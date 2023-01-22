2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Getty
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, is now the highest seed left in the draw. He is in the half opposite of Djokovic.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw 2023 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
Jessica Pegula
Getty
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek‘s defeat in the fourth round blew open the Australian Open women’s singles draw.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan took out Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September.

This was already the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is now the top seed left. She can end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968).

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, lost in the fourth round.

While Pegula is in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

Kaillie Humphries rolls into world bobsled championships with World Cup sweep

By Jan 22, 2023, 8:40 AM EST
Kaillie Humphries
Getty
Kaillie Humphries earned her 30th two-women bobsled World Cup win on Sunday, sweeping the weekend races in Altenberg, Germany, to roll into the world championships that start this week.

Humphries followed a monobob victory on Saturday by taking Sunday’s two-woman event with push athlete Kaysha Love. They prevailed by two hundredths of a second over Olympic champion Laura Nolte of Germany, combining times from two runs.

That closed the gap in the World Cup season standings. German Kim Kalicki leads, followed by Nolte and then Humphries. They are separated by 10 points, less than the difference between first and second place in one race on the circuit.

Humphries has a stronger lead in the monobob standings with three wins in six races.

The world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, start with men’s and women’s skeleton races on Thursday and Friday. The women’s monobob and two-man bobsled are next Saturday and Sunday with the two-woman and four-man events the following weekend.

Humphries swept the last monobob and two-woman world titles in 2021 when Altenberg hosted. She also won the two-woman title the last time St. Moritz hosted worlds in 2013.

Humphries is tied with retired German Sandra Kiriasis for the most world championships two-woman medals at seven.

