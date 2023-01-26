2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, results

By Jan 26, 2023, 8:30 AM EST
Elena Rybakina
Getty
1 Comment

Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major.

Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed from Belarus, made her first Grand Slam final after reaching three previous semifinals.

Some of the biggest names in women’s tennis weren’t at this year’s Australian Open, the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners were also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

MORE: Australian Open Men’s Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw Australian Open Women's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Winter X Games Aspen
Gaon Choi breaks Chloe Kim record, youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters...
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Gaon Choi breaks Chloe Kim record, youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion

By Jan 28, 2023, 4:45 PM EST
Winter X Games Aspen
Getty
0 Comments

South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado.

Choi, the world junior champion, landed three 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro.

In a format introduced three years ago, athletes were ranked on overall impression of their best run over the course of a jam session rather than scoring individual runs.

Choi became the first Winter X Games medalist for South Korea, a nation with a best Olympic halfpipe finish of 14th. She is six months younger than Kim was when Kim won the first of her five X Games Aspen halfpipe titles in 2015.

Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, is an inspiration and a mentor to Choi, according to organizers.

Kim, the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest, is taking this season off after repeating as Olympic champion but plans to return ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

Mastro, who was 12th and 13th at the last two Olympics, landed her patented double crippler (two back flips) on two of her runs, but it wasn’t enough. She was the last woman to beat Kim at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Earlier, American Colby Stevenson earned his second X Games ski slopestyle title, one year after taking silver in ski big air’s Olympic debut. Stevenson, who was one millimeter from brain damage in a 2016 car crash, capped his first two of four runs with 1620s, according to commentators, taking the lead for good after the latter.

American Alex Hall, the Olympic slopestyle champion, was seventh.

ON HER TURF: U.S. freeskier Maggie Voisin on grief, loss, finding motivation

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters...
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Matt Weston
Matt Weston, Susanne Kreher win first world skeleton titles; Olympic champs...

Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters in their 30s

By Jan 28, 2023, 4:28 PM EST
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Getty
0 Comments

Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and made all sorts of longevity history.

Chock and Bates, fourth at the Olympics and third at last March’s world championships, totaled 229.75 points between the rhythm dance and free dance. They prevailed by 22.29 over Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the largest margin of victory in a U.S. ice dance since it was shortened from three programs to two in 2011.

“This is probably the best we’ve ever skated in our careers,” Bates said on NBC. “I think that’s the statement that we wanted to make.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko took bronze but are likely to be left off the three-couple team for March’s world championships in favor of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, last year’s U.S. bronze medalists who planned to petition for a worlds spot after withdrawing before nationals citing mental health.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the top U.S. couple at the 2022 Olympics (bronze) and 2022 Worlds (silver), retired after last season.

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Full Scores | Broadcast Schedule

Chock, 30, and Bates, 33, who are engaged, became the first dance couple in their 30s to win a U.S. title in the modern era (at least the last 50 years).

Chock and Bates made the nationals podium for an 11th consecutive year, one shy of the record for any discipline.

Bates, who last year became the oldest U.S. champion in any discipline in decades, has made 13 career senior nationals podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson. It is believed that breaks the U.S. record for a single discipline that he shared with Michelle KwanNathaniel Niles and Theresa Weld Blanchard.

Those records matter less to Chock and Bates than what they’re hoping is a career first in March: a world championships gold medal.

They earned silver or bronze a total of three times. All of the teams that beat them at last year’s Olympics and worlds aren’t competing this season, but Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier defeated Chock and Bates at December’s Grand Prix Final, which is a sort-of dress rehearsal for worlds.

“If we don’t win gold at worlds, we’ll be disappointed,” Bates, whose first senior nationals in 2008 came when new U.S. women’s singles champion Isabeau Levito was 10 months old, said earlier this month. “We’ve set the goal for ourselves in he past and haven’t met it yet.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Winter X Games Aspen
Gaon Choi breaks Chloe Kim record, youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Matt Weston
Matt Weston, Susanne Kreher win first world skeleton titles; Olympic champs...