Mikaela Shiffrin seventh in Cortina downhill; Ilka Stuhec gets first win since 2018

Associated PressJan 21, 2023, 8:55 AM EST
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold.

Shiffrin finished seventh, 0.39 seconds Slovenian behind winner Ilka Stuhec in a downhill Saturday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin therefore remained tied with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record at 82 wins each, but races her better events next week, starting with a Sunday super-G in Cortina.

“I am enjoying each race and the process is like an opportunity,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t feel that I have to win again. Of course I care. I want to win. That’s obvious. But I don’t feel that I have to win; that I’m supposed to win. I’m just here trying to figure out the track like all the other racers on the course and see if I can do my best and if it’s good enough to be close to the top.

“Maybe sometimes it is the fastest run. And that’s that’s the best place to be. When I look forward I see opportunity, but I don’t see pressure.”

Season-long downhill leader Sofia Goggia, who won Friday’s race in Cortina, fell midway through her run but did not appear injured.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Swiss Corinne Suter, who succeeded Goggia as Olympic downhill champion last year, did not start after an ugly fall on Friday that she skied away from. The Swiss federation said medical exams revealed no serious injuries but she didn’t feel 100 percent fit and would sit out Saturday’s downhill and Sunday’s super-G as a precautionary measure.

Shiffrin finished fourth in the first of two downhills in Cortina on Friday.

Stuhec, the 2017 and 2019 World champion in downhill, finished 0.26 ahead of Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway and 0.34 ahead of Elena Curtoni of Italy.

Stuhec hadn’t won a World Cup race since Dec. 2018.

The Olympia delle Tofane course was shortened due to wind, removing the course’s most characteristic section, the Tofana Schuss or “chute” between two walls of rock.

Goggia lost control while landing a jump, got twisted around, slammed through a gate and slid down the mountain before quickly getting up and skiing down to the finish, where she waved to the crowd to say she was OK.

The safety air bag under Goggia’s racing suit inflated during her crash, which may have helped soften her crash landing.

“I really just made an error. It wasn’t a concentration lapse,” Goggia said. “It went well in that nothing happened.”

Goggia broke two fingers in her left hand during a downhill in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last month, then returned after a quick surgery to win another downhill a day later. She also crashed nastily in a super-G last weekend in St. Anton, Austria, but avoided injury.

“Blow after blow but tomorrow I’ll race,” Goggia said.

Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb also fell hard while landing a jump and ended up in the safety nets immediately before Goggia’s run.

Travis Ganong, set to retire, ends U.S. men’s Alpine skiing podium drought in Kitzbuehel

By Jan 21, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
American Travis Ganong appears headed into retirement with a podium in the biggest annual Alpine skiing race.

Ganong finished third in the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in snowy Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Saturday, one day after saying he plans to retire at the end of this season at age 34.

“My goal all season was to perform here. This is the biggest race,” said Ganong, who skied in front of Lindsey Vonn and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “If that was my last run down it, I am pretty happy. I love this hill. My goal is always to win here, but to podium would be pretty good, too.”

Aleksandr Aamodt Kilde won to become the first man with five World Cup downhill victories in one season since Austrian Stephan Eberharter in 2001-02.

The Norwegian fractured a bone in his right hand during Thursday’s training, then needed an acrobatic recovery in the race the next day to escape a fall near the end of his run, which he called “scary.”

Frenchman Johan Clarey finished second, 67 hundredths behind. At 42 years old, Clarey broke his own record as the oldest Alpine skier to make a World Cup podium, doing so for the second time this season.

Ganong was 95 hundredths back to become the first American man to make an Alpine World Cup podium since December 2021. In 2022, no U.S. man made a World Cup podium in a year for the first time since 1998.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Ganong was seventh in the first of two Kitzbuehel downhills on Friday, after which he voiced retirement plans.

“I’m pretty ready to start doing some new things,” Ganong said, according to The Associated Press. ”It’s been 18 years on the U.S. team. I’m happy with what I’ve done. I’ve been among the best for a long time.”

The California native Ganong’s career highlight was taking downhill silver at the 2015 World Championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado. It remains the best finish in an Olympic or world championships downhill for a U.S. man since since Bode Miller and Daron Rahlves went one-two at the 2005 Worlds.

Ganong’s best Olympic finish was in his first Olympic race, fifth in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Games. It is the best U.S. men’s downhill finish in the last three Olympics.

Ganong has two World Cup wins, later in 2014, then in January 2017. He then tore an ACL in a downhill crash in Bormio, Italy on Dec. 28, 2017, ruling him out of the 2018 Olympics and ending that season.

Ganong came back to make his fifth and, until Saturday, most recent World Cup podium in December 2021, then placed 12th and 20th in two Olympic races last year.

The last American to make a Kitzbuehel downhill podium was Miller in 2014. Rahlves is the only American to win a World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel, doing so in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 21, 2023, 9:14 AM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, is now the highest seed left in the draw. He is in the half opposite of Djokovic.

MORE: Australian Open Women's Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

