American Quinn Dehlinger wins first aerials World Cup

Quinn Dehlinger became the first American man to win a World Cup aerials event in nearly three years, doing so in his first time on any step of a World Cup podium in Le Relais, Canada, on Saturday.

Dehlinger, a 20-year-old from Cincinnati, was the highest-ranked American man last season to not make the Olympic team with a previous career-best World Cup finish of eighth.

On Saturday, he threw a double full-full-full in the super final to beat a field that included teammate Chris Lillis, the 2021 World silver medalist, and Swiss Noe Roth, the 2019 World bronze medalist.

“It honestly feels unbelievable, it’s still settling in,” Dehlinger said, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “It is so rewarding to have all the hard work and training finally pay off, and it paid off big. I was in the mindset of doing what I need to do first, thinking about the beginning of the jump first and the rest will come.”

Lillis was the last American man to win an aerials World Cup in February 2020.

Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine’s top winter sports athlete who took gold and silver at the last two Olympics, sat out due to a minor knee ligament injury, according to Ukrainian media quoting a national team coach. Abramenko and the Ukrainian aerials team spent part of January training in Park City, Utah.

Four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell took second in the women’s event for her first podium in two years. Caldwell has 17 career individual World Cup podiums, second among American women behind 1998 Olympic champion Nikki Stone‘s 32.

After another competition in Le Relais on Sunday, the aerials World Cup moves to Park City the first weekend of February (along with moguls) with coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports.

