wins while succeeding Barty as the world No. 1.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the top hope to end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968). Pegula and Swiatek could meet in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, is seeded seventh and looking to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. Gauff swept 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round and could play Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek, Pegula and Gauff are in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

