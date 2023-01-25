2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 25, 2023, 8:20 AM EST
2023 Australian Open Victoria Azarenka
Getty
0 Comments

Some of the biggest names in women’s tennis aren’t at this year’s Australian Open. A bunch more went out early in Melbourne, including the top four seeds before the semifinals.

This was already the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners are also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

Once play began, high seeds started falling.

No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round.

Then top-ranked Iga Swiatek‘s defeat in the fourth round blew open the bracket.

American Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, lost in the last eight, moving to 0-5 in her career in major quarterfinals.

Still, two major champions will face off in the semifinals: Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka, whose two Slams came Down Under in 2012 and 2013.

The other semifinal pits No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Poland’s 45th-ranked Magda Linette, who is past the third round of a major for the first time at age 30.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins again, moves two away from Ingemar Stenmark’s...
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’

Mikaela Shiffrin wins again, moves two away from Ingemar Stenmark’s record

By Jan 25, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

A day after breaking her tie with Lindsey VonnMikaela Shiffrin won again, moving two victories shy of the overall Alpine skiing World Cup record.

Shiffrin swept a pair of giant slaloms in Kronplatz, Italy, the last two days to give her 84 World Cup wins, taking Wednesday’s race by 82 hundredths of a second over Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel combining times from two runs.

“After yesterday, I was just so tired,” Shiffrin, who said she was awake at midnight, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. after Tuesday’s milestone, told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “I felt nervous because I was tired. When I’m skiing tired, then I make mistakes. … In the first run, I thought I’m either going to go out of the course in the fourth gate, or it’s going to be a really good run. It ended up being a really good run.”

Swede Ingemar Stenmark won 86 times in the 1970s and ’80s.

Paula Moltzan was seventh on Wednesday and Nina O’Brien 10th. It’s the first time three U.S. women made the top 10 of a World Cup race in five years.

Three Americans made the top 10 of a World Cup technical race (giant slalom or slalom) for the first time since Dec. 3, 2005 (Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves, Erik Schlopy). From January 2017 to October 2020, Shiffrin was the only U.S. women to finish in the top 10 of any traditional World Cup slalom or giant slalom.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin can tie Stenmark as early as Sunday with two slaloms this weekend in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, site of Shiffrin’s first World Cup start at age 15 in 2011.

“Technically, it is possible,” she said. “I’m going out for some training tomorrow, and then going to try to get a really good, efficient, recovery day, and then we’ll see if I can put the energy on my slalom skis for two more races.

“It’s busy, and I’m kind of at an unfortunate time of my monthly cycle,” she continued with a smile and a laugh. “So I’m, like, more tired right now. So just normalize talking about that.”

After that, the record pursuit pauses for the world championships in France. World championships races do not count as World Cups.

Shiffrin has 10 wins in 21 starts this season, her most successful campaign since her record 17-victory season in 2018-19.

Her 19 career World Cup giant slalom wins are second in women’s history, one behind retired Swiss Vreni Schneider. Shiffrin’s 51 World Cup slalom wins are the most for any Alpine skier in any discipline.

“Between the second race in Kranjska Gora [two weeks ago] and these two races yesterday and today, it’s the best GS skiing I ever did,” she said, according to the International Ski Federation.

LAYDEN: Shiffrin’s numbers tell us a story we should already know

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Jan 25, 2023, 9:56 AM EST
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
U.S. Figure Skating
2 Comments

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock.

After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.

Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, the top two men last season, are not competing this season and may be done altogether. Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell, the top two women, retired. As did the top ice dance couple of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, last year’s national pairs’ champions, also left the sport.

So, for the first time since 1993, the U.S. Championships feature a reigning national champion in just one of the four disciplines.

Amid all that, U.S. skaters performed well in the fall Grand Prix Series and made the podium in all four disciplines at December’s Grand Prix Final for the first time. Note the absence of Russian skaters, banned from international events due to the war in Ukraine.

At nationals, skaters are vying for spots on the team — three per discipline — for March’s world championships in Japan.

Ilia Malinin, an 18-year-old from Virginia, is the headliner after becoming the first skater to land a quadruple Axel, doing so at all four of his events this season. He ranks second in the world by best total score, a whopping 38.28 points ahead of the next American (Camden Pulkinen).

Jason Brown is the lone Olympian in the men’s field, competing for the first time since placing sixth at the Games.

Isabeau Levito, 15 and a reigning world junior champion like Malinin, took silver at the Grand Prix Final against the world’s other top skaters. She enters nationals with a best score this season 18.13 points better than the next American, Amber Glenn. Bradie Tennell, a 2018 Olympian coming back from foot and ankle injuries, is also a threat to gain one of the three women’s spots at worlds.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the lone defending national champions and will likely make the podium for an 11th consecutive year, which would be one shy of the record.

Bates, who last year at 32 became the oldest U.S. champion in any discipline in decades, has made 12 career senior nationals podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson. It is believed that a 13th finish in the top three would break the U.S. record for a single discipline he currently shares with Michelle Kwan, Nathaniel Niles and Theresa Weld Blanchard.

In pairs, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier return after missing nationals last year due to Frazier contracting COVID-19 the week of the event. Since, they posted the best U.S. pairs’ finish at an Olympics in 20 years, the first world title for a U.S. pair in 43 years and the first Grand Prix Final medal ever for a U.S. pair.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform
Thursday Pairs’ Short Program 3:30-5:45 p.m. Peacock | Skate Order
Rhythm Dance 6:30-9 p.m. Peacock | Skate Order
Rhythm Dance 7-9 p.m. USA Network
Women’s Short Program 9:10 p.m.-12 a.m. Peacock
Women’s Short Program 10 p.m.-12 a.m. USA Network
Friday Men’s Short Program 4:10-7 p.m. Peacock
Men’s Short Program 5-7 p.m. USA Network
Women’s Free Skate 7:45-11 p.m. Peacock
Women’s Free Skate 8-11 p.m. NBC
Saturday Free Dance 1:45-4:30 p.m. Peacock
Free Dance 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC
Pairs’ Free Skate 7:30-10 p.m. Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate 8-10 p.m. USA Network
Sunday Men’s Free Skate 2:30-6 p.m. Peacock
Men’s Free Skate 3-6 p.m. NBC

*All NBC and USA Network broadcasts also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins again, moves two away from Ingemar Stenmark’s...
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record