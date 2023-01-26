2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final, pitting the reigning Wimbledon champion against one of the best players yet to win a major.

Rybakina, the No. 22 seed from Kazakhstan, knocked out three consecutive major champions en route to the final, including top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed from Belarus, made her first Grand Slam final after reaching three previous semifinals.

Some of the biggest names in women’s tennis weren’t at this year’s Australian Open, the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.

That’s due to Serena Williams‘ retirement after the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka‘s pregnancy break and Venus Williams‘ withdrawal due to injury. Other multiple major winners were also absent: Simona Halep due to a provisional doping ban and Angelique Kerber due to pregnancy. Not to mention reigning champion Ash Barty‘s retirement last March.

