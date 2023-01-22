Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kaillie Humphries earned her 30th two-women bobsled World Cup win on Sunday, sweeping the weekend races in Altenberg, Germany, to roll into the world championships that start this week.

Humphries followed a monobob victory on Saturday by taking Sunday’s two-woman event with push athlete Kaysha Love. They prevailed by two hundredths of a second over Olympic champion Laura Nolte of Germany, combining times from two runs.

That closed the gap in the World Cup season standings. German Kim Kalicki leads, followed by Nolte and then Humphries. They are separated by 10 points, less than the difference between first and second place in one race on the circuit.

Humphries has a stronger lead in the monobob standings with three wins in six races.

The world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, start with men’s and women’s skeleton races on Thursday and Friday. The women’s monobob and two-man bobsled are next Saturday and Sunday with the two-woman and four-man events the following weekend.

Humphries swept the last monobob and two-woman world titles in 2021 when Altenberg hosted. She also won the two-woman title the last time St. Moritz hosted worlds in 2013.

Humphries is tied with retired German Sandra Kiriasis for the most world championships two-woman medals at seven.

