Ilia Malinin heralds new era at figure skating nationals, but Jason Brown still has a place

By Jan 27, 2023, 9:54 PM EST
Ilia Malinin
SAN JOSE, California — Ilia Malinin figures people thought of him as a just another guy a year ago when he made his senior debut at the U.S. Championships with two dazzling performances to finish second.

“I felt like nobody knew me until after nationals,” Malinin said. “It was almost like this random guy showed up and surprised everyone.”

That anonymity was long gone when Malinin took the ice Friday for his short program at the 2023 Nationals. By then, everyone in the skating world was focused on the 18-year-old who uses “quadg0d” as his social media handle in a disarming way, the young man who had made skating history earlier this season by becoming the first to land a quadruple Axel, a jump he plans to attempt again in Sunday’s free skate,

“It’s a big leap from last year,” Malinin said. “There was a huge spotlight on me. Everyone has expectations of me.”

And he exceeded them, leaving the son of two Uzbek Olympic figure skaters to face the question, “Has the Ilia Malinin era now arrived?”

“I think it is here, and it will be here for a long time,” Malinin said.

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Full Scores | Broadcast Schedule

In winning the short program with 110.36 points, Malinin found himself in the same rarefied statistical air as 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen, who had dominated U.S. figure skating since his first of six consecutive national titles in 2017.

Malinin’s score was the sixth highest in nationals history (since the 6.0 scoring system was replaced in 2006), the first four by Chen (topped by 115.39) and the other by Vincent Zhou, neither of whom is competing this season.

“Now that I’m a big name out there, I hope I can keep it up like that,” Malinin said.

His gravity-defying quadruple jumps, one a quad lutz in combination with a triple toe loop and the other a quadruple toe loop, were briskly tossed off, as was the triple Axel. Then he settled into the program to Garou’s “I Put on Spell on You,” skating it with a commitment to presentation far elevated over his callow performances in the past.

Two of the nine judges went so taken they gave Malinin a maximum 10.0 score for presentation, a tribute to the work he has done with choreographer Shae-Lynn Bourne (who also worked with Chen).

Malinin put it all together to skate flawlessly after having struggled significantly in the short program at all four of his previous competitions this season, each rife with errors.

“We took every one and thought about what we needed to work on and improve,” he said. “I’m surprised I was able to pull that off.”

Jason Brown, 28, a bridge between the Chen and Malinin eras, was suitably impressed as he finished second with an emotionally powerful and brilliantly executed short program. Brown, with no quads, got 100.26 points, 10.11 behind Malinin.

“What he’s doing is incredible,” Brown said of Malinin. “I had a really great opportunity to travel with him in the summer and do shows with him, and it was amazing to see him train, to see him work.

“The way that he effortlessly does these quad jumps … they look more effortless than I feel like my triples are. It’s been magnificent to watch him. Technically it’s brilliance. It’s a privilege to watch him skate, and I just cannot wait to see where he takes the sport and to watch him shine.”

Brown has found it nearly impossible to contend for global medals without a quad, but he stays forever relevant with both the simple beauty and intricacy of his movements. This short program was a perfect example.

Set to a piano piece called “Melancholy” by Alexey Kosenko, he and Rohene Ward choreographed it in 2020, but Brown never used it in a live competition until Friday.

“It’s kind of all about new beginnings,” Brown said.

Brown’s 12th appearance at senior nationals was also his first competition of a season in which he has forged a new direction for his career after placing sixth in his second Olympics last February.

At an age when relentless training would be both physically and mentally impossible for him, Brown has spent nearly as much of his time traveling to perform in shows as he has with his coaching team headed by Tracy Wilson in Toronto. He was in Japan in early January, doing six shows in three days.

“I don’t look at shows in any way as like a break or a time to think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do these watered-down programs,’’’ he said. “I really pushed myself with Tracy and Rohene, especially to make these very, very difficult, (technically) high-level show programs.

“I was really fortunate to have the opportunity to do so many shows. That just really kept me going and kept me in shape.”

With a big lead going into Sunday’s free skate over the third-place skater, Tomoki Hiwatashi (85.43), Brown has put himself into a solid position to earn one of the three U.S. men’s spots at March’s world championships in Japan and to win a seventh medal at nationals, which he won in 2015.

Even he is uncertain about how that might affect his plans beyond this season. The balance between shows and competitions could be difficult to maintain.

“At this stage, in what you call the Ilia Malinin era. I can’t keep up (with the jumping),” Brown said.

“But I can keep pushing the sport artistically,” he continued. “I’m here to still make a splash, still make an impact, but I’m going to have to do it my own way.”

Philip Hersh, who has covered figure skating at the last 12 Winter Olympics, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com.

Scotty James wins fifth X Games snowboard halfpipe title

By Jan 27, 2023, 11:42 PM EST
Scotty James
Scotty James doesn’t have Olympic gold, but he remains king of the X Games halfpipe.

James, the Australian snowboarder who took bronze and silver at the last two Olympics, earned his fifth Aspen gold, repeating as champ of the biggest annual contest under falling snow in the Colorado Rockies. Only the retired Shaun White has more X Games men’s snowboard halfpipe titles with eight.

Nobody on Friday night attempted a triple cork, which was first done in competition by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano last season en route to the Olympic title. Hirano placed sixth Friday.

“It was a tough night, pretty interesting conditions,” James said. “Had to adjust the game plan. The show goes on.”

In a format introduced three years ago, athletes were ranked on overall impression over the course of a three-run jam session for the entire field rather than scoring individual runs.

Earlier, Olympic gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand repeated as women’s snowboard slopestyle champion, passing Olympic bronze medalist Tess Coady of Australia on the final run of the competition. Sadowski-Synnott, the only snowboarder or skier to win Olympic, world and X Games slopestyle titles, capped her finale with back-to-back 900s.

The competition lacked 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Jamie Anderson, who announced her pregnancy last month.

Canada’s Megan Oldham landed the first triple cork in women’s ski big air competition history to beat Olympic silver medalist Tess Ledeux of France, according to commentators. Oldham, a 21-year-old ex-gymnast, was fourth at the Olympics.

Eileen Gu, the Olympic champion from China, did not compete but is entered in halfpipe and slopestyle later this weekend.

ON HER TURF: U.S. freeskier Maggie Voisin on grief, loss, finding motivation

Isabeau Levito wins U.S. figure skating title at age 15, followed by comeback stories

By Jan 27, 2023, 10:58 PM EST
Isabeau Levito won her first U.S. figure skating title at age 15, cementing her status as the new leading American woman to open the new Olympic cycle.

Levito, the world junior champion, tallied 223.33 points between two strong programs in San Jose, California. She distanced two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who went 19 months between competitions due to foot and ankle injuries in 2021 and 2022 and scored 213.12.

Tennell was just two hundredths behind Levito after Thursday’s short but had multiple jumping errors in the free skate.

Levito followed her as last to go in the free and nailed the most pressure-packed performance of her young career, including the hardest jump combination done of the entire field. She didn’t receive a single negative mark from a judge for her 19 technical elements in her two programs.

Moments later, she was in tears backstage.

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Full Scores | Broadcast Schedule

“I was just so proud of myself for staying so calm and staying so focused, doing exactly what I aimed to do,” Levito, who hasn’t finished off the podium in more than 20 events dating to November 2016, said on NBC. “I’m ready to start bouncing off the walls.”

Amber Glenn, 23, placed third and will likely become the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater to make her world championships debut in at least 45 years. Glenn botched her 11th attempt to join the list of U.S. women to land a clean triple Axel (tally according to Skatingscores.com) but still moved up from fourth after the short program, passing Starr Andrews.

Last year, Glenn entered nationals as the fourth-ranked U.S. woman and a hopeful for the three-woman Olympic team. She placed 14th in the short program, competing unknowingly with COVID-19, then tested positive and withdrew before the free skate.

In 2021, Glenn was the U.S. silver medalist, yet passed over for a spot on the two-woman world team in favor of the more experienced Karen Chen, who finished 35 hundredths behind Glenn at those nationals.

Levito, Tennell and Glenn are expected to make up the team for March’s world championships, decided by a committee.

Gracie Gold, a two-time U.S. champion who was fifth after the short program, popped a pair of planned triple Lutzes and dropped to eighth.

None of the three 2022 U.S. Olympians competed. Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell retired. Chen is a student at Cornell and might not return.

Nationals continue Saturday with the free dance and pairs’ free skate, live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

