Ragnhild Mowinckel wins Cortina super-G; Mikaela Shiffrin’s record chase moves on

Associated PressJan 22, 2023, 8:12 AM EST
Ragnhild Mowinckel
Getty
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit.

Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel, to mark the third straight event in Cortina this weekend that she missed the podium.

Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Austrian Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Italian Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Swiss Corinne Suter and Italian Sofia Goggia, the last two Olympic downhill champions, sat out following race falls on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Shiffrin was on pace to finish on the podium until she veered wide off the racing line toward the end of her run just before the concluding jump into the finish area. She shook her head slightly upon seeing her time, which at that point was good for second place behind Bassino.

“I made a little error with my timing on the last turn on the course,” Shiffrin said. “And of course it’s quite flat down here so you lose some speed. But it was quite a strong run.”

It was the third career victory for Mowinckel, who claimed silver medals in both downhill and giant slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics before missing the entire 2019-20 season due to a serious knee injury.

“I was generally surprised when I saw my time because I knew the race was close,” Mowinckel said.

The race started directly into the Tofana Schuss, a chute between two walls of rock that is the steepest part of the course, rapidly ramping skiers’ speeds up to 70 mph as they rushed zig-zag down the mountain.

If Shiffrin doesn’t win in San Vigilio, her next races will be two slaloms — her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 82 wins — in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March, 2011.

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Getty
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens after a fourth-round defeat in 2018. He is bidding to move one shy of the overall record 11 Australian Open singles titles held by Margaret Court and become the second man to win any major 10 times.

The other man to do it is of course Nadal, who owns 14 French Open crowns. Nadal also owns the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles overall, just one ahead of Djokovic.

Last year, Nadal won the Australian Open on the heels of a chronic foot injury that had him questioning coming back to tennis at all. He also overcame foot problems to win the French Open, then reach the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing with an abdominal muscle tear.

Starting with his U.S. Open fourth-round defeat, Nadal went 1-6 in his seven matches leading into the Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the first round this year, but was swept by McDonald amid a hip injury in the second round.

This is the first Australian Open since Roger Federer‘s retirement. Also missing: the injured world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at 19 became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Nadal’s first title at the 2005 French Open.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist, is now the highest seed left in the draw. He is in the half opposite of Djokovic.

MORE: Australian Open Women’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
Jessica Pegula
Getty
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek‘s defeat in the fourth round blew open the Australian Open women’s singles draw.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan took out Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September.

This was already the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is now the top seed left. She can end the longest U.S. women’s singles major title drought this century and longest U.S. men’s and women’s singles major drought in the Open Era (since 1968).

Coco Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at last year’s French Open, lost in the fourth round.

While Pegula is in the top half of the draw, the bottom half is led by No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

